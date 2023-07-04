Andy Murray blows Ryan Peniston away in front of regal Roger Federer

Andy Murray blitzes Ryan Peniston in an all-British first-round match on Centre Court at Wimbledon - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Andy Murray put on a Centre Court show for the Princess of Wales and old foe Roger Federer.

The two-time champion took apart countryman Ryan Peniston with a 6-3 6-0 6-1 victory under the roof to ease into the second round of Wimbledon for the 15th consecutive time.

Federer, whose career had been celebrated with a short video prior to the start of play, and Kate made sure they were back in their seats in the front row of the Royal Box in time for the first shot of the all-British clash.

By starting a 15th campaign, Murray matched the open era record for a British man set by Jeremy Bates, and he would have taken confidence from knowing that in nearly 1,000 tour-level matches he had never lost to a player ranked as low as Peniston’s 268.

The 27-year-old from Essex, who survived cancer as a toddler, had a breakthrough year in 2022, particularly on the grass, and won his first-round match at Wimbledon.

He settled well on his Centre Court debut and was the better of the two for much of the first set but he was unable to take either of two early chances to break the Murray serve and paid for one loose game.

By the second set, the Scot, who went on to win the title after his only previous match against another British player here when he beat Liam Broady in 2016, was playing much better.

Peniston was still competing hard and pulling off some crowd-pleasing shots but Murray had cut out the unforced errors - 15 of his total of 24 came in the opening set - and was not giving his opponent anything.

By the time Peniston won another game, he had lost nine in a row and was 2-0 down in the third set.

Much more difficult tests will await, including the winner of the clash between fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem in the second round, but the crispness with which Murray struck the ball off the ground certainly appears to bode well.

06:17 PM BST

Murray speaks to Rishi Persad

Obviously it’s amazing to be back here playing on Centre Court. I was quite nervous, coming out I wanted to play well.

I started a little bit tentative but once I got the break I thought I played some good stuff as the match went on. There’s some good signs there.

It’s been a long time since I’ve felt physically this good coming into Wimbledon, which is really positive. The last years have been very challenging so I’m hoping I’m fit for a good run.

It was amazing to have some royalty here but also some tennis royalty.

Amazing to have Roger here supporting the event. The last time I was on this court and he was watching was during the Olympics and he sat in Stan Wawrinka’s box against me. I hope you’re doing well Roger and Mirka ... and your parents.

05:54 PM BST

Murray 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 Peniston

Game, set and match to Murray, breaking the plucky Peniston to 30 and sewing up a straight-sets victory in two hours. He took a while to fins his appetite for destruction as Peniston battled gamely but once he sank his teeth in at 2-2 in the first set, he never let go, bagelling and baguetting the British No7.

Murray back on Centre Court and back to winning ways ... but what a day for Peniston.

05:48 PM BST

Murray* 6-3, 6-0, 5-1 Peniston (*denotes next server)

‘Too good’ is Andrew Castle’s succinct commentary as Murray races to a 40-love lead. He doesn’t need to add anything else when he wraps up the game with the next point after Peniston plants his backhand into the net.

05:45 PM BST

Murray 6-3, 6-0, 4-1 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

Murray berates himself when surprised by a Peniston forehand whip deep, which forces him to hit the ball from above at thigh height. Inevitably it crashes into the net. But no matter, he has another break point up his sleeve and takes it to close within two games of a crushing victory.

05:39 PM BST

Murray 6-3, 6-0, 3-1 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

More green shoots of a Peniston recovery or signs of one of those Murray wobbles that have tormented us for years, taking us on a long day’s journey into night before he prevails. At deuce, though, Murray unfurls an ace and Peniston, in at the net, fluffs his lines when presented with a chance of backhand volley drop winner which he pats into the mesh.

05:33 PM BST

Murray* 6-3, 6-0, 2-1 Peniston (*denotes next server)

Peniston wins a 31-shot rally to rapturous applause and then takes the next two points as Murray, perhaps tired by the previous point, fires returns to nothing. At 40-love the door is open but Murray claws his way back to 40-30 and then the Scot hits forehand after forehand to lure Peniston forward and then ties it up at deuce with a deft crosscourt drop. Yet when his advantage seemed to be drifting away, Peniston holds his nerve and picks up a hold.

05:26 PM BST

Murray 6-3, 6-0, 2-0 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

A rudimentary hold for Murray. Hard to embellish.

05:22 PM BST

Murray* 6-3, 6-0, 1-0 Peniston (*denotes next server)

Murray is simply picking Peniston off at the moment, staying in rallies as long as he has to, defending with precision, giving him no opportunity to come to the net. He breaks to 15, winning his eighth game in a row.

Murray moves up the gears - REUTERS/Toby Melville

05:16 PM BST

Murray 6-3, 6-0 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

You could not say Peniston has lacked guts and he is in most points with his defensive and attacking play but Murray is the wily old fox. Manipulating his feet, horizontally and vertically, until he makes his error. Peniston fights his way deuce after being 30-love up and squandering an opening but can’t stop the tide of Murray’s poise, power and placement.

05:04 PM BST

Murray* 6-3, 5-0 Peniston (*denotes next server)

You have to admire Peniston’s speed and willingness to take on Murray’s forehand But his first serve needs to be more consistent or his second serve less tentative as that’s what Murray is gorging on. Murray’s movement at 36 with a titanium hip is astonishing. At break point, however, Murray frames a forehand way too long. Penisto defends three break points in total but Murray then swarms all over him, waiting for the mistake to come. Peniston has counter-punched as well as he can but playing such a mobile, agile, experienced player is proving the trial it was always going to be.

04:59 PM BST

Murray 6-3, 4-0 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

Peniston finds his range with that backhand and claws his way back from 40-love down to deuce. Murray chooses that moment to trebuchet down an ace into the corner. And then he wins the point with a spawny net cord off a backhand that gave Peniston no chance.

04:54 PM BST

Murray* 6-3, 3-0 Peniston (*denotes next server)

That’s the double break for Murray. As soon as Peniston’s first serve cracks, Murray marmalises the second with venomous forehands. After a tentative start in difficult conditions – the roof breeds humidity which messes with ball flight and speed – Murray is landing haymakers now.

04:51 PM BST

Simon Briggs reports from Centre Court

In other seating news, Judy Murray is next to Ivan Lendl in the player’s box. Which is intriguing because, when I researched my “Memories of Murray’s first Wimbledon title” piece, Judy said that her policy was “No chit-chat” during matches. Whereas Dani Vallverdu (then assistant coach) described Lendl, a little unexpectedly, as a compulsive chatterbox: “He literally says something every point”. As it happens, every time I look over there I see him yakking away in Judy’s ear!

Judy Murray gets a word in despite Ivan Lendl's chit-chat - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

04:48 PM BST

Murray 6-3, 2-0 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

Errors appearing on Peniston’s forehand in this game and Murray closes off an hold to 15 with a vicious serve to the left-hander’s back-hand, at the limits of legality in his deuce court.

04:46 PM BST

Murray* 6-3, 1-0 Peniston (*denotes next server)

Murray holds his hand up when he gets a lucky net cord off a withering backhand to earn to break points. Peniston defends the first by wrongfooting Murray, using his reliable backhand but then he is pushed wide in his deuce court by Murray off his weak second serve and chips a backhand out. Scratch that ‘reliable’. Murray breaks.

04:39 PM BST

Murray 6-3 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

A ding-dong game that Murray seizes at 30-all with a cute drop volley after a punishing forehand to earn set point which he takes at the first attempt when Peniston pumps his return too long.

Or is it maybe Chucky from Child's Play? https://t.co/398dv2fmo8 — Simon Briggs (@simonrbriggs) July 4, 2023

04:34 PM BST

Murray* 5-3 Peniston (*denotes next server)

Fine recovery by Peniston to hold to 15, winning the game with a double-handed backhand winner that Andrew Castle rightly identifies as pure Jimmy Connors.

04:30 PM BST

Murray 5-2 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

And after that watershed, Murray is through the broken dam to hold his serve to love, nailing his first serve and a wonderful drop shot winner.

04:29 PM BST

Simon Briggs reports from Centre Court

It must be a bit disconcerting for Murray to see Federer hovering right over the centre line of Centre Court, chatting away to the Princess of Wales. If it was me, I would be convinced that he was deconstructing my game in an outwardly benign yet subtly betlittling manner. But that might just be my paranoia talking.

04:28 PM BST

Murray* 4-2 Peniston (*denotes next server)

And her come the first cries of ‘C’mon, Andy!’ when he falls 30-love behind but then Murray finally wins his second point on Peniston’s serve when the left-hander gets his angles wrong with his drop attempt.

Then Murray is in like a terrier down a rabbit-hole to slug out another winning point. At 30-all, Murray pounces on the defensive error after a good deep return. Peniston leaves it too short and Murray whips a flat, forehand winner down the line.

He gives up his break point with an unforced error bit earns it back when Peniston tries to smash from the back of the court after chasing down a Murray lob. He went for power and slammed it into the net.

And from 30-love down, Murray breaks when Peniston lamps his forehand wide having been pushed into the tramlines.

04:23 PM BST

Murray 3-2 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

Nice from Murray to go to the net and hot a backhand volleyed winner that makes Roger Federer smile. But at 30-love, there’s a huge gasp of disappointment when he turns down a chance to win the point by planting his attempt in the net. He seems to be lacking fluency. He will get into it, I think, but he is making far too many errors. After hooping a forehand out, Peniston has a break point. Murray hooks the first save out but defends it eventually after a long rally, clinging on as Peniston dictates from the baseline, shifting Murray hither and thither until the young man runs out of steam.

Murray ups the aggression and nails a 128mph serve followed by another that pushes Peniston wide. Here comes the first fist pump. ‘Come on,’ he says halfway between a whisper and a scream.

Peniston is dictating the play from the back of the court so far - REUTERS/Toby Melville

04:15 PM BST

Murray* 2-2 Peniston (*denotes next server)

Peniston is doing a fine job of pinning Murray into the corners and sews up a hold to love with his first ace, torpedoed down the centre line. Peniston has 39 guests watching him on Centre Court. And he’s doing them proud.

Andy Murray gets off to a slow start under the roof - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

04:10 PM BST

Murray 2-1 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

Murray is having problems with his backhand off Peniston’s blistering returns, twice smiting them too long and then he concedes a break point with a half-hearted, angled forehand, his mind two strokes ahead, into the net.

Murray has to defend it on his second serve and does so successfully thanks to an unenforced error, Peniston thumping his return way beyon the baseline. Murray scrambles defensively to stay in a long rally and wait for the mistake to take advantage as Peniston ups the ante with power and precision. The crowd falls silent when Murray squanders advantage with a double.

After a couple of shonky serves Murray finally finds his mojo to set up a scorching forehand winner then manipulates Peniston from corner to corner until the backhand error comes.

04:01 PM BST

Simon Briggs reports from Wimbledon

The artist who created (committed?) the dubious “Rivalries” image released by Wimbledon a couple of weeks ago is back, with this image. There’s something slightly Jimmy Krankie about the image of the young Murray but we’ll let it pass.



The boy from Dunblane who realised his dream on Centre Court.



10 years on from his crowning triumph, @andy_murray is back on Wimbledon's biggest stage. pic.twitter.com/58OhqXHc1u — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2023

Fandabidozy.

04:00 PM BST

Murray* 1-1 Peniston (*denotes next server)

Peniston wins the opening two points by serving to Murray’s backhand and losing the next two serving to his forehand as Murray squares it at 30-all. Then Murray again tries a backhand slice winner that drifts too long and gives Peniston an opportunity to come to the net and hammer a forehand winner at the net.

03:56 PM BST

Murray 1-0 Peniston* (*denotes next server)

Murray starts his first service game against the left-handed Peniston after the Scot lost the toss, instigating a decent rally under the roof which he wins when Peniston chips a crosscourt into the net. Murray has difficult landing his first serve for the next two points, problems with his ball toss, too. He wins the first of them when Peniston angles a sliced drop crosscourt wide but loses the next by pulling a forehand too long. At 40-15 Murray pulls another forehand too long, failing to make it drop in time rather than hitting it too hard and flat. Never mind, though, he wraps up the next point with a forehand drive.

03:45 PM BST

The players enter the court

Murray has one bag for his gear, Peniston has two. The BBC is showing an interview with Ryan about his life and being struck by cancer as a one-year-old.

03:36 PM BST

Elsewhere, beyond the two roofed courts

Stuns me, too, Eric.

03:29 PM BST

Here comes Andy Murray

Having tuned up Andy Murray prepares to begin his 15th tilt at the Wimbledon men's singles title - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

03:27 PM BST

Rybakina defeats Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

And the champion going through to round two clears Centre Court for the battle between Andy Murray and Ryan Peniston.

03:05 PM BST

Elena Rybakina breaks in first game of third set

Having lost the first set to Shelby Rogers 4-6, the No2 seed fought back to win the second 6-1 and leads the third 2-0 with the break. Murray and Peniston will be on at the conclusion of this match.

Rybakina fires back - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

02:41 PM BST

Princess of Wales greets Robson and Raducanu

By Steve Bird at Wimbledon

Earlier the Princess of Wales was introduced to Emma Raducanu, the US Open winner.

The tennis star and the princess were photographed together shortly before midday at the Wimbledon grounds.

It is understood the Princess of Wales offered the 20-year old tennis star her commiserations having had to bow out of the SW19 tournament having suffered a spate of injuries.

She has had surgery on her ankle and an operation on each hand, procedures that the star has insisted were “minor”.

A Royal welcome for HRH The Princess of Wales at Wimbledon from Emma Raducanu & Laura Robson ☺️



📷 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/hw0h0snxrE — LTA (@the_LTA) July 4, 2023

02:33 PM BST

Regal Roger returns

Oliver Brown reports from Wimbledon

Understandably, Roger Federer did not want his last act on Centre Court to be a bagelling by Hubert Hurkacz. And so, two years on from that 6-0 set, the only one he ever suffered in the place he made his personal principality, he received the ovation that was his due.

It was not as overwrought or as lachrymose as his farewell at the Laver Cup last September, as both Federer and Rafael Nadal cried on their chairs as a video montage of their rivalry played. But it was still freighted with emotion, Centre full to capacity with those wanting to give him a suitably lavish goodbye.

Just as fittingly, Federer was sitting next to the Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Club, for the day’s play. He exuded the courtliest of qualities in his cream suit, a far cry from the ponytailed renegade he was in his youth. Twenty years on from his first Wimbledon title, he could reflect on one of sport’s most stunning transformations: that of the brash Swiss upstart who went on to assume the most regal aura of anyone who has played the game.

The Princess of Wales applauds Roger Federer on his return to Centre Court - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

“The only man ever to have won eight Wimbledon titles,” Rishi Persad announced. Federer might like to cherish that billing while he can. For in 12 days’ time, he is very likely to find himself sharing the distinction with Novak Djokovic.

02:14 PM BST

Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe is at Wimbledon today

By Steve Bird at Wimbledon

Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe joined the Princess of Wales in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon today.

The Iranian-British dual citizen was seated near the former prime minister, David Cameron, and his wife, Samantha, to watch the defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina defend her title on Tuesday afternoon.

Beforehand, they watched as Roger Federer received a special presentation to mark his record-breaking achievements at Wimbledon.

Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, centre, joins the Princess of Wales, right, in the Royal Box - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 44, was detained in Iran from April 3, 2016, during a long running dispute between Britain and Iran.

In early September 2016, she was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of plotting to topple the Iranian government.

She went on at least three hunger strikes.

She was finally released in March 2022 after Britain repaid the outstanding debt of £393.8 million to Iran.

She returned to the United Kingdom the next day.

02:06 PM BST

Federer welcomed back to Centre Court

Roger Federer showed he is still king of Centre Court after a special welcome marked his record-breaking achievements at Wimbledon.

The 41-year-old was back at the scene of his eight titles for the first time since he retired last September and was celebrated in the Royal Box ahead of the start of play on Tuesday.

Federer, who was fresh from appearing on stage with Coldplay in Zurich over the weekend, received a rapturous standing ovation and was visibly moved before taking his seat next to the Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales alongside Roger Federer and his wife Mirka, in the royal box on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon

The celebration did threaten to upstage Elena Rybakina, the defending women’s champion who began her title defence against American Shelby Rogers.

It was the first of three scheduled matches on the main show court on day two of the Championships, with two-time winner Andy Murray taking on fellow Briton Ryan Peniston later.

Top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz was in action under the roof on Court One but play elsewhere was suspended due to rain in SW19.

PA

12:59 PM BST

Preview: Friends reunited

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Andy Murray’s first-round Wimbledon men’s singles tie against the Essex-bred Memphis Tiger Ryan Peniston.

The match is second up on Centre Court after Shelby Rogers takes on the No3 seed Elena Rybakina in a match that starts at 1.30pm.

Murray has never exited at the first stage in 14 previous Wimbledon campaigns which include, of course, two championships, one runners-up spot and four other semi-final appearances ... but neither has Peniston, who knocked out Henri Laaksonen last year in straight sets in his debut match in the tournament proper before being defeated by Steve Johnson at the second hurdle.

John McEnroe certainly believes that Murray has what it takes to go deep despite the hip injury and long rehabilitation from surgery that would have forced most people into retirement. “They do crazy things now, the medical people,” said McEnroe. “But I put him in the top dozen players that understand what it takes to compete and do well on grass. If he gets a couple breaks here and there, who knows what could happen? Winning it? That’s a big ask, but you never know.”

“Andy understands the nuances of grass better than anyone. I’ve actually been pleasantly surprised by his improved movement in the last couple of years. Instead of focusing on the negatives, people should focus on the positives because this guy loves the game. He’s a Hall of Fame player that’s been to 11 grand slam finals, that wants to go out on his terms.”

Peniston, who survived Rhabdomyosarcoma as a child, is a friend and erstwhile hitting partner of Murray’s. “I know Andy pretty well. We’ve become friends and we’ve practised quite a lot together. He’s a good guy. I think it’s going to be a pretty special experience to go out there on to Centre Court and play, against Andy as well,” said Peniston, who is an ambassador for Young Lives vs Cancer.

Ryan Peniston ditches the turquoise to take on his friend Andy Murray on Centre Court today - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“For my family, I hope they enjoy it as well because they’ve sacrificed a lot for me to get here. Hopefully it will be a special day. I’m going to do my best to treat it like any other match.

“I’ve got to step out onto any court thinking there’s a chance I can win. I’m going to do that. I take into account that Andy’s an amazing tennis player, he’s won here twice. We know each other’s games pretty well from practising quite a lot. It’s going to be a good test.

“Hopefully the crowd is going to be loud, that would be pretty cool. But I’m not going to be surprised if the crowd are chanting Andy’s name.”