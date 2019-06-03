Andy Ruiz Jr. throws verbal jab at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith after Butterbean comment

Andy Ruiz Jr. has been the heavyweight champ for only a few days, but he’s already defending his title. Ruiz scored a verbal TKO against ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Monday after Smith called Ruiz “Butterbean” on Twitter.

Smith’s comments came a day after Ruiz shocked the world by knocking out Anthony Joshua on Saturday.

OMG! OMG! I cannot believe this S$&@$! Anthony Joshua — holder of 3 belts, gets TKO’d by Butter Bean.......I mean some dude named Andy Ruiz JR. What a damn disgrace. Joshua looked completely gassed! More fatigued than hurt! Now how in the Hell did you let that happen? How? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 2, 2019

Smith continued his rant by saying he was upset boxing fans didn’t get to see Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Smith said he was “disgusted” Wilder didn’t deliver the knockout.

Eventually, Smith gave Ruiz some props.

I watched the fight 3x. Look, Ruiz is good. Solid boxer. Fast hands. But everyone’s missing the point: THE FIGHT we were all waiting for — Wilder vs. Joshua — is officially ruined. No one with sense believes Joshua has a chance vs him now, even if he goes back and beats Ruiz. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 2, 2019

On Monday, Ruiz responded to Smith by pointing out that he’s been around the boxing scene for over 10 years. The 29-year-old Ruiz also called out Smith’s lack of boxing knowledge.

@stephenasmith I encourage you to do your research before insulting my career. I know boxing isn’t your lane but if you are gonna talk about boxing please study and know what you are saying. https://t.co/xa4xSCZvBG — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) June 3, 2019

Ruiz’s tweet featured a video of Ruiz from 10 years ago, when he had just started his professional career. It was Ruiz’s way of letting Smith know he’s not just “some dude.”

Smith has responded to that by telling Ruiz he didn’t insult his career — only his weight. Smith again added that he was upset boxing fans were robbed of Wilder vs. Joshua, even though Ruiz is “damn good.”

While Ruiz took issue with Smith’s comments, the champ was a much bigger fan of what Max Kellerman had to say. Ruiz retweeted a video of Smith’s co-host speaking about Ruiz’s upset win and the state of the heavyweight division.

Andy Ruiz Jr. is already scoring knockouts. (Getty Images)

