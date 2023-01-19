Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live: latest Australian Open 2023 score and updates

Uche Amako
·7 min read
Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live: latest Australian Open 2023 score and updates - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
11:37 AM

Murray 2-1 Kokkinakis* (*denotes next server)

Bad miss by Kokkinakis on the forehand side after setting up the point beautifully with a backhand return, 30-0.

Kokkinakis is really going after Murray's second serve at every opportunity. He hits back-to-back forehand return winners to make it 30-30.

He's sending a message to Murray - miss the first serve and you are in trouble.

Murray finds a timely first serve and finishes with a forehand winner, 40-30. Another first serve from Murray and he holds as Kokkinakis' return goes long.

11:33 AM

Murray* 1-1 Kokkinakis (*denotes next server)

Break point chance for Murray after Kokkinakis gets a mid court ball but pushes his forehand long, 15-40.

Kokkinakis keeps his head to get Murray on the run and finish with a forehand winner down the line. He then saves the second. when Murray nets a forehand.

Another break point chance for Murray after Kokkinakis nets a defensive backhand slice. But the Australian saves it with an ace.

Kokkinakis survives that scare when he forces Murray into netting a backhand.

11:28 AM

Latest update by Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

I can confirm that absolutely every seat on Margaret Court Arena is full (worse luck for the long lines of fans waiting to get in) and that it's cold like an English spring night. It will be difficult to get the ball through the court.

11:25 AM

First set: Andy Murray 1-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis* (*denotes next server)

Murray's coach Ivan Lendl and his mum Judy are sitting next to each other. Looks a bit chilly in Melbourne.

But Murray makes a hot start, hitting an overhead winner on the opening point. Kokkinakis bangs in a big forehand return winner, 30-15.

Murray holds to 15 after Kokkinakis' next forehand return flies long. No sign of any physical issues for the Briton.

11:19 AM

Latest update on Rod Laver Arena

Injury, what injury? Djokovic leads Couacaud 4-1 in the third set.

Despite his issues, the 21-time grand slam champion's quality should be too much by the end.

11:17 AM

Coin toss

Kokkinakis wins it and opts to receive first. Murray then choose to swap sides.

11:14 AM

Here we go

An energetic and raucous crowd welcomes Murray and Kokkinakis onto the court.

This should be a good one!

11:09 AM

Kokkinakis: I'm going to be ready

It's going to be a tough match. I've played him a while ago in Davis Cup. Yeah, he definitely handed it to me that day, but I'm ready now. I feel good. It's going to be a tough match obviously. I watched a fair bit of his match against Berrettini, and he played great. He is looking in good shape. I practiced with him a fair bit recently.

Just going to continue to play my game. He may have lost a little bit, but his anticipation is just as good as ever, and he can still play at the top of the best of them. I'm going to be ready for the best version of Murray, and, yeah, I'm going to go out there and play my game, play aggressive, and hopefully come out best.

Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live: Latest Australian Open 2023 score and updates - SHUTTERSTOCK
11:04 AM

Bencic wins!

10:58 AM

Upset alert!

Couacaud plays the best set of his life, against an injury-hampered Djokovic, to take the second set 7-6.

Does the nine-time champion Djokovic have anything left to mount a response?

10:50 AM

Murray and Kokkinakis due on court soon

Murray and Kokkinakis are scheduled second on Margaret Court Arena. The match before them is ongoing between Belinda Bencic and Claire Liu.

Bencic, the 12th seed, needed 73 minutes to win the opening set 7-6 after being 2-5 down and having to save two set points.

The pair have traded breaks early in the second set but Bencic leads 3-2.

Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live: Latest Australian Open 2023 score and updates - AP
10:42 AM

Elsewhere in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic, who came into the tournament with a hamstring injury, took a medical timeout in the second set of his match with Enzo Couacaud.

Djokovic won the first set 6-1 but trails 6-5 to the qualifier in the second. I'll keep you updated as we await Murray.

Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis australian open live score updates - AFP
10:35 AM

All eyes on Murray's recovery

After his epic battle with Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday, hopefully he is able to bring his best level today:

It's obviously not that easy to recover from a 4-hour 45-minute match. But I have put myself in the best chance to be able to do that with the training and stuff that I've done the last few months.

I wouldn't expect myself to feel perfect on Thursday, but hopefully I'll be in a good place.

10:27 AM

Can Murray do it again?

By Simon Briggs in Melbourne

Less than 48 hours after claiming a famous victory over 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, Andy Murray will be back on court against one of the most popular figures in Australian tennis.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is probably best known as the defending champion in the men’s doubles here, which he won alongside childhood pal Nick Kyrgios. But he is a dangerous hitter in his own right, a rangy player with a big game modelled on 2003 Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis.

Slightly surprisingly, Murray and Kokkinakis have been scheduled on the second-string Margaret Court Arena, while serial Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has taken the main stage for what looks likely to be a routine outing against Enzo Couacoud.

It will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts. Even when facing a home favourite, Murray is still likely to pick up a fair dollop of support, for he won over many locals during his five unsuccessful appearances in the final here.

Also, there is little chance of Kokkinakis whipping up the fans, given that he considers Murray to be a friend and role model. At a small ATP event last year in North Carolina, Kokkinakis posted a video of Murray advising him on the optimal body position for the double-fisted backhand.

“Andy is someone I respect a great amount,” said Kokkinakis on Wednesday after completing a comfortable win over Fabio Fognini. “Obviously he has been at the top of the game, and he can relate a little bit with the injury side of things. I missed a fair few years, and so has he, especially recently.

“He was someone when I came onto tour that was always willing to give some advice. I practised with him a fair bit, I played doubles with him at Indian Wells, so we have a fairly good relationship.

“We get along really well. I actually really like him off the court. I remember watching him when I was younger, thinking ‘This dude looks moody as hell, he looks miserable.’ Then when you got to know him, he is actually a ripper bloke and a good guy.

“Yeah, I’ll put all that aside and give it a crack tomorrow. But he’s someone I have the utmost respect for.”

