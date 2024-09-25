Andy Onyeama-Christie: Why I changed my name

Andy Onyeama-Christie debuted his ‘new’ name in Saracens’ victory at Gloucester - Getty Images/David Rogers

The more attentive spectators of Saracens’ comfortable win over Gloucester last Saturday will have noticed an ‘addition’ to the visiting back row. The player formerly known as Andy Christie was suddenly no more; at Kingsholm on Saturday, Andy Onyeama-Christie was born.

Of course, Onyeama-Christie has always been the 25-year-old’s name, just not in rugby circles. The surname is representative of Onyeama-Christie’s dual heritage: father Patrick is Nigerian and mother Victoria is Scottish. But the story behind the double-barrelled version’s debut on a professional rugby field owes just as much to Ireland as either of the Scotland international’s nationalities.

“When I was younger, they could never fit both names on the back of my shirt, so they ended up making it O’Christie, as if I were Irish,” says Onyeama-Christie. “I told them to get rid of the O’ and keep it as Christie. That’s how it developed.

“I did actually [run it by the team manager]. I didn’t expect to have both names on the back [last Saturday] so it was a nice surprise. I thought we were going back to... not O’Christie but maybe O-Christie. I was grateful that they managed to squeeze it all on. I remember Richard Wigglesworth used to have Wigg’worth so I was grateful we managed to find the letters. I hated O’Christie. That’s no one’s name.

Onyeama-Christie was grateful Saracens could get his full name on his shirt for their match at Gloucester - Shutterstock/Simon King

“My grandma [Florence] and auntie [Caroline] are both Nigerian. They watched me in the Six Nations – well, my grandma couldn’t watch as it was too physical – but they told me they were keeping an eye on me. I thought if they were connecting with it and watching me then I wanted them to have something to shout about and tell their friends. So, I wanted to adopt it. It was never a purposeful nor intentional thing to not have both. I just never thought about it enough or adopted it enough.

“As I’ve grown up I’ve become more and more proud of it. When you first get into county and academy you’re just sort of happy to be there and you don’t want to kick up a fuss. You just get used to things being a certain way. There were often teachers mispronouncing it and, as you grow up, you get bored of it – wrongly, probably – and say: ‘Just call me Christie.’ But my name is my heritage, this is my family, and I’m very proud of it. “

Although the reasons for Onyeama’s erasure were tinged with levity – the flanker simply did not want to sound like a parody of an Irish bar – the motivation for the surname’s return were more earnest, involving Saracens’ former chief executive, Lucy Wray, the club’s diversity, equity and inclusion group, and one of the greatest NBA players of all time, known as the Greek Freak.

“I spoke to Lucy Wray about it last year at a D, E and I meeting,” says the eight-times-capped Scotland international. “Warwick, our team manager, asked if I fancied being the player representative so I went along and discussed the goings-on regarding recruitment across the whole club – from physios to marketing. I’ve learnt a lot about how the club is run.

“In terms of the name, we spoke about Giannis Antetokounmpo. His actual name, his Nigerian name, is Adetokunbo. When his family migrated to Greece, due to the Greek alphabet, it was changed to Antetokounmpo. He did a thing about his heritage and Lucy spoke about it. I said, albeit in different circumstances, that my full name was Onyeama-Christie. We discussed it and she said it would be great for me to change it at the club.”

Onyeama-Christie marked his first match under his full name with two tries at Kingsholm - Getty Images/David Rogers

Onyeama-Christie playing under his previous, truncated name for Scotland against Ireland - Getty Images/Sam Barnes

Christie’s eloquence and worldliness is not just reserved for talking about off-field matters. Listening to the flanker speak for the first time this season, since yet another arm break which scuppered his chances of touring with Scotland last summer, and his enthusiasm is infectious. That quality has not escaped the attentiveness of Mark McCall, his director of rugby, who, in the same room at Saracens’ training ground, minutes earlier, revealed that Onyeama-Christie had had a “phenomenal pre-season”, the fittest in the squad setting the best example from day one. On Saturday, against Gloucester, that showed in with a fine, double try-scoring performance. Now, the aim is to transform this season into one of trophies and, maybe, of Lions.

“The season before last, we won the Premiership and I know I helped out and played well but I wasn’t on the pitch when we won it,” Onyeama-Christie says. “That’s tough – and it does sit with me. My ambition, in a selfish, personal way, is chasing my ‘first’ Premiership. I’ve got a s--- tonne of medals but not one which really feels like my own. That’s what I’m chasing.

“The timing of the two arm breaks, particularly the first one, was tough. Missing out on a European semi, Premiership semi, Premiership final – winning that – and then World Cup selection. That was incredibly hard.

“But this year’s huge. Loads of big games: Premiership, Europe, autumn internationals, Six Nations – and then everyone knows what comes at the end of the season. That is a goal. There’s probably not a single player in Britain and Ireland who would not look at that as some sort of goal. You have to go about your work day-to-day and see where you end up at the end of the year.”

Memo to Andy Farrell: any potential selection letter must read Onyeama-Christie, not just Christie – and do not even think about O’Christie.