Andy Samberg Animated Series ‘Digman!’ Renewed For Season 2 At Comedy Central

EXCLUSIVE: There’s more adventures to unearth over at Comedy Central. The network has renewed its adult comedy series from Andy Samberg Digman! for a second season.

The renewal news comes as the Season 1 finale is set to premiere on May 10. Digman! is Samberg’s first television series, which he created along with co-creator and showrunner Neil Campbell.

The half-hour animated series Digman! is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Samberg starring as Rip Digman.

The main cast also features the voices of Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Dale Soules, Guz Khan, Melissa Fumero and Tim Meadows.

The series is produced by CBS Studios alongside Ali Bell and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here banner. Titmouse will executive produce, with their own Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.

The Season 1 finale of Digman! premieres on Comedy Central May 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

