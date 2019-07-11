Andy Ruiz Jr. says 'no' to UK for Anthony Joshua rematch: 'I'm calling the shots'

Andy Ruiz Jr. will not entertain talk of his rematch with Anthony Joshua taking place in the United Kingdom.

Ruiz handed Joshua the first defeat of his professional career at Madison Square Garden on June 1, dropping him four times to sensationally claim the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts.

The bout was Joshua's United States debut, yet promoter Eddie Hearn subsequently suggested they would look to do it all again back in the UK.

Ruiz is not interested in letting that happen, though, as he told TMZ outside Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"No, not the UK," he replied when asked about a venue for the potential fight, before adding: "I want the rematch to be in Mexico or New York City again, Vegas, or here at the Staples Center.

"It doesn't matter (what Joshua says) because I'm the champion. I'm calling the shots."

Asked if he had been in communication with Joshua, Ruiz added: "I haven't talked to him, but I'm pretty sure he's training hard for the rematch — and so am I."