Andy Murray vs John Isner live: score and latest match updates from Centre Court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rob Bagchi
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andy Murray
    Andy Murray
    British professional tennis player from Scotland
  • John Isner
    John Isner
    American tennis player
Andy Murray vs John Isner live score and latest match updates Centre Court - Steven Paston/PA
Andy Murray vs John Isner live score and latest match updates Centre Court - Steven Paston/PA

08:12 PM

Murray* 4-6, 6-7(4), 4-5 Isner (*denotes next server)                       

Isner is 40-love up when he double faults for the second time. He misses his first serve at 40-15 but just unreels a second quicker than Murray's first.

Now Murray will have to serve to stay in the championships.

08:09 PM

Murray 4-6, 6-7(4), 4-4 Isner* (*denotes next server)                       

Although Murray holds, the crowd seems to be losing a bit of heart, particularly when some gunslinging from low on the centre mark (Murray firing a forehand and backhand from around his ankles) but cannot beat Isner at the net.

08:04 PM

Murray* 4-6, 6-7(4), 3-4 Isner (*denotes next server)                     

Successive aces see out a hold to love though there was one fantastic point in that when Isner manipulates Murray from corner to corner and he keeps getting it back over until he can only get it back by setting up an overhead. Isner crashes down the winner. Smites it.

08:01 PM

Murray 4-6, 6-7(4), 3-3 Isner* (*denotes next server)                     

Murray gets out of jail with a forehand crosscourt flick he had no right to make to recover from love-15 to 30-15.. Isner then frames a forehand to give Murray two game points. He needs only one. When he can draw Isner into a rally he still has the shots and the side to side speed and stamina to dictate terms. It's luring him into a rally that is going to be difficult.

07:56 PM

Murray* 4-6, 6-7(4), 2-3 Isner (*denotes next server)                     

The competitive honesty and integrity of Murray, straining every sinew to get racket on to Isner's serves, is hugely commendable. It brings him no rewards in Isner's hold to 15 but it is an inspiration.

07:54 PM

Murray 4-6, 6-7(4), 2-2 Isner* (*denotes next server)                   

Now Murray's first serve has achieved a reliability lacking hitherto and he feels confident enough to give it the kitchen sink treatment at full power. He holds to love. Can he make any inroads into Isner's sling shot, though. That is the question.

07:50 PM

Murray* 4-6, 6-7(4), 1-2 Isner (*denotes next server)                   

Murray digs deep to pull it back to 40-30 after some Biff, Bang Pow from Isner. But whenever he has needed the ace tonight, he has managed to nail it nine times out of 10 and does so again.

07:47 PM

Murray 4-6, 6-7(4), 1-1 Isner* (*denotes next server)                 

Two errors from Murray at 40-love let Isner back in but Murray recovers his poise and smacks a serve down the centre that Isner hooks long. They're trying to get that awful American chant going: 'Let's go, Andy, let's go.' It isn't catching.

07:44 PM

Murray* 4-6, 6-7(4), 0-1 Isner (*denotes next server)                 

The serve isn't everything for Isner but it is most of what makes him so formidable. Having the skill to execute his strokes off the service, drops, volleys, forehand drives, has been phenomenal so far. He holds to 30 with another ace wrapping it up but the two drop shot winners that precede it are part of the strategy that is hurting Murray more than a mere Howitzer serve. .

07:31 PM

Murray 4-6, 6-7 (4) Isner (*denotes next server)               

Isner has the mini-break straightaway off Murray's second serve. Ferocious return 0-1.

Murray challenges the ace in vain 0-2.

Murray breaks back when Isner forces his backhand long after a great Murray return 1-2.

Isner grabs it straight back with a blistering return, 1-3.

Murray holds by pushing Isner wide and he carts his return into the net, 2-3.

Isner serves and volleys to hold 2-4.

Murray nets the attempt to pass with a backhand drop, 2-5.

Murray holds with a forehand cross - overhead combo 3-5.

And doubles up when Isner frames his return. Still a break down, though 4-5.

A bullet serve that Murray can only chip back into the net on his backhand 4-6.

And he closes out the set with another withering serve that Murray cannot keep in bounds. 4-7.

07:29 PM

Murray 4-6, 6-6 Isner (*denotes next server)               

Isner seals the hold to 15 with an ace. Tie-break time.

07:26 PM

Murray 4-6, 6-5 Isner* (*denotes next server)             

Isner starts with another drop shot winner. Murray's face is like thunder but from love-15 down, he rallies back to 40-15 with a good second serve (only 46 per cent of his first serves have been in) and two forehand winners. When Isner slices his baseline backhand into the net, Murray holds to 15. Another chance to nick it before the breaker.

07:22 PM

Murray* 4-6, 5-5 Isner (*denotes next server)             

Out comes the Murray fist pump when Isner fores a backhand long but he can't pass Isner at the net when he is drawn in and the American plinks a winner back while Murray's momentum takes him into Isner's half. Isner misses a backhand to the right but then ties it up at 30-all with a serve-drop shot strategy. 30-all.

Again Murray gets the return back but Isner hits another half-volley winner and the server holds with a monster down the middle. Murray gets his racket on it but can't hoop it over.

07:17 PM

Murray 4-6, 5-4 Isner* (*denotes next server)             

Brilliant from Murray to hold his serve to 15 and give himself a chance of the set with a break. Isner's aggression on serve and return is paying dividends but Murray's serve is holding up well.

07:13 PM

Murray* 4-6, 4-4 Isner (*denotes next server)           

At 15-all Murray plays a remarkable crosscourt return winner off Isner's viciously kicking body serve. But then he misses a backhand winner opportunity and the glimmer starts to recede. Another second serve jumps above Murray's chest. He keeps it in but Isner nails the forehand winner and seals the hold with a missile towards Murray's feet that he cannot flick back over the net.

07:09 PM

Murray 4-6, 4-3 Isner* (*denotes next server)           

Isner invites Murray into the net at 15-all and he scrambles to reach the ball but pops his attempted forehand pass into the net. A gorgeous double-backhand winner completes his comeback from 15-30, winning the third point in succession, when he sends it from the centre to kiss the outside line of Isner's ad court. When you've still got that touch, there is always hope. And my, is he cussed.

07:04 PM

Murray* 4-6, 3-3 Isner (*denotes next server)           

This is farcical from the BBC. The channel hierarchy is pathetic. So far this match: build-up on BBC One, start on iPlayer, 50 minutes on Two and now we have to change channel/device for the third time as it moves back to BBC One.

More on this annual farce here:

BBC spark fury by switching Andy Murray Wimbledon match to iPlayer

Isner holds to 15.

07:01 PM

Murray 4-6, 3-2 Isner* (*denotes next server)         

Good hold by Murray to 15. It might be the best policy - hang in there for now then see if you can mug him in the tie-break.  He will tire ... eventually.

06:58 PM

Murray* 4-6, 2-2 Isner (*denotes next server)         

Isner holds to love in 88 seconds. This is what a truly great player has to do just to return an Isner serve:

Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to US player John Isner during their men's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships&nbsp; - SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to US player John Isner during their men's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships - SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

06:54 PM

Murray 4-6, 2-1 Isner* (*denotes next server)       

Murray fights back from love-30 down to seal the hold with successive aces, one down the centre, one wide. As Andrew Castle reports, he is very fidgety today. He is replacing his grip for the second time now and has been fiddling with his laces.

06:51 PM

Murray* 4-6, 1-1 Isner (*denotes next server)       

Murray is getting returns in when he can (despite the two aces in the game) but Isner is playing well off his serve because the serve dictates where Murray returns and given the American's power, it's usually high and floaty. But he does miss an elementary forehand at 40-love yet follows that with his seventh ace of the match.

John Isner of the US returns the ball to Britain's Andy Murray during their singles tennis match on day three - AP Photo/Alastair Grant
John Isner of the US returns the ball to Britain's Andy Murray during their singles tennis match on day three - AP Photo/Alastair Grant

06:47 PM

Murray 4-6, 1-0 Isner* (*denotes next server)     

Andy Murray lost the first set on Monday, too, we should remember and then rallied. He races to 40-love in the first game of the second set but is put off when some Herbert shouts 'Out' from the crowd and doesn't commit to the groundstroke with the same determination as before. He resorts to a challenge but the ball was in. No bother, though, he holds to 30 and treats us to the roar and his box to a clenched fist.

06:41 PM

Murray* 4-6 Isner (*denotes next server)     

Murray gives himself a chance at 15-all with a wonderful lob after an athletic backhand return but Isner nails the smash and then sends down his fifth ace. He has two set points and converts the first of them when Murray drags a backhand into the net.

06:38 PM

Murray 4-5 Isner* (*denotes next server)   

At 40-love down, Isner plays a lovely backhand winner up the line after a rally he dominated by feasting on Murray's second serve yet Murray then seals the hold on his second serve, sending a kicker down the centre that Isner pans into the net.

06:34 PM

Murray* 3-5 Isner (*denotes next server)   

Isner starts with a serve-volley winner followed by a serve-forehand drop winner and then a withering serve-crosscourt forehand winner. Three-stroke points. The last point takes two strokes: big serve and Murray's attempted crosscourt jaywalked between the tramlines. Hold to love, as Bryan Ferry almost sang.

06:31 PM

Murray 3-4 Isner* (*denotes next server) 

A moment of danger for Murray at 15-30 is averted when Isner messes up with an overhead which he flaps too long but he quickly comes to the net to get to deuce. Two points later. He has dominated at the net but now it's Murray's turn to bring him in and then chip a winner down the line. And Murray sews up the hold when his top-spin induces an error on Isner's backhand and he puts his groundstroke into the net.

Isner now gets new balls to whack.

06:25 PM

Murray* 2-4 Isner (*denotes next server) 

Murray gives his box a glare when, at 15-love down, he can't keep Isner's serve in. It's the story of the game, as it usually is when Isner's calibration is perfect and he scythes them deep. The serves are either unreturnable or set up volleys for the big yin.

06:21 PM

Murray 2-3 Isner* (*denotes next server)

A touch of the old magic from Murray to hold to love, Isner being unable to keep a couple of serves in regulation and Murray also reeling off a serve-volley combo that has the crowd lapping it up.

06:19 PM

Murray* 1-3 Isner (*denotes next server)

Grit, guile and great defensive play opens the door slightly as Murray climbs to 15-30 but Isner defends with a monstrous wide serve that Murray gets back in but cannot defend the volley. A wonderfil backhand pass erans Murray break point, again after defending the serve. At 30-40 Isner shows his all-court smarts, following an overhead with a deft drop shot to recover to deuce.

Murray moves to advantage with another crosscourt pass with his backhand but is defended by Isner with his second ace straight own the middle.

A second ace in succession, this one out wide, takes Isner to advantage and he goes wide again with his next serve and Murray's back-hand return balloons out.

Andy Murray - &nbsp;REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Andy Murray - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

06:13 PM

Murray 1-2 Isner* (*denotes next server)

Anything you can do ... Murray fires an ace down the centre line at love-15 but then makes an error on his backhand, slicing it into the net. At 15-30 and on Murray's second serve, Isner smokes the return towards Murray's feet then goes to the net to chop a crosscourt drop that Murray can't get back when he tries a two-handed running pass up the line.

Two break points. He needs only one. Isner's return is blistering and deep and Murray can't get back into the point.

Break.

06:09 PM

Murray* 1-1 Isner (*denotes next server)

Isner, wearing the Fila marque made famous by Bjorn Borg, sends down his first ace at 15-all but Murray defends well at 30-15, getting back a couple of smashes until Isner nails a forehand winner. At 40-15, though, Murray gets a drop shot wrong and Isner closes out the hold. Murray is getting first serves back in.

06:05 PM

Murray 1-0 Isner* (*denotes next server)

Murray serves first and the opening point of the match is a pleasingly long rally, Murray whipping forehands with the old panache until he just gets his lengths wrong but immediately makes up for it with a serve-volley winner on the backhand to make it 15-all.  Both men are wearing caps, not that there's much sun. More to cover than their eyes from the sun these days.

Isner cannot get a couple of returns in legally and Murray has two game points, winning the first of them on his second serve when Isner chips a backhand into the net.

05:56 PM

The players are out and knocking up

Murray was given a tremendous reception as usual. The BBC has shifted coverage of this match to the iPlayer in deference to Cam Norrie on BBC Two and Sophie Raworth on One. Murray on the iPlayer! Apostasy.

04:52 PM

Murray v Isner, round nine

Welcome to live coverage of Andy Murray's second round match against the human trebuchet and No20 seed John Isner from Centre Court. The two veterans (35 plays 37) have never met on grass before but played eight matches before Murray's last singles title at Wimbledon, the Scot winning all eight and dropping only four sets. Nine of the 24 sets they completed in those eight meetings did go to tie-breaks, though, so we could be in for another long night and the frequent switching between BBC One and Two that infuriates both those who want to watch and viewers who can't bear sport impinging on the normal schedule.

Isner, who has hit 13,688 aces on the ATP Tour including 54 in his first set win and is only 40 shy of Ivo Karlovic's career record, says he has always found Murray's defences difficult to penetrate. "Andy is a different animal. He's much harder to ace because his anticipation is just amazing," he said Isner.

"He's so comfortable on the grass, more comfortable than I am. He has a lot more wins at this tournament than I do.Grass maybe is his best surface, it's probably not my best surface. But it does a lot of good on my serve."

Andy Murray with coach Ivan Lendl during a practice session on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - John Walton/PA Wire
Andy Murray with coach Ivan Lendl during a practice session on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - John Walton/PA Wire

Murray, however, who came back from dropping the first set to beat James Duckworth  4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 in Monday's first round, is concerned about losing his rhythm against Isner.

"You're not necessarily always in control of them [the matches]. You can go four or five service return games where you're not getting any opportunities," Murray said.

"But for whatever reason, I've always played well against them [big servers]. The match-ups have been good for me."

Last year Murray endured/enjoyed a topsy-turvy second round victory over Oscar Otte, coming from 2-1 down and finally wrapping up victory at 10.27pm. It took every ounce of grit he had to get through but left him looking thoroughly spent for his third-round match against Denis Shapovalov. The question that remains when watching Murray's glorious raging against the dying of the light is how much of himself he leaves out there each match. Isner is always a stern test but the real one may come if he manages to win: can he recover in time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Andy Murray battles to four-set win under the roof after Emma Raducanu victory

    Follow all the action from SW19 as the grand slam gets underway

  • Watch: Andy Murray pulls off rare underarm serve - and it very nearly backfires

    The underarm serve has been made popular in recent times by Nick Kyrgios, and is the subject of derision in some quarters - just ask Rafael Nadal- but is a tactic rarely seen among the game’s very best.

  • Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton over interview comments - but denies racial intent

    Nelson Piquet has apologised "wholeheartedly" to Lewis Hamilton - but "strongly condemns any suggestion" the expression he used when referring to the F1 ace during an interview was intentionally racially offensive. The three-time world champion - who is the father of Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet - used a racial slur in Portuguese when discussing a collision between Hamilton and Verstappen during the 2021 British GP on a Brazilian podcast last November.

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come