Andy Roddick Says Serena Williams' Retirement Will Be "Bigger Circus" Than His: 'So Many Eyeballs'

Former tennis pro Andy Roddick played his final professional match at the U.S. Open in 2012, so when Serena Williams announced she'd end her career the same way, he knew he could relate.

"It was one of the most fun weeks that I ever had in my career," Roddick said while announcing his 'Guest How Andy Roddick Guests' suite partnership at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi to celebrate the U.S. Open. "I was able to make the second week and actually had a decent run, and it was all of the innocence with tennis back [then] without the pressure of tomorrow because it really didn't matter at that point. So it'll be different for Serena."

Andy Roddick

IHG Hotels & Resorts

The 40-year-old let the world know she would be stepping away from the game to focus on family earlier this month by appearing on the cover of Vogue with daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams of the United States reacts during the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2022

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family," the six-time U.S. Open champion shares. "I don't think it's fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I'd be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity."

The sport has picked up much more celebrity momentum since the 39-year-old Roddick hung up his racket, so he appreciates the way in which Serena decided to call it a career.

"I think I can relate on a very small level of just having done something for your entire life and then dealing with the emotions of it not being guaranteed tomorrow," Roddick says. "But obviously, it's going to be a much bigger circus for Serena, and rightfully so. I'm personally happy that she announced it, so she can say goodbye."

Andy Roddick uses an oversize racket during the US Open Legends Match against James Blake and Bethanie Mattek-Sands at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 23, 2022 in New York City.

Jamie Squire/Getty

The father of two is excited to see several of the up-and-coming players, but knows everyone will be waiting for the moment Serena hits her last professional ball.

"There's obviously going to be so many eyeballs," Roddick explains. "I can't even imagine who's going to come be in that stadium, not knowing if it's — Every match could be her last."

Andy Roddick

IHG Hotels & Resorts

As the former No. 1 tennis player prepares to watch Serena's final match, he's letting his fans experience it in a special way too with his specially curated hotel suite near Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With everything from a gigantic tennis ball bed to decked-out wooden furniture crafted from racquet material and eye-catching tennis ball-lined walls and décor, it's the perfect way for any fan to enjoy the game.

Andy Roddick

IHG Hotels & Resorts

"It's a fun opportunity," Roddick says of the one-of-a-kind package which also includes court-side level tickets to the match. "It was a different take on how to go about that partnership with U.S. Open, and I'm thankful to have been included."

Bidding is available starting Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. ET and will close on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. ET. Visit auctions.ihg.com for more information.