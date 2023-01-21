Is Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut on TV? Channel, live stream and how to watch Australian Open match

Andy Murray takes on Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open as the 35-year-old looks to continue his sensational run in Melbourne.

Murray fought from two sets down to defeat Thanisi Kokkinakis in an astonishing comeback on Tuesday, in what was the longest match of his career at five hours and 45 minutes.

It also finished at 4am - the third latest match in tennis history - taking Murray’s time spent on court at the Australian Open to over 10 hours following his opening five-set win over Matteo Berrettini.

The former world number one now faces Spaniard Bautista Agut - four years on from their memorable Australian Open first-round match in 2019, which came after Murray appeared to announce his retirement from tennis before deciding to undergo a career-saving hip surgery.

But Murray is still fighting on and the Briton will look to extend his remarkable run and reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time since 2017. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut?

The match is scheduled last on Margaret Court Arena and is therefore set to start at 8am GMT on Saturday 21 January, although it could be slightly later depending on the earlier matches.

How to watch Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.