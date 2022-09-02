Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini live: Score and latest updates from the US Open 2022

Tom Ward
·5 min read
Andy Murray celebrates after defeating&nbsp;Emilio Nava in the US Open second round - GETTY
Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Emilio Nava in the US Open second round - GETTY

05:29 PM

Murray 2-1 Berrettini* (*denotes next server) 

The players trade unforced errors to begin the game, bringing us to 30-30, before a forehand off the net cord drifts wide and gives Berrettini an early break point.

But the Italian can't covert and instead produces a tame slice backhand into the net. Murray then responds with some excellent hitting to recover his position in the game and holds.

05:23 PM

Murray* 1-1 Berrettini (*denotes next server)

Murray takes the first point before Berrettini replies with two huge serves, one of which is an 131mph ace. An errant forehand from Murray then drifts wide.

A well-constructed point from Murray gets us back to 40-30, before Berrettini nets a mid-court forehand to bring us to deuce.

The Italian turns to his big serve (135mph this time....just warming up) to get out of the jam though and eventually brings us level.

05:16 PM

Murray 1-0 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Murray opens with two cheap points on his serve and gets the better of the first meaningful rally of the match as Berrettini nets a forehand.

Murray then takes full advantage to land to first game to love.

05:13 PM

Murray to serve first

Here we go.

05:13 PM

We're nearly underway

The umpire has announced the end of the warmup.

Strap in folks, this could be a fun one.

It's time for the obligatory...COME ON ANDY

05:08 PM

Andy Murray's pre match thoughts

"My body's responding well to playing matches. I'm not having to worry about waking up with something the next day that is going to hamper my tennis.

"He [Berrettini] is very consistent who put down a high percentage of first serves. He has a good slice backhand, a good forehand and he's a great competitor. It's not going to be easy."

05:05 PM

The players are coming out

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini step out to a great reception from the crowd on the Arthur Ashe stadium.

05:03 PM

Something to note

This is a day match at Flushing Meadows, meaning both players are going to have to deal with the troublesome shadow that sits across the Arthur Ashe stadium on sunny afternoons.

This has only been a problem since the new roof was placed over the top court at Flushing Meadows in 2016. How Murray deals with the big Berrettiniserve coming out of the darkness could be key to the early stages of this match.

04:56 PM

Big one for Murray

For all the pedigree Andy Murray has rightly earned over his storied career, he has not qualified for the fourth round of a Grand Slam for five years.

Berrettini stands in his way of breaking that run tonight.

04:35 PM

What week

It's been a superb week for the British men at Flushing Meadows with Jack Draper, Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans all qualifying for the third round.

That's never happened here in New York in the Open era. Can Murray lead the British charge into the fourth round this evening?

04:03 PM

Showtime again in NYC

Welcome back to Flushing Meadows for live coverage of Andy Murray’s US Open third round tie against Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini.

After the disappointment of Emma Radacanu’s first-round exit, Murray and his cohort have taken it upon themselves to give British tennis fans something to shout about and for the first time in the Open era, four British men - Murray, Cam Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans - will play in the US Open third round.

Murray was champion here in 2012 - his first Grand Slam title - and while he is now some way short of the player he was a decade ago, he has of late been showing signs of finding the sort of form that could prompt a deep run in a big tournament like this.

British tennis’s unquestioned grandee has eased to this point with two solid victories. A first-round victory against Argentinian 29th seed Francisco Cerúndolo came with minimum of fuss, before a four-set victory over 20-year-old American Emilio Nava.

During his injury-plagued period at the back-end of the 2010s, those results would have been wins of note for the Scot, so it’s a testament to his rediscovered form that he’s come through them so easily.

Things are about to get tougher though, a lot tougher. Matteo Berrettini is one of the most exciting young players in the world and was among the favourites for Wimbledon this year before an unfortunately timed bout of Covid.

Matteo Berrettini volleys during his match against&nbsp;Hugo Grenier at the US Open - USA TODAY
Matteo Berrettini volleys during his match against Hugo Grenier at the US Open - USA TODAY

He had been one of the form players in the world prior to that, winning Queens and the Stuttgart Open - where he beat Murray in the final. Once Covid-free, Berrettini continued his good form, making the final of the Swiss Open before coming up short against Caspar Rudd.

However, things have not been smooth sailing since and first-round losses in both Cincinnati and at the Canadian Open, mean the big-hitting Italian has something to prove as he looks to progress in a tournament in which he got to the semi-final in 2019.

All to play for then. In terms of head-to-head, Berrettini leads Murray 2-1 after getting the better of him in Stuttgart but the Scot has gradually grown in confidence all season and it would be a brave man who calls this one either way.

The action is set to start at 5pm UK time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Andy Murray optimistic about long-awaited deep run at grand slam dream

    The Scot is through to the third round of the US Open for the first time since 2016.

  • Jack Draper joins Andy Murray in third round of US Open

    Draper showed his immense talent in a 6-4 6-4 6-4 success.

  • Nadal hits nose with racket, tops Fognini | US Open updates

    Rafael Nadal has come back to win at the U.S. Open after cutting himself on the bridge of his nose when his racket bounced off the court and smacked him in the face against Fabio Fognini. Nadal was bleeding and took a medical timeout. The 22-time Grand Slam champion won the second-round match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

  • Uptick in East Coast shark sightings has lifeguards on alert and experts searching for answers

    Experts are trying to determine what might be bringing sharks closer to shore and further north as lifeguards find new ways to protect the public.

  • Furnace to flood: world's hottest city under water

    STORY: This was named the world's hottest city three months ago. Now Jacobabad is under water. Residents displaced by the floods in the southern Pakistani city are grappling with devastating loss. At least 19 people have died.More than 40,000 of Jacobabad's 200,000 people are living in temporary shelters, mostly unsanitary crowded schools like this one, with little food.Muhammad Nawaz and his family lost their home."When the floods came, our houses were destroyed. It was neck-deep water. I only just managed to save my family and reached here. We have been sitting at the camp for a week, getting only some rice. Our children are small and they need milk, but we are giving them water in their bottles mixed with sugar, since there is no milk.”On May 14, temperatures in Jacobabad hit 124 degrees fahrenheit, making it the world's hottest city at that time. The prolonged heatwave dried up canal beds and some residents collapsed from heatstroke. It's in Sindh province, one of the areas worst hit by the torrential rains and flooding that have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,100 people. Such extreme weather events in a short space of time have wreaked havoc across the country, cutting off communities, wrecking homes and infrastructure, and raising concerns over health and food security.Doctor Vijay Kumar says the unsanitary conditions are causing soaring rates of illness in Jacobabad. “Before the floods we used to see 50 to 60 patients during my night duty, but now we're seeing 130 to 140 patients coming in to the hospital each night. My night duty is from 9 p.m to 9 a.m.”Pakistan's meteorological office has predicted more rains and flash flooding for the month of September.

  • These are the helicopters Russia and Ukraine are using in their fight for control in the sky and on the ground

    Russian and Ukrainian military helicopters have been in combat since the first hours of the war, and both fleets have taken heavy losses.

  • Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Show Off Their Contrasting Sister Style

    When it comes to personal style, the Hadid sisters are worlds apart.

  • US Open 2022 order of play: Day 4 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie

    Rafael Nadal faces an old foe at the US Open while Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens is the match of the day

  • Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

    Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand's...

  • B.C. Lions acquire veteran quarterback Adams from Montreal Alouettes

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick. Adams fills a need for B.C. (8-2). Last week, starter Nathan Rourke had foot surgery and backup Michael O'Connor was injured in last week's 23-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions return to action Sept. 9 visiting Montreal. “Getting a player of Vernon's calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.