Anesthetics Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the anesthetics market are Baxter, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc. , Hospira, Aspen, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Eisai Co.

The global anesthetics market is expected to grow from $9.24 billion in 2021 to $9.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0 %. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $12.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The anesthetics market consists of sales of drugs that cause a relaxing sensation to calm patients during surgery and remove the sensation of pain.These drugs are used to give a sense of calm to patients through muscle relaxation which also causes amnesia.



The anesthetics market is divided into general anesthetics, regional anesthetics, and local anesthetics.



The main types of anesthetics are general anesthetics and local anesthetics.A medically induced coma with lack of defensive reflexes is known as general anaesthesia.



It is caused by the injection of one or more general anaesthetic drugs. The different routes of administrations include Inhalation Anaesthesia Drugs, Intravenous Anaesthesia Drugs, Topical Anaesthesia Drugs and is used in various applications such as General Surgeries, Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgeries, Dental Surgeries, Other Applications.



North America is the largest region in the anesthetics market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the number of surgeries is one of the major drivers of the anesthetics market due to the applications of anesthetic drugs during surgical procedures.This rise is mainly due to increasing incidents of injuries and accidents that require surgeries.



For example, according to WHO’s Global status report on road safety, the number of road accidents reached 1.35 million, with approximately 64 deaths for every 100,000 vehicles.



Stringent guidelines and regulations imposed by regulatory bodies are one of the important restraints for the anesthetics market.These guidelines include conducting clinical trials of newly developed drugs, standards related to patient safety, and monitoring of patients under anesthesia.



Complying with these guidelines and getting regulatory approvals consumes a lot of time and negatively impacts the growth of the anesthetics market. For example, the American Society of Anesthesiologists imposes various standards that apply to anesthesia care and monitoring of patients including standards for pre-, basic- and post-anesthesia care and monitoring.



Increasing consolidation in the form of acquisitions is an emerging trend in the anesthetics market.This is mainly due to the high level of R&D and intellectual property (IP) investment needed to establish companies that manufacture anesthetic drugs.



In this regard, mergers and acquisitions are considered as time and cost-effective methods. Some of the notable acquisitions in recent years include the acquisition of MyoScience by Pacira for $220 million in 2019, acquisition of Claris Injectables by Baxter for $625 million, acquisition of GSK’s anesthetics portfolio by Aspen for $238.7 million, and acquisition of Hospira by Pfizer for $17 billion.



The countries covered in the anesthetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



