Andy Wells, iconic and iconoclast former mayor of St. John's, dead

Andy Wells is pictured in 2017, when he launched his political comeback from his favourite Tim Hortons coffee shop in the Churchill Square neighbourhood of St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC - image credit)

Andy Wells, a longtime politician in St. John's who was known across Canada for his bombastic and sometimes caustic jousting with opponents, has died.

Wells was mayor of St. John's from 1997 to 2008, when he resigned to become the chair of the Public Utilities Commission, a regulatory post that pulled one of the most outspoken politicians in Newfoundland and Labrador out of the public discourse.

Wells made an unsuccessful attempt to regain the mayoralty in 2017.

"They're wastrels and cowards," he tweeted of his rivals in that campaign — a milder form of the insults he hurled during a lengthy career.

Wells, a former labour organizer who gradually drifted to the conservative side of the political spectrum, was first elected to St. John's council in 1977, representing the ward that includes the city's colourful downtown.

He fought frequently with others. His rowdy and often hilarious debates with former mayor John Murphy made televised meetings of council appointment watching on local-access cable television, and snippets were frequently aired on CBC Radio's As It Happens.

Wells was popular with voters, usually winning re-elections with ease.

He also took on the powers that be, even as he later moved through powerful circles. He was the consumers' representative on the Public Utilities Board through the 1980s, and grilled executives of power and telephone companies.

But his abrasive style cost him allies in politics. He was known to be crude in private meetings, and would exhaust the patience of others.

In 2006, after he called Shannie Duff — a former mayor herself, and then a councillor — a "stupid old woman," council brought in measures against harassment.

"There's a saying in life: 'Some days you're the pigeon and some days you're the statue.' Well, last week I felt like a statue," Wells said during an apology.

"I will abide by the provisions of the bylaw," he said. "So I guess I'll get as boring as the rest of them."

