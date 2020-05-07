Andy Serkis To Give Continuous Live Reading Of ‘The Hobbit’ For Charity
Click here to read the full article.
Lord Of The Rings and Planet Of The Apes star Andy Serkis is to give a continuous, live reading of novel The Hobbit, which is expected to take around 12 hours.
Serkis will read the entire J.R.R. Tolkien work from start to finish with no breaks as he looks to raise money for UK charities NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings.
More from Deadline
Reopening L.A.: Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns "Hasty Action Kills People" As State & County Officials Loosen COVID-19 Restrictions For Businesses
Comcast Finds Home-Bound Viewers Watching 8 More Hours Of TV A Week: "The Days Are Blurring Together"
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Is Asked Why She Downplayed Coronavirus Threat --- And She Tries To Turn The Tables On The Media
Join me for the Adventure this coming Friday, May 8. Stay tuned for more details on how you can support @NHSuk and @bestbeginnings pic.twitter.com/nxK11BTl4b
— Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) May 3, 2020
The actor said on social media, “So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need.”
Serkis is calling on fans to donate via a GoFundMe campaign. The live-streamed reading is due to start at 10am tomorrow with the link posted to the same GoFundMe page in the morning.
Best Beginnings works to support babies, toddlers, pregnant families and new parents and aims to reduce inequality. NHS Charities Together is the umbrella organisation bringing together all the official charities of the UK health service.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Hits 70,000 As Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Passes 3.5 Million - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.