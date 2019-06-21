Andy Ruiz Jr.'s trainer says his fighter wants Anthony Joshua rematch in the United States or Mexico

There isn't a question if the rematch between IBF, WBA (super) and WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former unified titleholder Anthony Joshua happens. It boils down to when and where.

After Ruiz pulled off the shocking upset of Joshua in a seventh-round stoppage at Madison Square Garden on June 1, Ruiz said he wanted the match to be in the United States or his native Mexico. Joshua's promoter at Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn would prefer for the bout to occur in Joshua's backyard of the United Kingdom even though the 2012 Olympic gold medalist prefers to run it back at MSG.

Well, does Ruiz still want the fight to be on home soil? The guy who helped lead him to the historic victory, head trainer Manny Robles, says his charge is open to one of Joshua's suggestions.

"We would like for the fight to take place in the U.S., or even Mexico," Robles told Sky Sports.

Hearn said earlier this week that he's received inquiries from numerous countries around the world with the U.S. and the U.K. being the frontrunners at this point.

"We've had offers from five different countries to stage the fight," Hearn told Sky Sports. "For me, it's a straight decision between the UK or America. In the UK, we're talking to Cardiff, to Wembley, to Tottenham, and in America, we've had a couple of approaches, but our preference is Madison Square Garden."

Hearn will present Joshua with all of the options on the table and the superstar will decide on how he wants to proceed since he had it put into the contract that he would determine the logistics of it all for a rematch.