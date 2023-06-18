Andy Murray wins Nottingham Open title to maintain good Wimbledon build-up

(Getty Images for LTA)

Andy Murray won the Nottingham Open to maintain his good Wimbledon build-up.

A week after victory in the Surbiton Trophy, Murray made it back-to-back wins on grass with a 6-4, 6-4 win over France’s Arthur Cazaux.

Murray will return to the world’s top 40 on Monday and the Scot will seek more wins at Queen’s to amass enough ranking points to be one of 32 seeds at Wimbledon.

Murray, who won the title at Nottingham without dropping a set in his five matches, said: “I’m pumped going into Queen’s.”

The Nottingham and Surbiton titles have come at Challenger events - the second tier of men’s tennis - and Queen’s will be a step up in the quality of the field.

Murray will be unseeded at Queen’s and has been handed a tricky first-round draw against Australian seventh seed and world No18 Alex de Minaur.

But he can take confidence from his 10-match winning streak on grass.

Katie Boulter faces fellow Briton Jodie Burrage in the women’s final later on Sunday.