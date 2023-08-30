Who is Andy Taylor? Duran Duran guitarist returns to band after cancer diagnosis

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor has returned to the band to collaborate with them on their newest album following his diagnosis with stage four metastatic prostate cancer.

The guitarist was forced to miss the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, due to ongoing treatment for the illness, but has reunited with the band to work on their 16th Halloween-inspired studio album.

The renowned British new wave group – which consists of singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – have announced their upcoming album, Danse Macabre, will be released on October 27.

And in a treat for die-hard fans, they revealed the new music will feature Taylor reuniting with the band for the first time since 2006 on brand new song, Black Moonlight, alongside Chic star Nile Rodgers, and also on reimagined versions of Duran Duran classic tracks Nightboat and Secret Oktober 31st.

The 62-year-old guitarist, who was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer in 2018, said it was “lovely” to play on the new Duran Duran album and complete his own music project because “just a few months ago, I couldn’t do any of it”.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Taylor said of his return: “We didn’t even know at the time in April if we were going to release this or not because I hadn’t started treatment … it absolutely just fell into place.”

Who is Andy Taylor?

Andrew Arthur Taylor, known as Andy Taylor, is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer, who is best known as a member of the band Duran Duran.

Alongside his work with Duran Duran, he has also recorded and performed as a solo artist.

In 1980, Duran Duran signed with EMI Records, only seven months after they had completed the line-up. Their debut album, Planet Earth, was released shortly afterwards and, their self-titled debut album, Duran Duran, was released in 1981. By 1983, they were a global success.

After six years in Duran Duran, Taylor realised that both he and the band were in “free fall”, as the band members rarely spoke, and were living on different continents.

From 1987 - 1988, Taylor wrote and co-produced Rod Stewart’s multi-platinum album Out of Order, along with Chic members Bernard Edwards and Tony Thompson.

Taylor is married to wife Tracey Wilson-Taylor, and they have two children, Andrew James Taylor, and Georgina Taylor.

What has he said about his cancer diagnosis?

In a letter about his diagnosis, Andy Taylor explained to fans why he had missed out on the band’s inauguration into the Hall of Fame, writing: “Just over four years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and, of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.

“I have the ‘Rodgers and Edwards’ of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening there is no cure.”

“Recently I was doing OK after some very sophisticated life-extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries,” Taylor continued.

“However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years.”

Taylor added that he was “truly sorry and massively disappointed” he could not attend the ceremony, noting he had even bought a new guitar for the occasion, but that he was “very proud of these four brothers” and “overjoyed” they were accepting this award.

“I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day,” he added.