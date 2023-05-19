Andy Rourke: The Smiths bassist dies aged 59

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
·2 min read
Musician Andy Rourke of The Smiths DJs at the Glenlivet Cellar Collection Experience at Michael Andrews Bespoke on January 14, 2013 in New York City
Rourke, pictured in 2013, played on Smiths classics including This Charming Man and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out

Andy Rourke, the bassist for rock band the Smiths, has died aged 59, the band has announced.

Guitarist Johnny Marr confirmed "with deep sadness" that Rourke died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Marr said: "Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

"We request privacy at this sad time," he added.

Rourke played on the Smiths' most famous songs including This Charming Man and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out, as well as solo singles for singer Morrissey after the group broke up in 1987.

(L-R) English guitarist Johnny Marr, English singer Morrissey, English drummer Mike Joyce and English bassist Andy Rourke of The Smiths pose for a portrait before their first show in Detroit during the 1985 Meat Is Murder Tour on June 8, 1985 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan.
The Smiths, pictured in 1985, left to right: Johnny Marr, Morrissey, Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke

The bassist performed on all four of The Smiths' studio albums: 1984's The Smiths, 1985's Meat Is Murder, 1986's The Queen Is Dead and 1987's Strangeways, Here We Come.

Suede bassist Mat Osman led the tributes on social media, describing Rourke as "a total one-off" and "a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away".

"I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along," he recalled.

The Smiths producer Stephen Street added: "I am so saddened to hear this news. Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy.

"I haven't been able to read any other news about details yet but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family. RIP."

Andy Rourke of The Smiths attends the &quot;Meet Me In The Bathroom&quot; New York premiere at Webster Hall on October 30, 2022 in New York City
Rourke, pictured in 2022, died after a "lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer"

Later in his career, Rourke played as part of a supergroup called Freebass with two other Mancunian bass players, Gary "Mani" Mounfield from the Stone Roses and Peter Hook from New Order.

Across his decades-long career, Rourke also recorded with the Pretenders, Killing Joke, Badly Drawn Boy, Aziz Ibrahim (formerly of the Stone Roses), and former Oasis guitarist Bonehead as Moondog One, a band which also included Mike Joyce and Craig Gannon.

This is a breaking news story, further updates to follow