Exhausted Andy Murray runs out of miracles as he loses to Roberto Bautista Agut

Andy Murray leaves the 2023 Australian Open - Exhausted Andy Murray beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut – live reaction from Australian Open 2023

By Simon Briggs, Tennis Correspondent, in Melbourne

Even Andy Murray doesn’t have unlimited miracles at his disposal. After a back-breaking workload of 14hr 3min over the first three rounds of this Australian Open, Murray finally bowed out – but not before another extraordinary display of guts.

Drawn against Roberto Bautista Agut – tennis’s Mr Consistency – Murray was clearly in agony from the first point to the last. He had only had 39 hours’ recovery time since the longest match of his career, which finished at 4.05am on Friday. Yet he grimaced and grunted his way through another 3hr 29min of hand-to-hand combat, extending Bautista Agut to four sets before finally going down 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

For Murrayphiles, this was another heroic effort, but not an easy watch. Between points, he was limping like a man who had just crossed the Outback on a camel. After the longer rallies, he would double over in exhaustion – and then pull at the tongue of his left shoe as if to pretend that he was actually just adjusting his laces.

And yet, when the ball was in play, he kept finding new, untapped reserves of energy, like an oil company drilling ever deeper beneath the sea-bed. It seems unthinkable that a man in his condition could strike 49 winners against an opponent who moves as well as Bautista Agut. But that’s what Murray did, even snatching the second set against the run of play.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

His surges came in waves, but when he was feeling the power, he struck the ball with real venom. If he had been able to move his body as smoothly as he shaped his groundstrokes, Bautista Agut would have been in serious trouble. But for all Murray’s ability to soak up suffering, there were still limits to what a body in this condition could achieve. When he was forced to sprint from side to side, he lurched so alarmingly that you feared one of the cogs might fall out of his metal hip.

Murray said: "I mean, I slept from 6 until 9 the morning I played the match with Kokkinakis, which obviously isn't enough . Then I had to come in here. I had about seven or eight blisters that I had to have drained and then he put this liquid in to dry it. I had to come in in the morning to give that time to settle.

"My feet didn't feel great. My legs were actually okay. They weren't too bad. But I was struggling with my lower back. That was affecting my serve. That was really the main thing that I was struggling with today.

"I feel like I gave everything that I had to this event. So I'm proud of that. I gave everything that I had the last three matches. I'm very proud of that."

Murray’s game is usually based on explosive movement and particularly on his return. Both were completely absent in a first set in which he couldn’t get his feet going at all. Neither did he show any emotion, apparently lost in despair at his own creaking bones.

When Bautista Agut ripped through that first set in 29 minutes, dropping only a single game, we feared this could be a rout. But we underestimated Murray’s monstrous mongrel. He began to throw himself into his shots, looking to score some quick kills. From a break down in the second set, he somehow earned a tie-break, then saved two set points before levelling when Bautista Agut netted a forehand.

Murray was now using the partisan crowd on Margaret Court Arena in his favour. He had abandoned his impassive manner and was fist-pumping at every opportunity, especially towards the fans carrying Saltire flags. As the match progressed, he fixed his attention on a woman wearing a yellow dress, who was sitting in the front row. He often likes to focus on a single fan when he is looking for energy, and this fan stood up and roared right back at him in encouragement.

Bautista Agut had been rattled by Murray’s comeback, but to his credit he refocused and settled back into his relentless rhythm. He deployed the drop-shot with almost sadistic brilliance, and soaked up the power that Murray threw at him. He also maintained a blank exterior while Murray was now emoting in all directions, manifesting defiance one moment and frustration the next.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

Murray’s level of effort was never going to be sustainable over five sets, and in the end it felt like a mercy when Bautista Agut broke him at 4-4 in the fourth, then served out for a win. The Spaniard celebrated like a madman, releasing his own relief, while Murray hefted his bag onto his shoulder and limped from the court. He deserved to find a porter for this last, weary slog back to the locker-room. But when he sits back to reflect on his achievements this week, he will feel a deep sense of pride.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, as it happened

12:52 PM

Murray's next tournament?

Well, next tournament I'm entered in is Rotterdam. Planning on playing Rotterdam and Dubai. I mean, how long it takes to recover? I mean, I don't really know. I don't have an injury, which is good. Yeah, my body obviously has had a lot of load and stress go through it these last few days. Yeah, I'll need to take a bit of time to recover. But because of the Davis Cup week, Rotterdam would start three weeks on Monday, so yeah, that should be more than enough time for me to recover, I would think.

12:45 PM

Murray reacts

How do I feel right now? Yeah, I mean, lots of mixed emotions. I mean, I feel like I gave everything that I had to this event. So I'm proud of that. That is really, in whatever you're doing, all you can do. You can't always control the outcome. You can't control how well you're going to play or the result. You can control the effort that you put into it, and I gave everything that I had the last three matches. I'm very proud of that. But, yeah, I'm also disappointed because I put loads of work into the beginning of this year and was playing well enough to have a really good run, have a deep run. I think even tonight I'm competing against a guy 20 in the world, you know, and it's still very tight considering the circumstances. I feel like, yeah, I'm disappointed because I feel like I could have gone quite a bit further.

12:29 PM

Elsewhere in Melbourne...

Nine-times champion Novak Djokovic progressed to the last-16 after a 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-4 win over 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

The Serbian, who is into the fourth round for the 15th time, will next play Australia's Alex de Minaur.

"I thought double-break in the third set was going to be enough for me, but he (Dimitrov) was locked in from that moment and up to the very last shot I did not know if I was going to prevail," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

"It was an incredible battle, three sets over three hours."

12:17 PM

Will Murray be back in Melbourne next year?

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

12:07 PM

The round of 16 in the men's draw is set

Nishioka vs Khachanov

Hurkacz vs Korda

Tsitsipasvs Sinner

Lehecka vs Auger Aliassime

Rublev vs Rune

de Minaur vs Djokovic

Shelton vs Wolf

Bautista Agut vs Paul

12:00 PM

Twitter reacts - 'We’re all so proud of you'

Not to be for @andy_murray today - but in terms of sheer guts, determination, never-say-die sportsmanship, he’s the stand out winner of this competition. What a credit to tennis and sport - and, of course, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿. Well done, Andy - we’re all so proud of you. @AustralianOpen #AusOpen https://t.co/NU4ECjrI56 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 21, 2023

After the farce of the previous round, outstanding effort from @andy_murray again.



I’m so thankful to witnessed seen his amazing career.



🐐 of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 sport. — Stuart Hodge (@Hodgeythehack) January 21, 2023

Ah, gutting for Andy Murray. He was an absolute delight to watch. — Robyn (will use caps) (@robynjournalist) January 21, 2023

As somebody who was born within weeks of @andy_murray and has two naturally working hips, can I just say that man has inspired me to watch less tennis to make me feel better about myself. #AusOpen2023 — Kyle Pollard (@KylePollard) January 21, 2023

11:55 AM

More from Bautista Agut

I'm feeling well on the court, I'm competing well, I'm doing everything I can outside the coury to play good matches. Today was obviously very tough but I enjoyed the match, the atmosphere. I think I'm prepared to play a good match in the next round.

11:52 AM

Bautista Agut reacts

Always playing Andy at a Grand Slam is very tough. He knows the game very well, he knows very well how to play a Grand Slam match. I'm very happy with how I held the nerves and tension. I'm very happy with the win. There was a lot of love for Andy.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

11:48 AM

The winning moment for Bautista Agut

11:42 AM

Murray* 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 4-6 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Forehand winner by Murray, 0-15. Bautista Agut backhand long, 0-30. Murray nets a forehand, 15-30.

Too good from Bautista Agut as he smashes away an overhead beyond Murray's reach, 30-30.

Murray forehand wide, 40-30. Murray backhand into the net. GAME SET MATCH BAUTISTA AGUT.

11:37 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

Strains of Nessun Dorma drifting over from behind Margaret Court Arena. I'm not sure why, but it's irresistible to suggest that the fat lady may be singing on Andy Murray's brave and unforgettable Australian Open.

11:36 AM

Murray 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 4-5 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Wow! Brilliant lob by Bautista Agut over the head of Murray, 0-15. He's done that a few times now.

Bautista Agut steps into the court and whips a forehand winner into the corner, 0-30. Murray goes for a forehand down the line but misses the baseline, 0-40. Murray backhand long.

Bautista Agut breaks and will serve for the match. Seven points in a row for Bautista Agut.

11:33 AM

Murray* 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 4-4 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Murray skips to his side of the court as if to prove he has no intention of quitting.

Bautista Agut forehand drifts into the tramlines, 15-30. Murray is flattening out his forehand but gets it wrong on this occasion, 30-30.

Bautista Agut holds again.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

11:28 AM

Murray 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 4-3 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Big-hitting by Murray and he finishes with a forehand winner that wrong-foots Bautista Agut, 15-15.

Back-to-back volley winners by Murray, 40-15. Murray forehand winner down the line for a winner!!! He nudges ahead again.

11:25 AM

Murray* 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 3-3 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Easy hold to love for Bautista Agut. Took just 61 seconds.

Murray straight back into serving.



11:23 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

Murray has admitted in the past that he likes to focus on one spectator and make eye contact with them when he is trying to energise himself. Right now, that one spectator seems to be a woman in a yellow dress sitting in the front row. He’s pointing and clenching his fist, she’s standing up and doing likewise.

11:21 AM

Murray 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 3-2 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Beautiful touch at the net with a drop shot by Bautista Agut, 15-15. Dipping backhand pass by Bautista Agut and Murray nets a half volley, 15-30.

Much needed ace for Murray, 30-30. Aggressive tennis by Murray and he finishes the point with a backhand volley winner, 40-30.

Another fabulous but brutal rally and it ends with Bautista Agut whipping a forehand past a stranded Murray.

Outrageous lob by Bautista Agut when it looked like Murray had the point, break point. Gutsy serve by Murray and Bautista Agut nets.

Murray completes a brilliant hold with a blistering backhand winner into the corner.

11:13 AM

Murray* 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 2-2 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Bautista Agut holds to 15 very comfortably. He's been very good tonight especially given the partisan crowd on Margaret Court Arena.



11:09 AM

Murray 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 2-1 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Feels unfair when Bautista Agut plays a drop shot to Murray. Murray huffs and puffs but doesn't get near it, 0-30.

Credit to Murray, he discovers his first serve and it pulls him back to 30-30. Wild drive forehand by Murray, break point.

Rock solid tennis from Murray and Bautista Agut drags a backhand wide, deuce. Forehand by Murray goes wide, second break point.

Brutal, brutal rally and this time Murray breaks down on the forehand side. Bautista Agut breaks back. Approaching the three-hour mark.

11:02 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

The atmosphere on Margaret Court Arena has gone from a party to a wake quickly after that third set. Not a lot of love out here for Bautista Agut, whose use of the dropshot has been almost sadistic in its brilliance.

11:02 AM

Murray* 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 2-0 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

I feel like I'm repeating myself but Murray's movement is not good at all. He looks unsteady and struggling to stand upright.

Yet to lunges to his right to hit a huge forehand return and Bautista Agut can't get the ball back in play, break point.

Wow. Another gruelling rally, Murray keeps himself in the rally and Bautista Agut cracks first.

Murray breaks.

10:58 AM

Fourth set: Murray 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 1-0 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Murray with another drop shot to bring Bautista Agut and the Spaniard nets, 30-15. Murray drop shot into the net.

He's trying to keep points as short as possible and he moves gingerly around the court. But in a must win set, he holds serve when Bautista Agut nets a forehand.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

10:49 AM

Murray* 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

You can hear Murray groaning as Bautista Agut moves him from side to side but the Spaniard keeps his head and flicks a forehand up the line for a winner, 15-0.

Bautista Agut overhead winner, 30-0. Murray forehand return into the net, 40-0. Tired return by Murray goes long and Bautista Agut takes a 2 sets to 1 lead.

Does Murray have anything left in the tank?

10:45 AM

Murray 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-5 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Great play at the net by Bautista Agut and he finishes with a high backhand volley winner, 0-30. Murray overhead winner, 15-30.

Off balance, Murray drags a backhand into the tramlines, 15-40. Murray saves the first when Bautista Agut nets a backhand. Surprising error that.

Ooooh and ahhhs from the crowd as both players go for it in a tension filled point but Bautista Agut cracks first when he puts a forehand long, deuce.

Another brutal rally, Bautista Agut plays a drop shot to bring Murray forward but Murray can't get his flicked reply into court, break point.

Murray backhand into the net. Bautista Agut breaks.

10:36 AM

Murray* 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-4 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Quick hold to love by Bautista Agut. His sixth of the match. Murray wanted no part of that game. He wants a lie down.

10:33 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

At that last changeover, a lot of people were coming back into the stadium with beers and hot dogs. They are settling in for a long night.

10:33 AM

Murray 1-6, 7-6 (7), 3-3 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Tired looking backhand into the net from Murray, 0-30. Murray attacks the net and gets the point with a volley winner, 15-30.

Timely first serve by Murray and Bautista Agut doesn't get his return into play, 30-30. Brilliant defence by Murray, who is hanging on for dear life, and forces the error from Bautista Agut, 40-30.

Murray holds again when Bautista Agut puts a backhand long.

10:26 AM

Murray* 1-6, 7-6 (7), 2-3 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Murray steps in on a weak Bautista Agut second serve and places a forehand return in the corner for a winner, 30-30.

Bautista Agut gets Murray moving side to side, he then attacks the net and plays a backhand volley but Murray can't find the line with a forehand, 40-30.

Deuce as Bautista Agut nets a backhand. Rally of the match, all court tennis from both players, great reaction at the net by Murray but Bautista Agut is there to finish with a volley winner.

Murray forehand long and Bautista Agut holds again.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

10:20 AM

Murray 1-6, 7-6 (7), 2-2 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Murray's movement isn't looking great to my eye. Looks to be struggling to push off from his legs. But some how he hits back-to-back aces to reach 40-15.

Deep return by Bautista Agut but Murray anticipates it, flicks a half volley forehand up the line and Bautista Agut's effort goes wide.

10:17 AM

Murray* 1-6, 7-6 (7), 1-2 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Despite the vast majority of the crowd favouring Murray, Bautista Agut keeps his head and holds to 15.

He is looking strong on serve again. Tiebreaks are likely to be Murray's friend today.

10:14 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

We think we heard Murray grumble "No acknowledgement" as he settled down to serve - maybe in reflection of the Ivan Lendl stoneface at the side of the court.

10:13 AM

Murray 1-6, 7-6 (7), 1-1 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

The drop shot is becoming a massively important tactic in this match. Bautista Agut is using it to drag Murray forward from the baseline while Murray does it to put Bautista Agut at the net where he's not as comfortable.

Another gruelling rally including more drop shots, a lob and a tweener but Murray holds on.

He looks very tired though as he moves to the back of the court.

10:04 AM

Third set: Murray* 1-6, 7-6 (7), 0-1 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

You have to wonder how much that set took out of Murray but he has done incredibly to even win a set.

Bautista Agut holds to love comfortably.

10:02 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

We’ve got one of those orangey-pink skies over Margaret Court Arena now as the sun sets. Everyone in my row is getting out their iPhones, because it sets off the blue court so nicely. Most people, though, are too busy going nuts over Murray’s latest comeback. He received a standing ovation for winning the second set.

10:00 AM

Murray 1-6, 7-6 (7) Bautista Agut - TIEBREAK

Another excellent drop shot by Murray drags Bautista Agut forward and Murray puts away a backhand volley for a winner, 7-6.

Bautista Agut's turn to drag Murray to the net with a drop shot and he finishes with a forehand volley winner, 7-7.

Bautista Agut forehand long, 8-7. Bautista Agut forehand into the net, 9-7.

A 78-minute thriller!

09:55 AM

Murray 1-6, 6-6 Bautista Agut - TIEBREAK

Bautista Agut gets Murray on the run and the Briton's lob drifts wide, 2-5. Murray drive forehand winner after a timely first serve, 3-5. Bautista Agut pulls Murray from side to side but Murray stays in the rally and hits a backhand winner, 4-5.

Bautista Agut forehand winner, 4-6. 22 shot rally, full of tension but Bautista Agut cracks first when he nets a forehand, 5-6.

Brilliant forehand by Murray into the corner, he gets a short ball from Bautista Agut and plays a lovely drop shot for a winner, 6-6.

09:49 AM

Murray 1-6, 6-6 Bautista Agut - TIEBREAK

Murray drop shot, Bautista Agut doesn't do enough with his reply and Murray volleys a simple backhand volley, 1-0. Murray goes for it on the return but fails to get the ball in play, 1-1.

Bautista Agut forehand winner, too good, 1-2. Bautista Agut forehand winner, 1-3. Bautista Agut attempts a backhand up the line but just misses, 2-3. Bautista Agut forehand winner, 2-4.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

09:43 AM

Murray* 1-6, 6-6 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Frustration for Murray as he nets a forehand return, 30-15. He then goes for too much on a forehand and it flies long.

And Bautista Agut earns himself a tiebreak when Murray nets a forehand.

09:40 AM

Murray 1-6, 6-5 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Ace by Murray, 15-15. He then nets a weary forehand, 30-30. Another punishing rally and Murray backhand goes wide, break point.

Exceptional backhand passing shot by Murray, deuce. Bautista Agut should have put away the volley but tremendous hustle by Murray.

What a response from the crowd as Murray holds when Bautista Agut shanks a forehand return wide.

Murray has guaranteed himself a tiebreak at the very least.

09:33 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

Murray is certainly more engaged now and is trying to use the crowd to fire himself up. We've seen a raised fist and some big "Come ons". Several Saltire flags are in evidence. But the pain he is feeling is palpable. His grunts sound more like yelps of agony.

09:33 AM

Murray* 1-6, 5-5 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

This time it's Bautista Agut's turn to hit a drop shot, Murray reaches it but just like in the last point of the previous game, he is there to put away a forehand down the line, 15-0.

Another drop shot by Bautista Agut to drag Murray to the net and he finishes with a backhand pass, 40-0. Very good tactical play.

But Murray sensationally brings it back to deuce with a backhand winner after great anticipation.

Bautista Agut hangs on when Murray nets a return.

09:27 AM

Murray 1-6, 5-4 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

A fifth double fault by Murray, 0-15. Bautista Agut drills a backhand up the line, 15-30. He's looking to hit straight back after the previous game.

Bautista Agut forehand wide, 30-30. He then slices a backhand into the net, 40-30. Bautista Agut has made a lot of errors in the last few games. Feeling the tension perhaps?

Exquisite drop shot by Murray, Bautista Agut gets there and angles a forehand but Murray speeds up to it and flicks a forehand down the line for a winner.

Bautista Agut will serve to stay in the set next.

09:22 AM

Murray* 1-6, 4-4 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Murray finally wins a point on Bautista Agut's serve when the Spaniard's forehand goes long.

Vintage Murray backhand up the line, 0-30. This is the first time he's been in this position in a Bautista Agut service game.

Bautista Agut double fault., 0-40. The crowd erupts as Bautista Agut nets a forehand and Murray breaks.

Game on?

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

09:16 AM

Murray 1-6, 3-4 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Every time Bautista Agut senses a passive shot by Murray, he goes on the attack and makes the Briton pay.

Bautista Agut steps into a Murray second serve and bangs it down the line for a winner, 15-30. Better from Murray this time as he gets Bautista Agut on the run and draws the error.

Massive point coming up...

Murray starts on the attack but Bautista Agut takes control of the rally, hits a deep forehand approach shot and closes the net. He has an easy backhand volley but he nets inexplicably, 40-30.

We go to deuce after Murray nets a backhand. Break point Bautista Agut after Murray nets.

Gutsy play by Murray, taking the game to Bautista Agut and he saves break point with an overhead winner.

Murray ace to hold!

09:09 AM

Murray* 1-6, 2-4 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

The rallies are getting longer and more punishing for Murray. Bautista Agut is not making many errors and is keeping Murray on the move. A bit cruel to bully a man with a metal hip.

Bautista Agut completes another love hold.

09:05 AM

Murray 1-6, 2-3 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Better from Murray as he runs around his backhand and hits a forehand winner, 15-15.

Brilliant from Murray. Longest rally of the match, 23 shots, but Murray adjusts his feet nicely and places a backhand winner down the line, 40-30.

Forehand long by Murray, deuce. The crowd get on their feet as Murray wins the game with some nice play at the net. He's not giving up yet.

08:59 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

The crowd are doing their best to rouse Murray out of his (very understandable) torpor. He just took a huge swing at the court with his racket so at least that was some display of emotion. But there are at least a handful of Bautista Agut fans here because I can see three or four Spanish flags

08:58 AM

Murray* 1-6, 1-3 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Routine service hold to love for Bautista Agut. He's won 13 points in a row on serve.

Murray swipes his racket again at the court. This is tough to watch.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

08:56 AM

Murray 1-6, 1-2 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Attack minded tennis from Murray and he finishes with a backhand volley winner, 15-15. Lengthy rally, Murray is pushed wide and nets a forehand.

Murray pushes a backhand into the tramlines, 15-40. He swipes his racket across the court in frustration.

Bautista Agut goes for a backhand up the line, Murray wasn't getting there, but fortunately for him the ball drops in the tramlines.

Oh dear! Another Murray double fault. Bautista Agut breaks.

08:50 AM

Murray* 1-6, 1-1 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Bautista Agut blasts a forehand into the corner for a winner, 40-0. And he holds to love when Murray nets a forehand return.

Bautista Agut has dropped just three points on serve. Murray has to do a lot more if he wants to break him.

08:47 AM

Second set: Murray 1-6, 1-0 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

A must win set for Murray you have to think. He won't come back from two sets down again surely?!

He does make a good start though, hitting his second ace to move to 40-15. And he holds with a nice drop shot winner.

Positive energy from the 35-year-old towards his support box.

08:43 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

Murray's three matches at this tournament have delivered three very different moods from him. Against Berrettini he was very focused and engaged, geeing himself up while avoiding displays of frustration. Against Kokkinakis he was extremely tempestuous. And so far today he has just been completely absent. No words. No gestures.

08:42 AM

Murray* 1-6 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Every time Bautista Agut gets Murray on the run, the Briton looks in trouble.

Bautista Agut earns himself three set points. And he takes the set after 29 minutes when Murray nets a forehand return.

I don't think this match will last five hours...

08:39 AM

Murray 1-5 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Bautista Agut can be a wall at times and Murray is not finding it easy to break through. Murray hits a stiff-looking forehand into the net, 0-30.

Third double fault from Murray, 15-40. He saves the first break point with an ace.

But not the second. Murray attacks the net with a very good volley but Bautista Agut lifts a gorgeous lob over Murray's head which bounces away for a winner.

Bautista Agut breaks.

08:34 AM

Murray* 1-4 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Great speed by Bautista Agut to reach another Murray drop shot and this time he flicks a short angled forehand for a winner, 30-15.

Murray unloads on a backhand and it flies past Bautista Agut for a winner, 40-30. But Bautista Agut maintains his lead when he pushes Murray wide and the Briton's defensive forehand goes into the tramlines.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

08:30 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

Conversation behind me: "He looks tired." "Not surprising, after those two long matches." Scottish voice from stand: "C'mon Andy, you got this."

08:30 AM

Murray 1-3 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Second double fault of the match by Murray, 0-30. Good stuff from Murray as he comes forward and shows soft hands to hit a drop shot which Bautista Agut can't get back over the net.

Bautista Agut backhand into the net, 40-30. That was his first unforced error of the match.

Another drop shot by Murray but this time Bautista Agut gets there, Murray then tries to lob him but Bautista Agut makes the overhead and Murray nets a backhand, deuce.

First fist pump of the match from Murray as he holds after Bautista Agut's backhand goes long.

Hopefully this is where his match begins!

08:21 AM

Murray* 0-3 Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Very early of course but it is already looking ominous for Murray. Bautista Agut races to 40-0 and finishes the game with a backhand winner up the line.

The Spaniard has won 11 points. Just one for Murray.

08:19 AM

Murray 0-2 Bautista Agut* (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Murray on the opening point, 0-15. He looked very stiff on that. Movement is clearly a challenge.

Bautista Agut goes on the attack and finishes with a backhand volley winner, 0-30.

Murray whips a forehand into the tramlines, 0-40.

Murray gets a short ball and hits a cross-court backhand approach shot but Bautista Agut anticipates it and drills a backhand winner down the line.

Bautista Agut breaks.

08:15 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Margaret Court Arena

Greetings from Melbourne. We reckon that Murray has had 39 hours to recover from Thursday night/Friday morning's barnstormer against Kokkinakis. It's a pleasant evening here, maybe 20 degrees but feels cooler with a swirling breeze. The sun's just going down behind the eastern stand.

08:15 AM

First set: Andy Murray* 0-1 Roberto Bautista Agut (*denotes next server)

Murray forehand winner, 15-15. It would make sense for Murray to be more aggressive and spend as little time on court as possible.

Back-to-back backhand errors by Murray, 40-15. And Bautista Agut holds when Murray's forehand return goes long.

08:08 AM

Coin toss

Just like on Thursday, Murray loses the toss.

Bautista Agut opts to serve first but Murray chooses to swap sides.

08:05 AM

Here we go!

Warm reception for Murray as he enters the court followed by Bautista Agut.

Looks to be moving OK but we'll see how he is when he's forced to run.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

07:49 AM

Bautista Agut praises Murray

I'm happy for him that he's in good shape, he is winning good matches, and he is enjoying the court again.

07:42 AM

Last Brit Standing

Murray is the only British player left at the Australian Open after Dan Evans was knocked out overnight by Andrey Rublev in three sets.

Read Simon Briggs' report on Evans' exit here.

07:29 AM

How much energy will Murray have left?

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Australian Open 2023: live score and updates

07:21 AM

Can Murray produce another magic moment?

By Tom Ward

When it comes to excitement, Andy Murray has set the bar fairly high at the Australian Open thus far.

Back-to-back five set wins against talented opponents, the second of which – against local favourite Thanassi Kokkinakis – will surely go down as one of the best matches the Briton has ever played.

Now to reset. Murray has had just 28 hours recovery between beating Kokkinakis and his meeting with Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut this morning.

That is, in professional sport terms, long enough to recharge the batteries but perhaps not when your last match ended at 4.05am and basically denied you an entire night’s sleep. With that in mind, Murray’s physical condition will go a long way deciding the outcome of this match.

Should he feel good, he’s shown more than enough of his old spark so far to have a massive chance of booking a fourth-round berth. Should he not, he is facing an opponent fully capable of putting him to the sword.

Bautista Agut was taken to five sets himself in the second round – albeit in a far less attritional contest to the one Murray faced.

The 34-year-old reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 2019, during which he beat Murray in a five-set, first-round thriller. He fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas that season but, if nothing else, proved his liking for Melbourne.

Murray’s loss to Bautista Agut in 2019 was the last match he played before undergoing the hip surgery that many feared may bring his career to an untimely end.

With that in mind this contest has a nice feeling of symmetry about it, as Murray looks to bury the Spanish ghost of Australian Opens past.

While often unpredictable in recent years, one thing we can rely on is that Murray will leave nothing out on the court tonight as he tries to advance to the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time since 2017.