Andy Ruiz Jr. pulling off monumental upset, Deontay Wilder's comments: The good, the bad and dirty in the week of boxing

It was another interesting week in boxing. Here are the highs and lows of the last seven days.

The Good

- Andy Ruiz Jr. does the unthinkable. If you don't have an association with Ruiz, raise your hand and say you had him defeating Anthony Joshua on Saturday night from a soldout Madison Square Garden in New York City. I'll be the first to admit I wasn't one of them.

Ruiz, who entered as a 9-1 underdog, looked to be on his way out when Joshua dropped him a short left hook early in the third round. However, Ruiz got up and instead of wilting and succumbing to the next huge power shot from the Brit, he dug deep and knocked the former unified heavyweight champion on his butt twice. Joshua barely got up from the second knockdown that round.

Joshua appeared to regain his footing in the next couple rounds. But during the seventh, Ruiz sent Joshua back to the canvas two more times, with the final time being enough for the referee to step in and stop the fight to crown a new IBF, WBA (super) and WBO heavyweight champion of the world.

The fight was supposed to be the coronation of Anthony Joshua to the American audience, but always remember: The best-laid plans don't always come to fruition. That rings true in the heavyweight division because all it takes is one shot to change the complexion of a fight. Andy Ruiz Jr. proved just that. But he also showed he had the faster hands, better head movement and quite frankly, the 29-year-old was the better fighter, and he walked out of MSG as the first boxer of Mexican descent to become the heavyweight champion of the world.

- Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon put on a show. Many boxing pundits felt this would be the stiffest test in Taylor's run. Coming in, Persoon had over three times as many fights and wasn't going to back down. Those factors played a role in what ended up being a slugfest.

During the first round, Taylor looked to be well on her way to winning by using her superior boxing skills. However, Persoon took control of the fight by trudging forward and landing significant shots, even while Tayor connected on hard punches of her own.

By the time the 10th round came around, the fight could have been going either way. Both ladies were battered and bruised. They fought bravely to the final bell to the giant roar from the crowd.

Taylor did get the majority decision victory much to the dismay of the crowd, which felt Persoon had done more than enough to become the undisputed women's lightweight champion and only the third woman to hold all four major titles concurrently (Cecilia Breakhus, Claressa Shields).

Regardless of the result, fans were treated to a fantastic back-and-forth battle coupled with history being made.

- Deontay Wilder laying out his future. Boxers often get criticized and rightfully so for being vague on what is next for them instead of being blunt and to the point. The WBC heavyweight champion did that last Tuesday when he announced that he would be meeting Luis Ortiz one more time later this year at a site and date to be determined.

"The Bronze Bomber" wasn't done with his announcement, though. Late Friday afternoon, he revealed that he would be taking on lineal champion Tyson Fury in a highly-anticipated rematch from their epic draw back in December.

Were these announcements made on purpose to take the shine away from Anthony Joshua? Absolutely, as Wilder pulled a page out of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. playbook. But it was effective, and now everyone knows what lies ahead for the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist.

The Bad

- Anthony Joshua's fall from the undefeated. The fight with Andy Ruiz was supposed to be nothing more than a victory lap for Joshua in his U.S. debut. A spectacular win would reinforce what the rest of the world already knew that Joshua was the best heavyweight in the world and showdowns with Wilder and Fury were on the horizon.

Not only did Ruiz come to fight, but he pulled off one of the greatest upsets in boxing history.

Did Joshua take Ruiz too lightly? The argument could be made that he did. He let Ruiz hold the belts at a Thursday press conference; he shook hands with anyone and everyone when he entered The Garden for Saturday's affair. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist even looked too relaxed, while walking to the ring as if he didn't have a care in the world.

Count the fact that Joshua was also exposed by Ruiz. His lack of a solid jab, little head movement, and failure to adapt to the situation cost Joshua. And most importantly, the world now knows the 29-year-old has a glass chin. Anything of solid contact is likely to send Joshua crumbling to the mat.

Joshua said after the fight he's going to invoke his rematch clause. Before the second go-around with Ruiz, Joshua better shore up those holes and in a hurry.

The Dirty

- Better sportsmanship can go a long way. For all the good Deontay Wilder implored with his explosive fight announcements, he took it all way when he took to Twitter after Joshua lost to Ruiz.





He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts.

Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!#TilThisDay

— Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) June 2, 2019





People will make the excuse that Wilder was frustrated because Joshua lost and a battle between them to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion — with both guys being undefeated — is out the window. And he probably was.

But Wilder needs to remember that the mega fight between he and Joshua not happening prior was just as much his fault.

Wilder should have gone the Tyson Fury route, as the latter was very complimentary of Joshua afterward even though the two Englishman have had their spats in the past.





We have our back and Forth’s but @anthonyfjoshua changed his stars through life. heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 2, 2019





Showing class goes a long way with people. Wilder could have set a great example toward Joshua by showing him a little respect and setting an example that he's not only a champion inside the ring, but also on the outside of it. In this day and age, nothing is out of sight and mind. If Wilder suffers a loss, fans will remember how he reacted to Joshua.