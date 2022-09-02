Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini live: Score and latest updates from the US Open 2022

Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Emilio Nava in the US Open second round - GETTY

05:29 PM

Murray 2-1 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

The players trade unforced errors to begin the game, bringing us to 30-30, before a forehand off the net cord drifts wide and gives Berrettini an early break point.

But the Italian can't covert and instead produces a tame slice backhand into the net. Murray then responds with some excellent hitting to recover his position in the game and holds.

05:23 PM

Murray* 1-1 Berrettini (*denotes next server)

Murray takes the first point before Berrettini replies with two huge serves, one of which is an 131mph ace. An errant forehand from Murray then drifts wide.

A well-constructed point from Murray gets us back to 40-30, before Berrettini nets a mid-court forehand to bring us to deuce.

The Italian turns to his big serve (135mph this time....just warming up) to get out of the jam though and eventually brings us level.

05:16 PM

Murray 1-0 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Murray opens with two cheap points on his serve and gets the better of the first meaningful rally of the match as Berrettini nets a forehand.

Murray then takes full advantage to land to first game to love.

05:13 PM

Murray to serve first

Here we go.

05:13 PM

We're nearly underway

The umpire has announced the end of the warmup.

Strap in folks, this could be a fun one.

It's time for the obligatory...COME ON ANDY

05:08 PM

Andy Murray's pre match thoughts

"My body's responding well to playing matches. I'm not having to worry about waking up with something the next day that is going to hamper my tennis.

"He [Berrettini] is very consistent who put down a high percentage of first serves. He has a good slice backhand, a good forehand and he's a great competitor. It's not going to be easy."

05:05 PM

The players are coming out

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini step out to a great reception from the crowd on the Arthur Ashe stadium.

05:03 PM

Something to note

This is a day match at Flushing Meadows, meaning both players are going to have to deal with the troublesome shadow that sits across the Arthur Ashe stadium on sunny afternoons.

This has only been a problem since the new roof was placed over the top court at Flushing Meadows in 2016. How Murray deals with the big Berrettiniserve coming out of the darkness could be key to the early stages of this match.

04:56 PM

Big one for Murray

For all the pedigree Andy Murray has rightly earned over his storied career, he has not qualified for the fourth round of a Grand Slam for five years.

Berrettini stands in his way of breaking that run tonight.

04:35 PM

What week

It's been a superb week for the British men at Flushing Meadows with Jack Draper, Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans all qualifying for the third round.

That's never happened here in New York in the Open era. Can Murray lead the British charge into the fourth round this evening?

04:03 PM

Showtime again in NYC

Welcome back to Flushing Meadows for live coverage of Andy Murray’s US Open third round tie against Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini.

After the disappointment of Emma Radacanu’s first-round exit, Murray and his cohort have taken it upon themselves to give British tennis fans something to shout about and for the first time in the Open era, four British men - Murray, Cam Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans - will play in the US Open third round.

Murray was champion here in 2012 - his first Grand Slam title - and while he is now some way short of the player he was a decade ago, he has of late been showing signs of finding the sort of form that could prompt a deep run in a big tournament like this.

British tennis’s unquestioned grandee has eased to this point with two solid victories. A first-round victory against Argentinian 29th seed Francisco Cerúndolo came with minimum of fuss, before a four-set victory over 20-year-old American Emilio Nava.

During his injury-plagued period at the back-end of the 2010s, those results would have been wins of note for the Scot, so it’s a testament to his rediscovered form that he’s come through them so easily.

Things are about to get tougher though, a lot tougher. Matteo Berrettini is one of the most exciting young players in the world and was among the favourites for Wimbledon this year before an unfortunately timed bout of Covid.

Matteo Berrettini volleys during his match against Hugo Grenier at the US Open - USA TODAY

He had been one of the form players in the world prior to that, winning Queens and the Stuttgart Open - where he beat Murray in the final. Once Covid-free, Berrettini continued his good form, making the final of the Swiss Open before coming up short against Caspar Rudd.

However, things have not been smooth sailing since and first-round losses in both Cincinnati and at the Canadian Open, mean the big-hitting Italian has something to prove as he looks to progress in a tournament in which he got to the semi-final in 2019.

All to play for then. In terms of head-to-head, Berrettini leads Murray 2-1 after getting the better of him in Stuttgart but the Scot has gradually grown in confidence all season and it would be a brave man who calls this one either way.

The action is set to start at 5pm UK time.