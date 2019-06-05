Andy Ruiz Jr. wants no part of the Drake curse: 'Don't even bring Drake around me'

Now that Andy Ruiz Jr. is a heavyweight champ, he knows he’s going to start getting more attention. While some of that attention is good, other aspects of stardom can be unwelcome ... or worse, unlucky.

That might explain why the 29-year-old Ruiz wants nothing to do with Drake. Following his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, Ruiz did an interview with TMZ while signing autographs for fans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While Ruiz answered a myriad of important questions — like who he wants to fight next and whether he would go to the White House — the most important moment of the interview happens at the end when he’s asked about Drake.

Relevant portion of the video begins at the 1:12 mark.

When asked about the Drake curse, Ruiz responds, “Don’t even bring Drake around me.” That draws cheers from the fans trying to get Ruiz’s autograph.

Ruiz may have a reason for being superstitious. In March, Anthony Joshua tweeted out a picture with Drake. The caption read, “Bout to break the curse #June1st.”

The Drake curse refers to the rapper/singer/songwriter’s propensity to back teams just before devastating losses. Since Drake often roots for the best team in each sport — some would call this being a frontrunner — fans usually take extra joy out of those teams getting upset.

Despite being a heavy favorite, Joshua was defeated by Ruiz on June 1. The Drake curse remains undefeated.

Keeping Drake away is one thing, but that won’t stop Drake from rooting for Ruiz from a distance. Ruiz cozying up to Pusha T could solve that problem because Drake has major beef with Pusha T.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: