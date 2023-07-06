Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas start time: When is Wimbledon match?

Andy Murray faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster second-round match at Wimbledon today.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is feeling confident about his chances at The All England Club, but will have to pass a huge test as he takes on the world number five Tsitsipas.

Murray and Tsitsipas have met twice before and there was controversy as the Greek won a five-set clash at the US Open in 2021, with the former world No 1 accusing his opponent of using bathroom breaks to his advantage.

The bad blood seems to have settled down for now, and Murray comes into this having won their only previous meeting on grass in the Stuttgart last year. Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas?

Murray vs Tsitsipas in the third match of the day on Centre Court. It will follow Elena Rybakina vs Alize Cornet, which followed Liam Broady’s magnificent win over five sets against No.4 seed Casper Ruud, which lasted three hours 27 minutes.

Naturally that means Murray is due on much later than expected. With Rybakina and Cornet’s match still ongoing, don’t expect Murray on court until around 7:45pm on Thursday evening. There will also be a further delay as the roof closes on Centre Court.

Look out for the curfew for Wimbledon too, set at 11pm, another marathon Murray match might not be able to end tonight.

What is today’s order of play?

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

L. Broady (GBR) v C. Ruud (NOR) 4

A. Cornet (FRA) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 3

A. Murray (GBR) v S. Tsitsipas (GRE) 5

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

A. Zverev (GER) 19 v G. Brouwer (NED)

S. Stephens (USA) v D. Vekic (CRO) 20

J. Pegula (USA) 4 v C. Bucsa (ESP)

For the full order of play, click here

What is today’s TV schedule?

11:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two