Andy Samberg And Radio Silence Team on Hot Comedy Package–The Dish

EXCLUSIVE: The package market is flourishing after Chris Farley package hit the town this morning and it looks to get even busier as sources tell Deadline an untitled comedy pitch package has hit the market with Radio Silence attached to direct, Andy Samberg’s Party Over Here banner producing and Andrew Lanham on board to pen script. The project would be developed as a potential starring vehicle for Samberg.

Plot details are unknown other then it being described as a robot comedy and sources say at least four offers are on the table in the seven figure range with possibly more on the way.

Best known for his roles in his TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and his hit comedy Palm Springs, Samberg was most recently seen in the pic Self-Reliance opposite Jake Johnson. For Radio Silence, their next horror thriller Abigail bows next week.

Will update once the package lands.

