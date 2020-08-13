Anesthesia Machines Industry Assessment, Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia Machines (Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices therapeutic area. This model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Anesthesia Machines market for the year 2020 and beyond.



Portable anesthesia delivery machines are lightweight and easily transportable. They are especially ideal in emergency conditions occurring in remote locations. The ability to move the machine from room to room obviates the need for the patient to wait for room availability or the inconvenience of being sent to another facility. Anesthesia work stations use advanced electronics, gas delivery and agent vaporizing features combined with patient monitoring and information management technology.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed Anesthesia Machines and evolving competitive landscape.

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Anesthesia Machines market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights.

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the publisher's analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Anesthesia Machines market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Anesthesia Machines market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare LLC

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

HEYER Medical AG

Maquet Holding B.V. & Co KG

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

Senko Medical Instrument Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufschk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

