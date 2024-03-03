Anfernee Simons scores 30 points, Trail Blazers beat Grizzlies 107-100 in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half and overtime and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 107-100 on Saturday night after overcoming a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Toumani Camara added 15 points to help Portland sweep the two-game set after taking the opener 122-92 on Friday night. Ashton Hagans finished with 13 points, and Dalano Banton scored eight his 10 points in overtime.

Santi Aldama and Vince Williams Jr. each had 21 points for Memphis. GG Jackson added 17 points, and Aldama and Williams had eight rebounds each.

Memphis had a big third quarter and led by 13 with nine minutes left. But Portland fought back and tied it at 95 with 1.3 seconds to go on Walker's two free throws. Both teams missed lobs at the rim on the final possessions of regulation.

In overtime, Simons scored Portland's first basket before Banton took over, including a dunk as time ran out.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Minnesota on Monday night.

Grizzlies: At Brooklyn on Monday night.

___

Clay Bailey, The Associated Press