Andy Serkis would 'jump at the chance' to work on new Lord of the Rings movies with Peter Jackson

At this point, every J.R.R. Tolkien fan with an internet connection has probably heard the news that Warner Bros. is planning on making more Lord of the Rings movies. What exactly such movies will entail is still unknown, especially after Amazon Prime Video launched their new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power last year.

Will they, for instance, be directed by Peter Jackson once more? If so, then you can probably count on additional involvement from Andy Serkis, the actor who portrayed Gollum in Jackson's original Lord of the Rings movies — and revolutionized motion-capture performance in the process.

"Look, [producers] Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens are sort of a second family that I have become part of and have gone on to make so many films with," Serkis told BroBible's Post-Credit Podcast. "And — let me tell you — they are the best and most incredible people to work with. I think that there are so many other potential Middle-earth projects which could come about, and if they're doing them, I would, of course, jump at the chance to have that relationship rekindled."

Serkis added, "Middle-earth has never left me."

Everett Collection Andy Serkis as Gollum in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'

Involvement from Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens has not been confirmed, but the trio told EW in a joint statement last month that they were being kept in the loop on WB's plans.

"Warner Bros. and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way," Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens said in the wake of WB's announcement. "We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward."

The road goes ever on and on, as Tolkien writes, but we may yet see old friends again.

