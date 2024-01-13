Andy Murray is 'wired differently' to the rest as he chases one last moment in the sun

Andy Murray continues to push himself to play at the highest level despite time taking its toll on his body - Reuters/Issei Kato

For all those wondering why Andy Murray is still treading the boards, the man has a simple answer. He is “wired differently”.

On the face of things, it makes little sense Murray should be out in Melbourne scrapping for every ranking point. For all his former greatness, his partial hip replacement has pushed him towards the fringes of the tennis debate. He also has four kids at home.

And yet, as he explained to reporters in Melbourne, he is not a man to accept defeat easily. His personality is too obsessive, too perfectionist. The same dog-with-a-bone gene that made him a champion is now what keeps him striving, against the odds, for one last moment in the sun.

“One of the reasons why I’ve been able to get back to the level that I’ve got to is because my brain works differently to most people,” said Murray, who will open his Australian Open on Monday afternoon, local time, against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

“Most people that get to the very, very top of anything are wired slightly differently,” Murray added. “They’re not exactly the same. When I speak to psychologists about it, it’s hard to describe and hard for maybe others to understand.

“That’s why I’m so hard on myself and why I wouldn’t tell my kids to be like that. It is how I am for whatever reason, and it helps me in some ways and hinders me in others.”

By the end of last year, Murray had become a bedraggled figure, berating himself for wasting a series of winning positions. In Paris in November, after a particularly disastrous collapse against Alex De Minaur, he admitted: “I’m not really enjoying it just now.”

Murray struggled to finish matches off last season - AP/Andy Wong

Despite an intensive off-season, which he focused on earning more cheap points via his first serve, Murray’s 2024 began in all-too-familiar style: with a narrow three-set defeat to Grigor Dimitrov in Brisbane.

After that reverse, Murray had a thought-provoking conversation with his physio, Shane Annun. “He was saying ‘It’s difficult to see you when you’re frustrated with how you’re playing.’ Because, from his perspective, he’s like, ‘What you’re doing is incredible.’

“He will say to me, ‘Nobody thought you’d be able to do this.’ But because I see things a bit differently, I’m like, ‘Well no, I am going to be able to do this. Can I get a little bit more flexible? Can I get a little bit faster? Can I still improve my serve at 36 years old?’

“It’s been a positive in allowing me to keep going and push myself,” Murray added. “But then the downside of that is that there is always a drive to do better and feel like you could be doing more.”

It’s a complicated business, playing elite tennis, and Murray is a complicated man. Over that dodgy spell at the end of last year, his harsh self-analysis spilt over into increasingly despondent body language. We saw numerous smashed rackets and plenty of sarcastic ranting at his coaches and support staff.

Murray has claimed he is no longer enjoying his tennis in the recent past yet keeps coming back for me - Reuters/Edgar Su

None of this is a good look. Indeed, one might describe it as embarrassing behaviour from a 36-year-old father and Knight of the Realm. But then we come back to this question of wiring. Murray has always been an ornery fellow. If you could bottle him, he would be dry and even slightly bitter – a counterpart to Roger Federer’s fizzing glass of champagne. But without that hint of darkness in his make-up, he never would have stayed in the conversation for so long in his era of giants.

Murray never had a superpower to match Federer’s grace, Nadal’s muscularity or Djokovic’s flexibility. What he did have was massive intensity, unstinting effort and an almost infinite tolerance for pain.

He had to reach deep within himself to achieve such a rich haul: three major titles, two Olympic golds and one Davis Cup. Even now, the same fire burns, as we saw when last year’s Australian Open delivered successive five-set wins over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

This season, Murray will once again try to be better behaved on court, and more forgiving of himself in general. Not for the first time, though, one suspects that his best intentions are doomed to fail. He is what he is: a complex and contradictory character, whose monotone voice belies a sharp wit.

The only realistic way to stop these displays of self-flagellation is to play a higher standard of tennis. At his age, rewiring yourself is no longer an option.