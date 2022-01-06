Andy Samberg on Why He Won't Join TikTok: 'I Don't Want to Be the Old Guy at the Club'

Andy Samberg has no plans to join TikTok anytime soon.

In a joint interview with his Hotel Transylvania: Transformania costar Selena Gomez, featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE, Samberg, 43, teased he was "not yet" ready to be part of the popular social media platform.

"Like most people, I have very mixed emotions about social media in general," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shared. "I find that anytime I engage with it, it ends up making me feel worse about myself. So TikTok seems really awesome, but I'm also like, 'I don't want to be the old guy at the club.'"

Selena Gomez and Andy samberg Hotel Transylvania 3

Sony Pictures Animation Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg's characters Mavis and Johnny in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Samberg — who returns as the voice of Jonathan in the fourth and final installment in Hotel Transylvania franchise, which begins streaming on Amazon on Jan. 14 — realizes his favorite animated films from childhood might also age him.

"This is going to date me, but I used to watch the animated version of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings with my dad a lot," he explained. "The first movie I ever went to the theater to see was The Black Cauldron, which I recently looked up and saw that it was a huge bomb and everyone hated it. I was like, 'I loved it.'"

Samberg's 4-year-old daughter — whom he shares with his wife Joanna Newsom — appears to be following her father's footsteps with her love of movies. She is currently "obsessed" with The Nutcracker.

"It's been going on for three years," the Saturday Night Live alum revealed. "I keep expecting it to tail off, but instead it's only growing. I know that music now so well, and I have to say, it's so good. We're hoping once it's safe, we can take her to see the ballet."

As for what's he watching now, Samberg is a fan of Gomez's hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, which he joked could use the promotion.

"We just watched Only Murders in the Building. I know you could use the fresh plug anyway, Selena," he teased. "I love it so much."

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 26: Andy Samberg attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Palm Springs" Premiere at Library Center Theater on January 26, 2020

Cindy Ord/Getty

Following the premiere of his holiday competition series Baking It with fellow SNL alum Maya Rudolph in December, the comedian is looking forward to focusing on some unusual fitness goals in 2022.

"I think I'm going to try to take off some muscle," he joked. "It's gotten out of control, especially during these times where I've just been focusing on my bod. If you're in comedy and you get too ripped, it's a turnoff."

