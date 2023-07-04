Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston live: Latest scores from Wimbledon day two

Andy Murray begins his 15th Wimbledon singles campaign with a first-round match against Ryan Peniston who made the second round on debut last year - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Preview: Friends reunited

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Andy Murray’s first-round Wimbledon men’s singles tie against the Essex-bred Memphis Tiger Ryan Peniston.

The match is second up on Centre Court after Shelby Rogers takes on the No3 seed Elena Rybakina in a match that starts at 1.30pm.

Murray has never exited at the first stage in 14 previous Wimbledon campaigns which include, of course, two championships, one runners-up spot and four other semi-final appearances ... but neither has Peniston, who knocked out Henri Laaksonen last year in straight sets in his debut match in the tournament proper before being defeated by Steve Johnson at the second hurdle.

John McEnroe certainly believes that Murray has what it takes to go deep despite the hip injury and long rehabilitation from surgery that would have forced most people into retirement. “They do crazy things now, the medical people,” said McEnroe. “But I put him in the top dozen players that understand what it takes to compete and do well on grass. If he gets a couple breaks here and there, who knows what could happen? Winning it? That’s a big ask, but you never know.”

“Andy understands the nuances of grass better than anyone. I’ve actually been pleasantly surprised by his improved movement in the last couple of years. Instead of focusing on the negatives, people should focus on the positives because this guy loves the game. He’s a Hall of Fame player that’s been to 11 grand slam finals, that wants to go out on his terms.”

Peniston, who survived Rhabdomyosarcoma as a child, is a friend and erstwhile hitting partner of Murray’s. “I know Andy pretty well. We’ve become friends and we’ve practised quite a lot together. He’s a good guy. I think it’s going to be a pretty special experience to go out there on to Centre Court and play, against Andy as well,” said Peniston, who is an ambassador for Young Lives vs Cancer.

Ryan Peniston ditches the turquoise to take on his friend Andy Murray on Centre Court today - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“For my family, I hope they enjoy it as well because they’ve sacrificed a lot for me to get here. Hopefully it will be a special day. I’m going to do my best to treat it like any other match.

“I’ve got to step out onto any court thinking there’s a chance I can win. I’m going to do that. I take into account that Andy’s an amazing tennis player, he’s won here twice. We know each other’s games pretty well from practising quite a lot. It’s going to be a good test.

“Hopefully the crowd is going to be loud, that would be pretty cool. But I’m not going to be surprised if the crowd are chanting Andy’s name.”

