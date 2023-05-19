Andy Rourke: The Smiths bassist dies aged 59

Rourke, pictured in 2013, played on Smiths classics including This Charming Man and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out

Andy Rourke, the bassist for rock band the Smiths, has died aged 59, the band has announced.

Guitarist Johnny Marr confirmed "with deep sadness" that Rourke died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Marr said: "Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

"We request privacy at this sad time," he added.

Rourke played on the Smiths' most famous songs including This Charming Man and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out, as well as solo singles for singer Morrissey after the group broke up in 1987.

The Smiths, pictured in 1985, left to right: Johnny Marr, Morrissey, Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke

The bassist performed on all four of The Smiths' studio albums: 1984's The Smiths, 1985's Meat Is Murder, 1986's The Queen Is Dead and 1987's Strangeways, Here We Come.

Suede bassist Mat Osman led the tributes on social media, describing Rourke as "a total one-off" and "a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away".

"I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along," he recalled.

The Smiths producer Stephen Street added: "I am so saddened to hear this news. Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy.

"I haven't been able to read any other news about details yet but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family. RIP."

Rourke, pictured in 2022, died after a "lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer"

Later in his career, Rourke played as part of a supergroup called Freebass with two other Mancunian bass players, Gary "Mani" Mounfield from the Stone Roses and Peter Hook from New Order.

Across his decades-long career, Rourke also recorded with the Pretenders, Killing Joke, Badly Drawn Boy, Aziz Ibrahim (formerly of the Stone Roses), and former Oasis guitarist Bonehead as Moondog One, a band which also included Mike Joyce and Craig Gannon.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023

This is a breaking news story, further updates to follow