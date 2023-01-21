Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open after Dan Evans defeat

Jamie Braidwood
·5 min read
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Andy Murray faces Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the fourth round. Murray is playing less than two days after the longest match of his career, which saw the 35-year-old complete an astonishing comeback at 4am to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis from two sets down and in five hours and 45 minutes.

Murray now faces a huge test of recovery after already clocking up more than 10 hours on court in his first two matches. Murray’s contest against the Spaniard Bautista Agut is a rematch of their memorable five-set clash at the Australian Open in 2019, where the former world No 1 suggested he was about to retire before deciding to undergo career-saving hip surgery.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic is in action but the nine-time Australian Open champion looks vulnerable due to a hamstring injury. Djokovic limped through his four-set win over Enzo Couacaud in the second round and admitted his hamstring is “not good at all” ahead of his clash with Grigor Dimitrov.

Earlier, Dan Evans was overpowered by fifth seed Andrey Rublev in a straight-sets defeat. The Russian crunched 60 winners compared with only 22 unforced errors in a quality display to win 6-4 6-2 6-3 and leave Murray as the only British singles player remaining ahead of his meeting with Bautista Agut. Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below

Australian Open 2023 LIVE - Latest scores and results

  • Andy Murray faces Roberto Bautista Agut with match set to start at 8am GMT

  • Novak Djokovic takes on Grigor Dimitrov amid concerns over hamstring injury

  • Dan Evans overpowered by flawless Andrey Rublev in straight sets-defeat

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray leaves rivals staggered by return to court

06:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Stefanos Tsitsipas voiced the thoughts of everyone who witnessed Andy Murray’s incredible late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis when he saw him back at Melbourne Park on Friday.

The sun was almost coming up when Murray left the scene of the longest match of his career, a five-hour, 45-minute epic that saw him fight back from two sets and a break down to finally clinch victory at 4.05am.

It was barely eight hours later when the man with the metal hip was seen walking gingerly along the corridors, accepting congratulations along the way, having already been attending to the damage to his body.

“I saw him today before my match,” said Tsitsipas. “I was thinking to myself, ‘What is he doing here? He should be in bed’.”

Australian Open: Evans overpowered by Rublev in straight-sets defeat

06:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Dan Evans was overpowered by fifth seed Andrey Rublev in a straight-sets defeat at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Evans had lived up to his 25th seeding by reaching the third round and went into the match as the underdog but had reason to believe he could cause an upset having won three of his six previous clashes with Rublev.

However, the Russian crunched 60 winners compared with only 22 unforced errors in a quality display to win 6-4 6-2 6-3 and leave Andy Murray as the only British singles player remaining ahead of his meeting with Roberto Bautista Agut later.

There is nothing subtle about the game of Rublev, he simply hits the ball as hard as he can, especially off the forehand, but he has done it consistently enough to stay in the top 10 for virtually the entirety of the last two years.

Evans spends much of his time feeling like he is competing in a higher weight category as one of the smaller players on tour.

Speaking after his second-round match, he said: “Everybody’s dealt the cards. I’m sure some people would like to have a bit more skill and feel. I’d like to have a bit more power. It is what it is.”

Report by Eleanor Crooks

Dan Evans overpowered by Andrey Rublev in Australian Open straight-sets defeat

Australian Open 2023: Results - women’s singles

06:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.Karolina Pliskova (30), Czech Republic, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.Zhang Shuai (23), China, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 6-2.Belinda Bencic (12), Switzerland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (26), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Australian Open 2023: Bencic through to last-16

06:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic eased into the last-16 for the first time since 2016 after a 6-2 7-5 win over Camila Giorgi.

Italian Giorgi broke Bencic to level the second set at 5-5 before the Olympic champion broke back and served out the match.

“I’m happy I got a second chance to serve it out but overall I think it was a great match,” Bencic said.

Australian Open 2023: Pliskova advances

06:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova brushed aside Russia’s Varvara Gracheva 6-4 6-2 to advance to the fourth round.

“It’s the third round of a slam so there’s never an easy match, no matter who is the opponent, no matter the ranking,” said 30th seed Pliskova.

