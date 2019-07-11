Andy Ruiz Jr. wants Anthony Joshua rematch in U.S. or Mexico

The rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua was almost a given after their electrifying fight in June.

However, there seems to be some dissagreement amidst negotiations as to where the rematch will take place.

TMZ Sports caught up with Ruiz Jr. on Thursday and asked the current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champ about where he thinks the rematch should occur.

"I want the rematch to be in Mexico or New York City," Ruiz Jr. told TMZ Sports, "Vegas or here at the Staples Center [in Los Angeles]."

Ruiz Jr. also said if Joshua won't agree to those terms that "it doesn't matter; I'm the champion."

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing confirmed the stalemate in negotiations while speaking to ESPN on Wednesday.

"We had a few late approaches (from other sites) that delayed things," Hearn told ESPN. "Expect to decide this weekend. Still, U.K. and U.S. (are the) favorites."

Regardless of where the rematch will be held, it is expected to take place sometime later this year in November or December.





