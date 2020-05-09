Andy Serkis says 'The Batman' is going to be the darkest incarnation yet

Andy Serkis arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Andy Serkis has opened up about the upcoming Batman film, insisting that it is going to be darker than the previous cinematic incarnations of the superhero.

Serkis made these comments to The LAD Bible, after being asked whether or not Matt Reeves’ Batman film, which will see him play the Alfred Pennyworth to Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, will be darker and broodier than the likes of The Dark Knight trilogy and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

"I would say that's not far from the truth,” was Serkis’ response, before he then went on to explain how the film is “very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That's really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written."

Robert Pattinson will be the Batman to Andy Serkis' Alfred (Image by Warner Bros)

Serkis has some rather big shoes to fill when it comes to playing Alfred, as the character was previously portrayed by Michael Gough, Jeremy Irons, and Michael Caine. Serkis is clearly a big fan of Caine’s work in the role, calling him “fantastic” and his Alfred “legendary,” before adding, “I couldn't even begin to go there, really.”

“You find it for yourself. It's like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own, and see what it is about he character that connects with you and your personal venn diagram."

Serkis also revealed that he was “literally half way through shooting” The Batman when the quarantine began, and he is interested to see how shooting will be “affected” when it eventually starts again.

When it does, though, and The Batman is released, Serkis insists it will be “a beautiful film.”