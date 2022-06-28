Andy Murray’s wife Kim shares support for Dame Deborah James at Wimbledon

Kim Murray wearing a Rebellious Hope t-shirt at Wimbledon (REUTERS)

Kim Murray cheered on her husband Andy at Wimbledon on Monday while wearing a tee designed by Dame Deborah James to the event.

The 34-year-old was seen wearing one of the Rebellious Hope t-shirts designed by Dame Deborah, who is receiving end of life care after her bowel cancer diagnosis.

She greeted her mother-in-law, Judy Murray with a hug, before sitting next to her to cheer Andy on in his match against Australian James Duckworth.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dame Deborah partnered with retailer In The Style for the line of charity tees, with 100 per cent of profits going to her Bowelbabe fund for Cancer Research UK.

Earlier this month, the podcast host revealed the line had raised £1m for charity, saying she was “overwhelmed” by the support.

Dame Deborah James has announced she has been working on a clothing collection to benefit charity (Deborah James/Instagram)

She said on Instagram: “‘Rebellious Hope’ is what has got me through the last few years and it’s what is keeping me going now!

“Seeing all your messages, tags and support has just been the best and I am so grateful that we have been able to do this together! Thank you all”.

Her ‘rebellious hope’ T-shirt was the first part of the charity line released in March in a variety of colours.

Dame Deborah’s Bowelbabe fund, which has raised more than £6.7m, goes towards vital areas of cancer research such as “personalised medicine for cancer patients”.

The broadcaster, 40, also revealed this week that she was partnering with Tesco to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on a brand of their toilet paper.

Deborah James aka the Bowel Babe

The supermarket will be donating £300,000 to the Bowelbabe Fund as part of the deal.

Writing on social media about the campaign, Dame Deborah said: “I’m thrilled to have the backing of Tesco on this, as the sheer scale of its customer and colleague base means our campaign will reach even more people and have the potential to save many more lives.

“For those who are concerned about potential symptoms, I urge you to speak to someone as soon as possible. Don’t delay as early diagnosis can make a huge difference.”