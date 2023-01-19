Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis LIVE: Australian Open latest scores, updates and results

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Andy Murray takes on home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round in Melbourne. Murray is looking to build on his sensational opening victory over Matteo Berrettini after the 35-year-old rolled back the years to claim a stunning five-set win against the 13th seed, his best result at a grand slam in half a decade.

Murray now faces the 26-year-old Australian Kokkinakis in what should be a lively encounter at the Margaret Court Arena. A former top-10 junior player, Kokkinakis’ promising career was disrupted by injury and he currently finds himself outside of the top 100, but he will have the backing of the home crowd as he looks to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, battled through against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic suffered a hamstring injury and went off the court for treatment during the second set, while a heckler that the Serb described as “drunk out of his mind” also clearly affected him. But he ultimately prevailed 6-1 6-7 6-2 6-0 to record a 23rd straight win at the Australian Open.

Earlier, American Jenson Brooksby upset second seed Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 to claim the biggest win of his career and reach the third round. Brooksby squandered three match points in the third set but regained his composure to send Ruud packing in just under four hours on Rod Laver Arena. Dan Evans is also through after an ill-tempered win over Jeremy Chardy.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 0-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

16:05 , Michael Jones

Murray’s backhand forces Kokkinakis over to the corner and the Aussie goes wide with a strike down the line. His main threat at the minute is from the serve and a second ace of the game puts him back ahead.

Murray then miscues a slice and spins the ball wide of the sideline to put Kokkinakis 40-15 in front.

Game Kokkinakis! Murray hits the net with a swiping forehand and his opponent takes the first game of the fifth set.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 0-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

16:02 , Michael Jones

This fantastic match will be decided by a fifth and final set. Each of the last three sets have lasted over an hour so this match is far from over yet.

Thanasi Kokkinakis will serve first. He starts with an ace.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Murray wins the fourth!

16:00 , Michael Jones

Murray saves break point after Kokkinakis went in front with a wonderful backhand to the back corner. He then missed his first serve and Kokkinakis jumps onto the second serve smoking a forehand smash wide of the target!

Advantage Murray.

Murray takes the fourth set! He wins it with a ace and the match is all square. This is just unbelievable.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 5-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:57 , Michael Jones

What a shot! Andy Murray does not give in. Thanaski Kokkinakis will feel hard done by after that rally. It was a mix of slices and power hitting with both men hugging the baseline.

Neither gained control until Murray met a cross court ball with a two-handed backhander down the line to claim the point!

Deuce.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 5-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:55 , Michael Jones

Oh the nerves! Murray aces to go in front then a great rally, full of forehand slices and power shot across court ends with Murray fizzing a forehand into the net. 30-30.

Kokkinakis then sets up a break point with a wide forehand return that Murray backhands into the net.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 5-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:53 , Michael Jones

The feeling in the crowd has firmly moved over to Thanasi Kokkinakis since he fell behind in this set. He wins the first point against the serve and the crowd goes wild.

It’s a more subdued response when Murray forces Kokkinakis to fire a return from serve out of play in the next rally. 15-15.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 5-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

15:51 , Michael Jones

Kokkinakis powers a backhander down the line and forces Murray to stretch for the return. He only just makes it but knocks the return into the net.

Another mistakes from Murray puts Kokkinakis 40-30 ahead and the Australian closes out with an ace.

Over to you Andrew. Can Murray serve out the set?

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 5-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

15:48 , Michael Jones

Kokkinakis faults on his first serve allowing Murray to set up a return and volley to win the first point of the game. The Aussie responds with a fine ace though.

15-15.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 5-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:45 , Michael Jones

Game Murray! He continues to target the Kokkinakis backhand and twice his opponent finds the net to secure Murray a hold of serve and a completed break in the fourth set.

He’s just one game away from levelling the match now.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 4-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:44 , Michael Jones

This match really does seem like a win-win for the crowd. They’re supporting the homegrown talent of Thanasi Kokkinakis but every point Andy Murray wins is cheered equally as loud.

Murray’s service game builds to 15-15 and Kokkinakis isn’t happy. A wide serve from Murray takes Kokkinakis over to the right in order to hit back his return and Murray sets himself in the middle of the court before smashing back the winner.

30-15.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 4-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis* - Murray breaks!

15:41 , Michael Jones

Is it any surprise that this game has gone to deuce? Murray takes advantage after a dainty drop shot rally. He steps up to the net and flicks the ball over to Kokkinakis’ backhand.

Kokkinakis returns down the line but hits the net and gifts the point to Murray.

It’s a break! Murray wins the first break point of the fourth set and storms into a two-game lead! Can he hold now?

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 3-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

15:39 , Michael Jones

There’s cheers, there’s screams, there are fist pumps galore as Kokkinakis opens up the far side of the court and smokes a forehand winner past a tired looking Murray.

Murray is a bastion of inner strength though. The next rally sees Kokkinakis attempt a drop shot but both men stepped up to the net and Murray volleys home a passing winner.

30-30.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 3-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

15:36 , Michael Jones

After a break in play Andy Murray steps back onto the court and gets the crowd excited. Thanasi Kokkinakis looks around wide-eyed and just smiles.

What an atmosphere in the Rod Laver arena right now.

Kokkinakis then adds the the cheers by winning the first point of the next game after drawing Murray into hitting the net from a return of serve. 15-0.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 3-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:33 , Michael Jones

Game Murray! Kokkinakis comes up to net with a drop shot that Murray flicks back. The return volley comes to Murray’s backhand and he blazes one down the line to win the point.

Murray then follows up with an ace before a mistake from Kokkinakis gives him the game.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 2-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:30 , Michael Jones

That was a quicker game. Thanasi Kokkinakis serves out the last two points to draw level in the set. The blistering toe-to-toe tennis of the first three games couldn’t continue.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 2-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

15:29 , Michael Jones

Brilliant defence from Murray who sets up to the net but gets lobbed.

He chases down the ball and works back to the return. Kokkinakis fails to capitalise and dinks the ball back to the middle of court allowing Murray to hook it over to the opposite side of court to take the point.

30-15.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 2-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

15:25 , Michael Jones

Game Andy Murray! It doens’t take Murray long to wrap up the game from deuce. Two quick rallies go his way and the Scot moves back ahead in the fourth set.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 1-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:23 , Michael Jones

Lovely! Murray is a little soft from the serve allowing Kokkinakis to control the rally. The Aussies fizzes one down the line to set up another break point.

Saved! Murray falls back on his tried and tested method. Come up to the net and volley home a winner. Back to deuce.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 1-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:22 , Michael Jones

This is a familiar sight. Kokkinakis wins a point with a beautifully placed backhand slice to earn a break point but he follows it up by hitting one into the net.

40-40. Who will win this game from here?

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 1-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:19 , Michael Jones

The crowd erupts in a big cheer as Thanasi Kokkinakis takes the first point from Murray’s next service game but that lead doesn’t last long.

An ace brings Murray level before a missed shot from Kokkinakis puts the Scot ahead. 30-15.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 1-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

15:17 , Michael Jones

Kokkinakis sends his serve down to Murray’s forehand before latching onto the weak return and whipping it back past Murray to move, once more, to advantage.

Game! Kokkinakis wins it with an ace! Both of these opening fourth set games have gone to deuce now. Both players are slugging it out.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 1-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

15:16 , Michael Jones

There’s no room for any error. Kokkinakis saves break point with an audacious flick from the back of the court before Murray drags the game back level at 40-40.

It’s the sixth deuce of the game coming up.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 1-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

15:09 , Michael Jones

That was needed! Murray sets up a break point after Kokkinakis draws level at 30-30 but the Aussie smokes a pacey serve out wide for an ace to bring the game to deuce.

40-40.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 1-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

15:08 , Michael Jones

The longer this match goes on the more Thanasi Kokkinakis looks uncomfortable. Murray moves 0-30 ahead against the serve but the Australian responds well.

He works the ball onto his forehand and sends Murray scrambling across court, desperately trying to defend. A looping backhand return just clips the line but Kokkinakis smashes it back to get on the board in this game.

15-30.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 1-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:03 , Michael Jones

Another break point saved! Kokkinakis floats one up into the middle of the court and Murray latches on to a forehand that he sends into the back corner to win the point.

A wide serve comes next which results in an ace before Kokkinakis miscues a backhand slice to give Murray the game!

What a start to the fourth set.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 0-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis

15:01 , Michael Jones

Murray saves break point with a powerful wide serve and return before stepping up to the net and forcing Kokkinakis to lob one long.

Murray takes advantage in the game then misses his first serve. A rally of cross court backhands follows before Kokkinakis takes control with a pacey forehand and overhead finish.

Back to deuce.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 0-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:58 , Michael Jones

Deuce! Murray moves ahead to 40-30 then looks to close out the game by coming up to the net. Kokkinakis responds with a lob that Murray can only drop back and the Australian smokes a passing winner over to the far side of court.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 0-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:56 , Michael Jones

‘Come on!’ yelps Murray as he gets on the board. He then works Kokkinakis wide to the forehand and crosses the court with a backhand slice.

Kokkinakis gets to the ball but hooks his return out of play 30-30.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 0-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:55 , Michael Jones

Everyone take a breathe because this match is going to go for some time now.

Andy Murray serves up the first game of the fourth set and targets Kokkinakis’ forehand. The Australian goes down the line and takes the first point.

Murray then slices a backhand into the net in the next rally and slumps to 0-30.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 7-6 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

14:53 , Michael Jones

Andy Murray wins the tie-break! He takes the third set and gets back into the match. Incredible scenes.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 6-6 (6-5) Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:52 , Michael Jones

Neither man is letting this go. Murray serves down the T and Kokkinakis returns. Murray looks to keep the ball in play but sets Kokkinakis up with an easy forehand return across court!

That’s a solid response from Murray though who takes the next point and has the chance to win the set. He’ll need to win it off Kokkinakis’ serve though.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 6-6 (5-4) Thanasi Kokkinakis*

14:48 , Michael Jones

A deep, wide serve from Andy Murray skips off the line and flies wide of Thanasi Kokkinakis to keep the tie-break on serve with Murray in the lead.

Thanasi Kokkinakis pumps a serve down the T once more and fires down an ace to draw level.

His next serve goes down the T but Murray gets this back. The Australian should return a simple forehand but his misses! Murray breaks again.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 6-6 (3-3) Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:45 , Michael Jones

Unbelievable! Kokkinakis plays it a little tentative with his serve to Murray’s forehand and he’s punished by a blistering return from the Scot who takes another break of serve.

But what Murray can do so can Kokkinakis.

Murray’s next serve is flicked back and a long rally ensues. Murray switches up his gameplan and works the ball over to Kokkinakis’ forehand but the Australian smokes it cross-court and wins the point.

3-3 in the tie-break.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 6-6 (2-2) Thanasi Kokkinakis*

14:42 , Michael Jones

Andy Murray targets the backhand of Thanasi Kokkinakis once again before running up to the net and meeting the ball on the volley with a cross-court drop to move back in front.

Kokkinakis responds with a powerful ace down the T to draw level at 2-2.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 6-6 (1-1) Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:41 , Michael Jones

Thanasi Kokkinakis has the first serve of the tie-break but Murray forces the ball to his backhand before following up with a return winner to earn a break of serve.

That doesn’t last though as Murray gifts the point back straight away from his first serve. 1-1 in the tie-break.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 6-6 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:39 , Michael Jones

Incredible from Murray! He takes the first point of his service game the follows up by storming up to the net and volleying himself 30-0 ahead.

The rest of the game doesn’t last long either. Murray sends down an ace and follows up with a cool winner to force another tie break!

6-6 in the third set.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 5-6 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:37 , Michael Jones

Game Kokkinakis! An ace from the Australian takes him from 15-30 down to 40-30 in front and opens up the chance to win the game.

Murray draws him into a lengthy rally before fizzing one down the line. Kokkinakis gets the ball back but leaves Murray with a volley across court to win the point.

Murray messes up though and drops his shot into the net to give Kokkinakis the game. Murray has to serve to stay in the match once again!

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 5-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

14:35 , Michael Jones

The pressure is on Thanasi Kokkinakis. An attempted drop shot from the Australian sees Murray slice one past him and move ahead in this crucial game. He leads 15-30.

There’s a brilliant response from Kokkinakis though who sticks into a tricky rally before taking the winner to level at 30-30.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 5-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:31 , Michael Jones

40-30. A backhand return of serve from Thanasi Kokkinakis is smoked back to Murray’s forehand and he fails to put it away. He walks behind the baseline and refocuses.

Murray’s next serve is softly returned into the middle of court by Kokkinakis allowing Murray to pounce and rattle the winner past his opponent.

Five games apiece in this third set. Murray surely can’t come back from this, can he?

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 4-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:28 , Michael Jones

Lovely from Andy Murray. Twice his steps up to the net and volleys back to the open side of court. He leads 40-15 now and has a couple of game points.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 4-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:26 , Michael Jones

A bit of luck for Andy Murray who clips the net and sees the ball drop into Kokkinakis’ side of court. Murray raises a hand in apology but the first point of the game goes to Murray.

A tense rally follows with Kokkinakis drawing Murray to the net but his cross-court backhand goes wide and they’re level at 15-15.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 4-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis* - Murray breaks

14:25 , Michael Jones

Oh my word! Kokkinakis brings the game level at 30-30 but can’t close it out. He makes a couple of minor errors gifting the advantage and momentum to Murray who jumps on them.

A soft slice from Kokkinakis is hooked back and Murray takes the game! This set is back on serve!

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 3-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

14:22 , Michael Jones

Oh this is tense. Murray is laser focused in keeping the ball in play and gets Kokkinakis’ serve back through the middle. The Scot takes the first two points to lead 0-30.

There’s a response from Kokkinakis though. His serve is sharp and puts Murray on the back foot. He goes for the lob which sets up the Australian for an overhead smash that lands perfectly and gets him on the board.

15-30.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 3-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:20 , Michael Jones

Emphatic from Murray! An ace and a blistering winner sees Murray take his service game without conceding a point and the pressure is back on Kokkinakis.

He’s serving to win the match now.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 2-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:18 , Michael Jones

Murray is now serving to stay in the game. He has to hold his serve here.

It’s a good start from the Scot as Kokkinakis goes long from trying to return the serve before Murray works his across court before a passing winner takes him to 30-0.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 2-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

14:17 , Michael Jones

A well fought rally ends in disappointment for Murray when he goes down the line and rattles the ball into the net to send Kokkinakis to advantage.

Can the Australian close out the game?

Yes he can! What a shot that is from Kokkinakis, a forehand winner fizzed past Murray to put him within one game of victory!

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 2-4 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

14:15 , Michael Jones

Andy Murray has just come up against an opponent on the top of his game tonight. Thanasi Kokkinakis has a two game cushion now in the third set and Murray is facing a massive uphill battle to stay in the match.

On his serve Kokkinakis fires down a couple of double faults to bring the game level at 40-40.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 2-4 Thanasi Kokkinakis* - Kokkinakis breaks

14:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Ah, Murray lets one slip as a forehand goes long. Suddenly a chance for Kokkinakis at 0-30, but Murray steadies as Kokkinakis goes wide on the forehand.

But Kokkinakis comes again, as Murray’s level again slips, setting up two break points.

And it goes long from Murray - Kokkinakis has regained his composure, and control of the match.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 2-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s 1am in Melbroune and this now feels like a different game. Murray has changed the mood and gets a sniff at a chance as he forces another error from Kokkinakis.

At 15-30, Murray gets Kokkinakis chasing - he’s the one now hitting the lines - but Kokkinakis survives and claws his way back into it, before finding the forehand winner. That was a remarkable point!

And is that what Kokkinakis needs? Another big forehand, 40-30, but then Murray comes up with the drop shot! Kokkinakis and can’t pick it up!

Deuce - but Kokkinakis steers the backhand down the line, and then comes up with an ace.

That is a massive, massive hold. Murray had a chance there.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 2-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

13:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Look at this point, wow.

Andy Murray’s career explained in a single point. Oh my goodness! pic.twitter.com/F3QvMz3pY9 — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 19, 2023

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 2-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

13:58 , Jamie Braidwood

That is one of the most extraordinary five minutes of tennis you will ever see.

And is this, now, finally, the moment Murray gets momentum?

Murray makes the forehand winner and then, again, somehow, chases down Kokkinakis’ forehands.

ACE!

This is silly.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 1-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Murray breaks!

13:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow! Now it’s Kokkinakis’ turn to get a time warning on a big point!

“What is that s***!” he yells at the umpire! “I was waiting for him to stop talking, that’s a bad call!”

It’s still deuce, but Kokkinakis has let his emotions out, and Murray ramps up the pressure by catching the line by the narrowest of margins with the return!

Break point!

AND I CANNOT BELIEVE HOW ANDY MURRAY WINS THIS POINT!!!

I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS.

MURRAY WINS IT - SOMEHOW! He returns four, five, six smashes from Kokkinakis - there was no hope, none, but Murray produces a miracle lob to catch the baseline, and Kokkinakis nets!

That is insane.

And Kokkinakis starts to lose it! He smashes his racket and then rages at the umpire!

What a moment.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 0-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

13:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Well, well. .Kokkinakis plays a loose couple of points and after Murray shows brilliant defence again to force the forehand error, he suddenly looks at three break points.

He needs to take one of these: but Kokkinakis hits the line with a forehand winner for the first, and Murray roars as the second slides past too.

And that’s just too good: Kokkinakis attacks Murray’s backhand and then comes up with a lovely touch at the net. Such a lovely shot.

Ace. That’s heartbreaking for Murray.

But Murray doesn’t give up. He flicks a nice forehand done the line and gets it back to deuce.

Kokkinakis gets the first-serve in, and then comes up with the flying forehand winner.

Another forehand onto the line from Kokkinakis - Murray gets it back, and it forces the rare mistake!

Back to deuce.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 0-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis* - Kokkinakis breaks

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Simply sublime from Kokkinakis, who blasts an opening forehand winner on the Murray serve. A backhand into the net from Murray sees him looking at 0-30, and the forehand long from Murray looks tired.

Three break points for Kokkinakis: and he takes it as a horrible forehand goes long from Murray.

That hard road back now looks even longer.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 0-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis

13:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Kokkinakis plays a delightful dipped volley at 30-30, as Murray shrugs his shoulders. What can I do, he asks, and as Kokkinakis serves it out that answer is looking increasingly difficult to find.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Kokkinakis wins the second set

13:28 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s a long way back for Murray now. Kokkinakis’ level has not dropped at all.

Murray only made seven unforced errors in that set and gave very little away, but Kokkinakis has blasted his way through.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-6 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Tiebreak!

13:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Too good, again, from Kokkinakis. Murray’s defence is brilliant but Kokkinakis keeps calm and finds the forehand winner into the space. 2-5

Murray with the backhand dropshot slice, Kokkinakis races to the net - and finds the backhand pass! 2-6

Four set points: Murray saves the first with a forehand down the line, but two to come on the Kokkinakis serve... 3-6

Interesting... double fault from Kokkinakis... 4-6

But he responds with an ace down the middle! There’s the set!

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-6 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Tiebreak!

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Back to the backhand duel on the opening point, Murray plays it well but then can’t finish it off at the net, as he skews the forehand volley! Kokkinakis with the early mini-break. 0-1

Kokkinakis then steps on the forehand - brutal power again from the Australian - Murray looks angry with something as he nets. 0-2

Ace from Kokkinakis. Too good. 0-3

A break off the netcord for Murray - he needed that, as he puts away the forehand volley. 1-3

Ace from Murray! Great timing. 2-3

And that’s excellent from Kokkinakis to get to the change of ends. He approaches the net and then stays cool to put away the volley. 2-4

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-6 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Tiebreak!

13:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Now Kokkinakis has to serve to stay in the set. He starts off well with a forehand volley at the net, and then a two big first serves - solid from the Australian.

40-0, and Kokkinakis gets through to the tiebreak but planting a clever ball on the baseline.

Huge tiebreak to come next.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Even by his standards, Murray’s determination has been put to the test here, but it’s starting to shine through. He steers a lovely backhand into the open court and the big swings from Kokkinakis are starting to turn into misses after so many hits. Murray holds to edge ahead in this second set.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 5-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Murray breaks!

13:08 , Jamie Braidwood

A double fault from Kokkinakis - his first of the match! - on deuce sees Murray have a look at another break point!

And finally Kokkinakis misses! Murray hangs on, brilliant defence from the 35-year-old even as Kokkinakis hit the line, and then the Australian pushes wide!

He breaks back, his first break of the match, and after saving three set points!

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 4-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis

13:03 , Jamie Braidwood

After the attacks from Kokkinakis, the Australian finds his cool to deliver a first serve and forehand combination, taking the first two points of a crucial service game.

A backhand winner down the line from Murray gets him back into it at 30-15, but then Kokkinakis steps in well.

Two set points, for a two-set lead.

A chance: Murray draws Kokkinakis into the net, and the Australian can’t squeeze his way past.

Winner from Murray! Wow, that was clutch. He targets the Kokkinakis and blasts through with the forehand winner.

Deuce.

WINNER FROM MURRAY! Straight down the line off the Kokkinakis serve!

Break point now: insane defence from Murray, but Kokkinakis holds on, and then produces a brilliant forehand down the line!

Deuce - and a forehand winner down the line from Kokkinakis. He just isn’t missing.

Another set point: but Murray hangs in! A stunning drop shot is followed by a lob from Murray, as Kokkinakis nets!

What a game this is.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 4-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis* - Kokkinakis breaks

12:57 , Jamie Braidwood

A second serve from Murray trundles over the net and is smacked back by Kokkinakis, who gets a big break off the netcord.

Another second serve from Murray offers Kokkinakis a chance and this suddenly looks like the first set as the Australian times his attack to get to 0-30.

Murray is then given a time warning - what a time for that - and Kokkinakis sees his chance. He attacks Murray’s backhand before powering the forehand down the line, then stepping in to put away the smash.

Three break points - and Kokkinakis gets the crucial break as Murray clips the netcord with the backhand. Just relentless pressure from Kokkinakis there.

Kokkinakis will serve for the set next. Murray is furious at the time warning he got at 0-30.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 4-4 Thanasi Kokkinakis

12:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Kokkinakis offers a stern reminder though, as he produces more aggressive play off the forehand side. Great response from the Australian to hold to love.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 4-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

12:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Yep, this is more comfortable now for Murray, as he closes the net to put away a forehand winner and take a simple hold. There was only one flash of danger from Kokkinakis - a forehand winner off the serve - but Murray is starting to control and dictate more rallies now.

Novak Djokovic provides concerning injury update after Australian Open win

12:45 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic admits his left hamstring is “not good at all” after struggling through his second-round match at the Australian Open.

The Serbian was taken to four sets by Frenchman Enzo Couacaud, with the injury proving difficult to overcome at times.

Djokovic could be seen limping after points and took a second-set injury timeout for treatment from his physio.

And with a third-round match against Grigor Dimitrov to come on Saturday, Djokovic admits he is concerned by his condition.

“It’s not good at all, to be honest with you,” said the nine-time winner at Melbourne Park. “I’ll take it day by day.

Jack Rathborn with the full story:

Novak Djokovic provides concerning injury update after Australian Open win

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 3-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis

12:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Now - a chance. There are signs here that Murray has stabilised. And there are now more errors coming from Kokkinakis than winners.

But on 30-30, Murray finds the net with a forehand looking for the pass down the line, and then the backhand on the other side also crashes into the net to let Kokkinakis off.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 3-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Kokkinakis takes aim at Murray from the baseline but the 35-year-old is able to force the error, and then another one on the forehand side.

Shot of the match so far from Murray! He curls a lovely forehand winner down the line! Super, and he holds to love.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 2-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis

12:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray has been absolutely furious with his box so far and is very upset about something. Kokkinakis is serving very well so far and continues that into the fourth game of the second set. He sends Murray chasing after smashes before crushing a forehand winner down the line.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 2-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s the snarl from Murray! He gets the net but Kokkinakis can’t find a way past, despite blasting the ball straight at him, as Murray converts the volley and then makes the backhand pass down the line.

A forehand down the line finds the net but he finds the big serve out wide to get the hold.

“Come on!” he roars, he needs to find that edge here.

Novak Djokovic fumes at fan ‘drunk out of his mind’ at Australian Open

12:28 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic was left raging after a “drunk out of his mind” fan provoked him during his second-round match at the Australian Open.

The Serbian led Enzo Couacaud by two sets to one and 2-0 in the fourth set when he finally snapped after being heckled by four fans in ‘Where’s Wally?’ fancy dress.

Djokovic, who would eventually win 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0, remonstrated with the umpire at deuce in the epic game, demanding the fans to be removed from Rod Laver Arena.

“The guy is drunk out of his mind,” Djokovic told chair umpire Fergus Murphy when pointing out the fan, who would eventually be tossed out following the game, which lasted 12 minutes and 14 seconds.

“From the first point he’s been provoking me. He’s not here to watch tennis, he just wants to get in my head, you heard him at least 10 times, I heard him 50.”

Jack Rathborn with the full story:

Novak Djokovic fumes at fan ‘drunk out of his mind’ at Australian Open

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 1-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis

12:26 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s better from Murray. He gets his return back in play to tease two errors from Kokkinakis, who is then able to turn it around.

Kokkinakis is made to wait for some “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie” chants to die down, before crushing two big serves from 30-30.

Post-match reaction from Novak Djokovic

12:22 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic has given some post-match reaction to his battling, four-set win over a gritty Enzo Couacaud - reflecting on his hamstring injury and the drunk heckler as he came through 6-1 6-7 6-2 6-0 :

On the match itself: “It had a little bit of everything tonight. I'm glad to get through this kind of match in four sets. I wanted to get through in three but credit to him, he played really well in that second set.”

On the drunk heckler: “It was interesting circumstances to deal with but that's a grand slam - the atmosphere was electric but in a bit of a negative way.”

On his hamstring injury: “It’s not good at all, to be honest with you. I’ll take it day by day. It was better in the last match than tonight, to be honest. That's all I can say now. I just need God to help me now, and the physio and everyone. I’ll take it day by day and hopefully, I’ll be able to recover for a tough match-up (against Grigor Dimitrov) in the next round.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 1-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

12:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Kokkinakis asks some early questions on the opening service game of the second set, but Murray whips a nice forehand winner and then hangs on and Kokkinakis makes an error on the forehand side. He has to ride out this storm and play the long game.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 0-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis

12:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray is not doing enough to disrupt Kokkinakis here. He will need some big changes in the second set, as Kokkinakis heads off the court. Kokkinakis is looking to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time, in what is his seventh attempt. This is a huge match for the 26-year-old.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 Thanasi Kokkinakis* - Kokkinakis wins first set

12:14 , Jamie Braidwood

The court is looking so big for Kokkinakis right now. He unleashes another forehand winner down the line to take the opening point of a crucial 10th game, and then backs it up with an ace.

Another big serve out wide from Kokkinakis, returned into the net by Murray, brings up three set points.

He takes it on the second - again, knowing when to stay patient, and when to attack. Murray nets on the backhand down the line from Kokkinakis.

A very impressive opening set from the Australian. Just the 17 winners.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

12:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Kokkinakis with another extraordinary forehand winner crosscourt, but the Australian lets Murray off the hook as he slices wide on the backhand side. Murray asks the question, at least, and Kokkinakis will need to serve this out.

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 6-2 6-0 Enzo Couacaud - DJOKOVIC WINS

12:08 , Luke Baker

Couacaud looks beaten here and you fancy Djokovic to finish this off right now. He brings up two match points but only needs one!

GAME, SET AND MATCH NOVAK DJOKOVIC. It’s a 23rd win in a row at the Australian Open for Djokovic but make no mistake, that was a battle.

From a hamstring injury that forced him to have medical treatment during the second set, to the “drunk out of his mind” fan yelling out - this was far from a straightforward four-set win for the Serb. But he’s done it!

(REUTERS)

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 3-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Kokkinakis questions one of the balls in his hand but even that doesn’t slow him down. He holds to love with an ace, thundered down the middle, and now Murray will serve to stay in the set.

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 6-2 5-0 Enzo Couacaud*

12:02 , Luke Baker

Well, this is a turn-up... Djokovic falls to 0-30 with some sloppy play. He nonchalantly regains control of the game and reels off three points on the spin before a double fault takes us to deuce. Promptly follows that up with an ace and an unreturned serve to avert disaster though.

Couacaud now serving to stay in the match

*denotes next to serve

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 3-4 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Well, that’s something to hold on to. Murray came under further pressure and is forced to save a double-break point, before surviving a further Kokkinakis onslaught.

The Australia unloads on a huge forehand winner but Murray somehow survives - a double fault is followed by an ace, and as Kokkinakis nets Murray is handed some relief.

Australian Open 2023: *Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 6-2 4-0 Enzo Couacaud - DJOKOVIC BREAKS

11:58 , Luke Baker

That “drunk out of his mind” fan appears to have been kicked out now, which is a relief for all concerned.

Djokovic certainly appears zoned in as he quickly races to bring up two break points and although the first is saved by a big serve, Couacaud goes wide and a full-throated roar from the Serb shows what it means. DJOKOVIC BREAKS AGAIN and he’s on the brink of victory in this contest.

*denotes next to serve

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 2-4 Thanasi Kokkinakis

11:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Kokkinakis holds to love and these are worrying early signs for Murray after the Australian crushes an ace and Murray throws a forehand long.

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 6-2 3-0 Enzo Couacaud*

11:53 , Luke Baker

Djokovic floats into the net to put away a volley with aplomb but Couacaud lands a couple of blows to take the game to deuce.

After two hours and 49 minutes, the Frenchman earns his first break point of the match but a big Djokovic serve gets him out of trouble. The Serb initially falters on game point but after four deuces, he takes the next two points to finally grind out the hold. That game took over 10 minutes, all told!

There’s an idiot in the crowd who keeps shouting out at inappropriate moments and it’s clearly riling Djokovic. He goes over to the chair umpire mid-game to remonstrate with him and ask him to kick the spectator out. Says he’s “drunk out of his mind” and has been doing it “the entire night.”

Djokovic isn’t wrong there, to be fair to him and has a legitimate gripe. It looks like security are having a word with the gentleman in question and he may well be kicked out.

*denotes next to serve

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 2-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis* - Kokkinakis breaks

11:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Kokkinakis seems to have disrupted Murray here. The Briton makes a double fault on the opening point and then chucks in a strange drop shot that hits the net. Another unforced error follows - the backhand hit limply into the net - and it’s now Kokkinakis who gets two break-point chances.

But Murray gets out of it. He finds his first serve - putting away the volley at the net and then forcing Kokkinakis into an error.

Deuce - Murray catches the line as Kokkinakis flashes wide, but he then finds a lovely backhand winner down the line.

And that’s brilliant from Kokkinakis. Murray had the chance to put him away but Kokkinakis defends on the backhand side, before flashing the inside out forehand winner crosscourt - already his 10th of the match.

A third break point: Murray targets the Kokkinakis backhand but can’t get through, and the forehand crosscourt finds the net.

Kokkinakis edges in front.

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 2-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis

11:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Kokkinakis holds to 15 with an explosive forehand winner from the baseline. This is a fun matchup to watch: Kokkinakis’ all-or-nothing attacks from the baseline against Murray’s determined defence.

Australian Open 2023: *Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 6-2 2-0 Enzo Couacaud - DJOKOVIC BREAKS

11:41 , Luke Baker

An epic opening point gets the crowd squealing. Brilliant defence by Djokovic as he stays in the point and eventually grinds it out.

Another long exchange sees Djokovic make it 15-30 before a stunning lob leaves Couacaud stranded and facing two break points. Another lob, but this time the Frenchman finds the smash, and then a neat backhand volley means both are saved.

Now a third break point but Djokovic nets to squander it. And a fourth comes up, with a thumping forehand! This time it’s there! Couacaud can’t dig out the half-volley and DJOKOVIC BREAKS at the fourth time of asking.

*denotes next to serve

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 2-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

11:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Woah - Kokkinakis attacks a backhand straight off Murray’s serve - sending the 35-year-old scrambling. The Australian misses the follow-up, but it’s a clear statement of intent from Kokkinakis.

He attacks the next two Murray serves with brutal and devastating power - flashing a clean winner to get to 30-30.

This approach is going to put pressure on Murray’s first serve - but he finds one before putting away the forehand in midcourt.

Murray again finds his target. Kokkinakis goes long and Murray gets his hold.

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 6-2 1-0 Enzo Couacaud*

11:35 , Luke Baker

Djokovic looks in no mood to hang about - you feel that the French qualifier has become an irritating fly he needs to swat. Novak opens up the fourth set with a hold to 15 - sealed with an overhead smash put-away.

Must-win service game coming up for Couacaud.

*denotes next to serve

Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 1-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis

11:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Kokkinakis thunders an ace to the delight of the home crowd, but then Murray takes charge. He attacks on the backhand, then stepping into the net to put away a forehand volley.

Kokkinakis misfires on the forehand, he went for too much there, and suddenly Murray has two early break points.

Kokkinakis saves the first, despite Murray reaching well to retrieve a forehand down the line, and he saves the second too!

Murray had done so well to battle back into the point, only to then slump a forehand into the net from midcourt.

But a third opportunity quickly comes around as Murray plays well to the Kokkinakis backhand - only for the Australian to shut the door with an ace.

And Kokkinakis gets away with it. Three chances come and go for Murray, who nets on the backhand slice. Kokkinakis is hitting hard early on.

Australian Open 2023: *Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 6-2 Enzo Couacaud - DJOKOVIC WINS THIRD SET

11:28 , Luke Baker

Oof! Djokovic thumps an unstoppable forehand past his opponent off a second serve to go 15-15 before a similarly powerful groundstroke makes it 15-30.

Novak heating up here as a cross-court forehand winner brings up two set points and although he sails long with the first, there’s no mistake on the second.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS THE THIRD SET. And it took him just 31 minutes, which, given the hour, is no bad thing for him. Aside from the strapping, you wouldn’t know he had a hamstring issue. Moving much more freely now.

*denotes next to serve

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 5-2 Enzo Couacaud*

11:25 , Luke Baker

Couacaud has the slightest of sniffs when he wins the opening point but that hope is almost immediately snuffed out as Djokovic cruises through the rest of the game for another routine hold.

He’s only a game away from the set now and starting to really hit his straps.

*denotes next to serve

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 1-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis*

11:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Emphatic start from Murray, as he makes a first serve and then slams away the smash at the net. Kokkinakis was wayward with his first forehand but then crushes a winner off Murray’s second serve.

But as Kokkinakis pushes long, before the Australian attacks again - this time off target. Murray looks like he has recovered physically, no signs of any discomfort.

The crowd, who have stayed late into the night for this, are... loud.

*denotes next to serve

Australian Open 2023: *Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 4-2 Enzo Couacaud

11:21 , Luke Baker

New balls and a Couacaud forehand just clips the back of the line before an ace down the ‘t’ seals a service hold to love. Exactly what the Frenchman needed but the bigger issue is that he hasn’t earned a single break point off the Djokovic serve yet in this match.

*denotes next to serve

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

11:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray won the toss and will serve first against the 26-year-old Kokkinakis.

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 4-1 Enzo Couacaud*

11:18 , Luke Baker

The Serbian superstar stays in control of this third set as both men hold serve, although the shouts from the crowd during the service motion are still quite pronounced. They need to get that sorted.

Djokovic is moving a lot more freely - off both legs - than he was just 15 minutes ago. Too early to say the hamstring issue is behind him but it appears to be becoming less prohibitive at the very least.

*denotes next to serve

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! An astonishing opportunity has opened up in the bottom quarter of the Australian Open draw but Andy Murray will only be focussed on the task ahead, and facing Thanasi Kokkinakis in front of his home crowd.

Can the 35-year-old follow up his brilliant victory over Matteo Berrettini? How will his body hold up after five sets and almost five hours of play? We’re about to find out, in a match that will finish after midnight in Melbourne.

Strap in.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 3-0 Enzo Couacaud*

11:09 , Jack Rathborn

A lovely moment that with the love for Djokovic from the Aussie crowd clear again.

One fan shouts as Djokovic serves, another replies ‘shut up!’

Djokovic stops bouncing his ball and shouts back, ‘thank you!’

Meanwhile, the match is turning back to the Serbian, 3-0 is a sensational response after losing the tie-breaker.

Australian Open 2023: Game, set and match!

11:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic survives a scare to put away Claire Liu 7-6 6-3 in one hour and 51 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

That means that Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis is (finally) up next.

It’s going to be a long night for Murray, with this match set to start at around 10:15pm local time.

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-7 2-0 Enzo Couacaud

11:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Eh, what? Djokovic emerges from losing the tiebreak to win the next EIGHT points in a row - first holding to love and then breaking Couacaud’s serve without dropping a point.

It’s like flicking a switch as he puts a forehand winner down the line. That’s how you win back momentum.

