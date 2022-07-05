ANeuroTech receives positive feedback from the FDA for its pivotal Phase IIIb development programme for ANT-01 as an adjunctive anti-depression drug for Major Depressive Disorder

Seasoned biotech entrepreneur Dr Rudi Pauwels joins ANeuroTech as Executive Chairman

Alken, BelgiumJuly 5, 2022: ANeuroTech, a leader in the development of innovative mental health treatments with minimal or no side effects, today announces that following a successful pre-IND meeting, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given positive feedback on its pivotal Phase IIIb development programme of ANT-01 as an adjunctive anti-depression drug for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Phase IIIb will include a secondary endpoint of improvement in cognitive function and the ability to feel pleasure, the first time this has been included in an anti-depression drug clinical trial. ANeuroTech will file for IND in Q4 2022 and apply for FDA Fast-Track Designation at the same time.

More than 60% of people with depression and associated cognitive problems are not helped by initial treatments or experience challenging side-effects. ANeuroTech is developing ANT-01 as an adjunctive anti-depression drug with minimal or no side-effects. ANT-01 is a low dose of an existing drug substance, pipamperone dihydrochloride, a typical antipsychotic developed by the late Dr Paul Janssen (Founder of Janssen Pharmaceutica which merged with Johnson & Johnson) and marketed for over 40 years in Europe at a high dose range for the treatment of psychotic disorders. Dr Erik Buntinx, CEO and Founder of ANeuroTech, discovered through his clinical practice that ANT-01 has a unique high selectivity and affinity for the serotonin 5-HT2A and dopamine D4DR brain receptors, and shows potential as an adjunctive treatment with fewer side effects.

The pivotal Phase IIIb development programme will assess the safety and efficacy of a single low (15mg) dose of ANT-01 combined with a first-line antidepressant versus placebo, in MDD patients with insufficient response to selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitor (SSRI) or selective noradrenaline serotonin re-uptake inhibitor (SNRI) treatment. The Phase IIIb follows positive clinical data generated from earlier trials which demonstrated superior antidepressant activity of ANT-01 with a favourable safety profile. The data also showed an improvement in the ability to feel pleasure and in cognitive function, which has not been demonstrated by any other antidepressant molecule. This will be further explored in the Phase IIIb programme, which will recruit 300 patients at a number of US sites and is planned to begin in 2023.

ANeuroTech also announces that seasoned biotech entrepreneur, Dr Rudi Pauwels, has joined the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. Rudi has over 30 years’ experience in the biotech sector and has co-founded several successful biotech companies including Tibotec, Virco, Galapagos Genomics and Biocartis. Rudi holds a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from KU Leuven, where he met and was mentored by the late Dr Paul Janssen.

Dr Erik Buntinx, CEO and Founder of ANeuroTech, commented: “The FDA’s positive feedback for our Phase IIIb development programme recognises the excellent safety profile and strong efficacy data shown in studies of ANT-01 to date and is an important milestone as we prepare to initiate the study next year. It’s a great time to welcome Rudi to the team and partner with him to revitalise the unique drug discovery legacy of our mutual mentor, the late Dr Paul Janssen.”

Dr Rudi Pauwels, Executive Chairman of ANeuroTech, commented: “ANT-01 has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for the ~190 million patients worldwide with MDD who are not currently helped by initial treatment with antidepressants. Erik’s passion and wealth of experience in treating patients with depression positions ANeuroTech at the forefront of mental health care, and I am excited about continuing this journey with the team, many of whom I had the pleasure of working with at the successful pharmaceutical company, Tibotec.”

About ANeuroTech

ANeuroTech, based in Alken, Belgium, is a leader in the development of innovative mental health treatments with minimal or no side effects. The company is in late-stage clinical development of its lead asset, ANT-01, an adjunctive anti-depression drug which has been shown in late-stage clinical trials to improve depression remission rates and have a positive impact on cognitive function, with an excellent safety profile. ANT-01 is a low-dose of an existing drug substance, pipamperone dihydrochloride, a typical antipsychotic discovered by the late Dr Paul Janssen and marketed in Europe for the treatment of psychotic disorders. ANeuroTech plans to begin a pivotal Phase IIIb clinical trial of ANT-01 as an adjunctive anti-depression drug for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in 2023.

ANeuroTech was founded by CEO, Dr Erik Buntinx, an experienced clinician, key opinion leader and principal investigator on clinical trials for a number of CNS drugs including Spravato (esketamine). Erik and many of the ANeuroTech team were previously at Johnson & Johnson where they gained extensive experience in the development of treatments for mental health disorders. For more information, please visit: https://www.aneurotech.com/


