Andy Robertson aims dig at Tottenham’s Pedro Porro after Scotland beat Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Andy Robertson was critical of Tottenham’s Pedro Porro after Scotland beat Spain at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Scott McTominay was at the double as the Tartan Army took a commanding lead in their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

The Manchester United midfielder scored either side of half-time as Steve Clarke’s side followed up Saturday’s win over Cyprus with one of their biggest results in recent history.

McTominay’s first goal came after Liverpool full-back Robertson had dispossessed Porro, who was subsequently booed by the home support.

For all of Spain’s possession, they rarely truly threatened Angus Gunn in the Scottish goal. Manchester City midfielder Rodri, however, criticised Steve Clarke’s approach and lamented Scotland’s “time wasting”.

Still, Robertson was eager to stress that he believed Spain were indulging in some of the dark arts themselves.

Speaking to ViaPlay after the historic result, the Scotland captain said: “They were, especially in the first half, rolling about a wee bit. They used their experience and they got a couple of us booked, which is fair enough to them. But I think we did win that battle and I think we got under their skin a little bit, especially in the first half.

“Then, they made a couple of subs in the second half. Bringing on a bit more experience with Carvajal [for Porro], who doesn’t really get caught up in these things.”