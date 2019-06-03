Andy Ruiz Jr. throws verbal jab at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith after Butterbean comment

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr. has been the heavyweight champ for only a few days, but he’s already defending his title. Ruiz scored a verbal TKO against ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Monday after Smith called Ruiz “Butterbean” on Twitter.

Smith’s comments came a day after Ruiz shocked the world by knocking out Anthony Joshua on Saturday.

Smith continued his rant by saying he was upset boxing fans didn’t get to see Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Smith said he was “disgusted” Wilder didn’t deliver the knockout.

Eventually, Smith gave Ruiz some props.

On Monday, Ruiz responded to Smith by pointing out that he’s been around the boxing scene for over 10 years. The 29-year-old Ruiz also called out Smith’s lack of boxing knowledge.

Ruiz’s tweet featured a video of Ruiz from 10 years ago, when he had just started his professional career. It was Ruiz’s way of letting Smith know he’s not just “some dude.”

Smith has responded to that by telling Ruiz he didn’t insult his career — only his weight. Smith again added that he was upset boxing fans were robbed of Wilder vs. Joshua, even though Ruiz is “damn good.”

While Ruiz took issue with Smith’s comments, the champ was a much bigger fan of what Max Kellerman had to say. Ruiz retweeted a video of Smith’s co-host speaking about Ruiz’s upset win and the state of the heavyweight division.

Andy Ruiz Jr. is already scoring knockouts. (Getty Images)
Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

