Anesthesia Devices Market is estimated to be US$ 56.8 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

PMI
·6 min read
PMI
PMI

The report “Anesthesia Devices Market, By Product Type (Anesthesia Workstation, Anesthesia Delivery Machines (Portable and Standalone), Anesthesia Ventilators, and Anesthesia Monitors), By Disposables and Accessories (Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits), Anesthesia Masks, Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs), and Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)), By Application (Orthopedics, Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Dental, Ophthalmology, and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”.

Covina, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anesthesia Devices Market has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed worldwide, advancements in anesthesia technology, and the growing demand for outpatient surgical procedures. The market is highly competitive and includes a variety of players, including large multinational corporations as well as smaller regional manufacturers.

Key Highlights:

  • In April 2022, GE Healthcare has received pre-market approval from FDA for general anesthesia delivery software. Newly developed End-Tidal (ET) general anesthesia delivery software allows the aesthesia providers to set targets for end-tidal oxygen & anesthetic agent. ET control software help in improving accuracy of anesthesia delivery by simplifying process and reducing healthcare cost, drug waste, and greenhouse gas emissions.

  • In January 2020, Drager has launched new ICU Ventilators & Anesthesia System at Arab Health 2020 in Dubai UAE. Drager has launched new ‘Evita V600’ and ‘V800’ ventilators which are designed for supporting daily clinical tasks in ICU. Newly launched ventilators combines high performance ventilation with aesthetic design that enable quick, efficient operation from lung protective ventilation until integration of patient care centered intensive care workplace. Newly launched anesthesia workstations are designed around simplifying working procedure for biomeds and clinical staff to meet every challenge.

  • In April 2017, B. Braun and Philips has announced a multi-year strategic alliance for innovating ultrasound guided regional anesthesia and vascular access to make easier to perform by leading to enhanced patient care & hospital efficiency. Xperius a new mobile ultrasound system designed for supporting current and future integrated solutions in ultrasound guided regional anesthesia.

Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Anesthesia Devices market is rising surgical procedures due to chronic diseases caused by unhealthy lifestyle and rapid growth in urbanization. Anesthesia helps in preventing patient from feeling pain. Technological advancement has helped with chronic pain management in anesthesiology Rising technological advancement has driven the target market growth. Approach towards improving patient care and safety along with rapid technological advancements in medical devices by major players are some other factors expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period. However, rising surgical procedures and technological advancement boost the demand for Anesthesia Devices market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Request Sample Link:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3730

Key Market Insights from the report:

Anesthesia Devices Market accounted for US$ 19.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 56.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.6%. The Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented based on Product Type, Disposable and Accessories, Application, End-Users and Region.

  • Based on Product Type, Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented into Anesthesia Workstation, Anesthesia Delivery Machines (Portable and Standalone), Anesthesia Ventilators, and Anesthesia Monitors.

  • Based on Disposable and Accessories, Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented into Anesthesia Circuits (breathing circuits), Anesthesia Masks, Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs), and Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs).

  • Based on Application, Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented into Orthopedics, Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Dental, Ophthalmology and others.

  • Based on End-Users, Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others.

  • By Region, the Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Free PDF Download:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3730

Regional Analysis:

  • North America - U.S., Canada

  • Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

  • 3M Company

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • GE Healthcare

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Teleflex Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Medtronic Plc.

  • Smith Group plc.

  • Ambu A/S

  • Invacare Corporation

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Market Segmentation:

  1. Anesthesia Devices Market, By Product Type, 2022 - 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 - 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Anesthesia Workstation

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

    • Anesthesia Delivery Machines

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

        • Portable

        • Standalone

    • Anesthesia Ventilators

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

    • Anesthesia Monitors

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

  2. Global Anesthesia Devices Market, By Disposables and Accessories, 2022 - 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 - 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

    • Anesthesia Masks

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

    • Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

    • Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

Request Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3730

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Similar Reports:
Inhalation Anesthesia Market, By Product Type (Sevoflurane, Desflurane, and Isoflurane), By Application (Induction and Maintenance), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market, By Product Type (Anesthesia Devices (Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories, Anesthesia Monitors, and Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)), Respiratory Devices (Therapeutic Devices, Masks, Ventilators, Nebulizers, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Inhalers, Reusable Resuscitators, Nitric Oxide Delivery Units, Capnographs, Gas Analyzers, and Oxygen Hoods), Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, and Consumables & Accessories), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centers, Homecare, and Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Anesthesia Carts Market, By Type (Auto-Locking Carts, Isolation Carts, and Standard Carts), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

CONTACT: Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • US would destroy Taiwan's semiconductor factories rather than letting them fall into China's hands, a former national security advisor says

    Robert O'Brien told Semafor that China would be "like the new OPEC of silicon chips" if it invaded Taiwan and took over semiconductor factories.

  • Price outlook diverges for Canada's top two seafoods

    Canada's lobster industry is poised to claw its way out a down year, say analysts, while unsold snow crab stuck in cold storage remains an anchor dragging on the bottom line. Concern and uncertainty remain the watchwords for Canadian snow crab processors attending North America's biggest seafood trade show in Boston this week. "Last year was a very tough year, probably the toughest year our company's ever faced in the snow crab sector," says Allan MacLean, senior operations manager at Louisbourg

  • Foreign nurses out $24,000 — and left with no recourse — after job offers in N.L. disappear

    Joy Thompson has a dream of reuniting her family and having her daughters finally join her in Canada. Thompson came here in 2004 as a domestic worker to help support her children and put them through school back in the Philippines. "If I did not go out of my country, there's nothing for them. There's nothing for us," she said. Thompson saw her children occasionally over the years. Her son, also a nurse, works in Yellowknife. When Thompson's boss introduced her to the owners of a Toronto-based em

  • Musk’s Tesla sued by drivers over repair charges and waiting times

    Tesla owners have sued Elon Musk’s electric carmaker for allegedly abusing its stranglehold on repairs to overcharge and impose lengthy delays.

  • Trump's lawyers keep getting in trouble with judges. Here are the 17 sanctioned so far.

    Former President Donald Trump's election challenges have resulted in numerous sanctions for lawyers representing him or working on his behalf.

  • China to raise retirement age to deal with aging population - media

    China is planning to raise its retirement age gradually and in phases to cope with the country's rapidly aging population, the state-backed Global Times said on Tuesday, citing a senior expert from China's Ministry of Human Resources. Jin Weigang, president of the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security Sciences, said China was eyeing a "progressive, flexible and differentiated path to raising the retirement age", meaning that it would be delayed initially by a few months, which would be subsequently increased.

  • ‘Avoid’ lobster from Maine? California aquarium’s warning has lobstermen fighting back

    Maine lobstermen are suing the aquarium, accusing it of defamation.

  • Oil prices plunge, Canadian energy stocks take beating as global banking fears spread

    CALGARY — Crude oil prices plunged below US$70 and Canadian energy stocks took a beating Wednesday as market chaos continued amid concerns about a spreading bank crisis. "We're down US$12 in two and a half days, which is obviously a very, very, very large move in crude oil," said Rory Johnston, a Toronto-based energy analyst and founder of the Commodity Context newsletter. "I think everyone's panicking today. I think panic is the name of the game right now," said Johnston. Global oil prices have

  • Kia, Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota among 347,000 cars under recall: Check recalls here

    Kia issued a massive recall for 189,000 new K5 vehicles over an airbag issue. Other manufacturers with recalls include Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota.

  • Oil sinks 5% as Moodys banking downgrade drops another shoe on crisis

    The assurance of authorities that all’s well and dandy on the U.S. banking front hasn’t won the confidence of Moody's, which downgraded the sector on Tuesday, sending crude prices down almost 5% on the notion that an economy in trouble won’t help oil. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled down $3.47, or 4.7%, at $71.33 per barrel, after a two-month low at $70.94. With Monday’s 2.4% on WTI, the U.S. crude benchmark has lost  more than 7% since this week began.

  • Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin suing Trudeau, federal government over his termination from vaccine rollout

    Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the senior military commander who once led Canada's vaccine rollout, is suing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the federal government and top military and political figures for more than $6 million in damages months after he was acquitted of sexual assault. A statement of claim filed Wednesday by Fortin's legal team alleges defamation, misfeasance in public office, conspiracy and negligent investigation. "The defendants' conduct was reprehensible, extreme, flagrant and high-

  • The tech layoff contagion is hitting automakers — but it's not like what's happening at Google, Meta, and Microsoft

    "Generational layoffs" are hitting the auto industry as tech companies take a downsizing page from Detroit's playbook.

  • UPDATE 1-Nord Stream owners discuss pipeline repairs, says E.ON

    Shareholders of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline operator are discussing how to seal and empty the damaged gas pipeline to halt corrosion from sea water, said the chief financial officer of E.ON, one of the owners. The chief financial officer of E.ON, one of the stakeholders, told reporters at the group's results news conference that it was unclear whether the pipeline would be repaired but that any forthcoming decisions are likely to be made with the support of all shareholders. Nord Stream is majority owned by Russia's Gazprom, with other stakeholders including Wintershall DEA , Engie and Gasunie.

  • Pierre Poilievre criticizes Trudeau government, big pharma for role in opioid epidemic

    During a press conference in New Westminster, B.C. on Tuesday, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre blamed the Trudeau government for "allowing" big pharma to play a role in the opioid epidemic. He said if elected prime minister, he'd launch over $40 billion in lawsuits against big pharmaceutical companies to recoup health-care costs.

  • 'Unrealistic' restaurant server job posting warns against applicants using any get-out-of-work excuses: 'Please do not apply if...'

    A woman on TikTok has shared a job posting she came across online that literally stopped her in her tracks.

  • Flair Airlines disruptions shake public's confidence in Canadian low-cost airlines

    Flair Airlines had four of its planes seized after overdue payments, disrupting flights for customers and shaking public confidence on the future of low-cost carriers in Canada. Touria Izri looks at the fallout from the mishap, and what it could mean for Canadians looking to save money on air travel in the future.

  • 8 things you didn't know about flight attendants, like why they share 'crash pads' and rush through boarding

    Being a flight attendant isn't easy. We asked a few what most people don't know about their jobs, like why they share "crash pads" and rush boarding.

  • Crews now taking apart structure in Rock Hill that would have been Panthers’ site

    Demolition crews have been busy at the site off Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

  • GM extends production halt at Mexico truck plant over supply chain issue

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Tuesday its Silao Assembly Plant in Mexico that makes Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks will extend a production halt through March 20 because of an undisclosed temporary supply chain issue. The largest U.S. automaker previously announced it was halting production from March 4-12 at its central Mexico plant because of a supply chain issue. The automaker said is working with suppliers to resolve the supply chain issue and plans to resume production next week.

  • Analysis-Russian sanctions shift oil price-making power to Asia from Europe

    Western sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil have channelled cheap fuel to Asia and in the process eroded a decades-long trend whereby the continent has paid more for energy than Europe, according to traders, analysts and Refinitiv Eikon data. Analysts and government officials from consumer countries use the term Asian premium to refer to the higher prices Asian importers have paid for oil sold by big exporters, such as members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. For Asia, a weakened premium amounts to an economic stimulus, highlighting another unintended consequence of the Western sanctions on oil and gas exporter Moscow, which also led to a surge in the amount Europeans have paid for natural gas.