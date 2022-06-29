Andy Murray vs John Isner live: score and latest match updates from Centre Court

Rob Bagchi
·7 min read
Andy Murray vs John Isner live score and latest match updates from Centre Court - Steven Paston/PA
Andy Murray vs John Isner live score and latest match updates from Centre Court - Steven Paston/PA

06:41 PM

Murray* 4-6 Isner (*denotes next server)     

Murray gives himself a chance at 15-all with a wonderful lob after an athletic backhand return but Isner nails the smash and then sends down his fifth ace. He has two set points and converts the first of them when Murray drags a backhand into the net.

06:38 PM

Murray 4-5 Isner* (*denotes next server)   

At 40-love down, Isner plays a lovely backhand winner up the line after a rally he dominated by feasting on Murray's second serve yet Murray then seals the hold on his second serve, sending a kicker down the centre that Isner pans into the net.

06:34 PM

Murray* 3-5 Isner (*denotes next server)   

Isner starts with a serve-volley winner followed by a serve-forehand drop winner and then a withering serve-crosscourt forehand winner. Three-stroke points. The last point takes two strokes: big serve and Murray's attempted crosscourt jaywalked between the tramlines. Hold to love, as Bryan Ferry almost sang.

06:31 PM

Murray 3-4 Isner* (*denotes next server) 

A moment of danger for Murray at 15-30 is averted when Isner messes up with an overhead which he flaps too long but he quickly comes to the net to get to deuce. Two points later. He has dominated at the net but now it's Murray's turn to bring him in and then chip a winner down the line. And Murray sews up the hold when his top-spin induces an error on Isner's backhand and he puts his groundstroke into the net.

Isner now gets new balls to whack.

06:25 PM

Murray* 2-4 Isner (*denotes next server) 

Murray gives his box a glare when, at 15-love down, he can't keep Isner's serve in. It's the story of the game, as it usually is when Isner's calibration is perfect and he scythes them deep. The serves are either unreturnable or set up volleys for the big yin.

06:21 PM

Murray 2-3 Isner* (*denotes next server)

A touch of the old magic from Murray to hold to love, Isner being unable to keep a couple of serves in regulation and Murray also reeling off a serve-volley combo that has the crowd lapping it up.

06:19 PM

Murray* 1-3 Isner (*denotes next server)

Grit, guile and great defensive play opens the door slightly as Murray climbs to 15-30 but Isner defends with a monstrous wide serve that Murray gets back in but cannot defend the volley. A wonderfil backhand pass erans Murray break point, again after defending the serve. At 30-40 Isner shows his all-court smarts, following an overhead with a deft drop shot to recover to deuce.

Murray moves to advantage with another crosscourt pass with his backhand but is defended by Isner with his second ace straight own the middle.

A second ace in succession, this one out wide, takes Isner to advantage and he goes wide again with his next serve and Murray's back-hand return balloons out.

Andy Murray - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Andy Murray - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

06:13 PM

Murray 1-2 Isner* (*denotes next server)

Anything you can do ... Murray fires an ace down the centre line at love-15 but then makes an error on his backhand, slicing it into the net. At 15-30 and on Murray's second serve, Isner smokes the return towards Murray's feet then goes to the net to chop a crosscourt drop that Murray can't get back when he tries a two-handed running pass up the line.

Two break points. He needs only one. Isner's return is blistering and deep and Murray can't get back into the point.

Break.

06:09 PM

Murray* 1-1 Isner (*denotes next server)

Isner, wearing the Fila marque made famous by Bjorn Borg, sends down his first ace at 15-all but Murray defends well at 30-15, getting back a couple of smashes until Isner nails a forehand winner. At 40-15, though, Murray gets a drop shot wrong and Isner closes out the hold. Murray is getting first serves back in.

06:05 PM

Murray 1-0 Isner* (*denotes next server)

Murray serves first and the opening point of the match is a pleasingly long rally, Murray whipping forehands with the old panache until he just gets his lengths wrong but immediately makes up for it with a serve-volley winner on the backhand to make it 15-all.  Both men are wearing caps, not that there's much sun. More to cover than their eyes from the sun these days.

Isner cannot get a couple of returns in legally and Murray has two game points, winning the first of them on his second serve when Isner chips a backhand into the net.

05:56 PM

The players are out and knocking up

Murray was given a tremendous reception as usual. The BBC has shifted coverage of this match to the iPlayer in deference to Cam Norrie on BBC Two and Sophie Raworth on One. Murray on the iPlayer! Apostasy.

04:52 PM

Murray v Isner, round nine

Welcome to live coverage of Andy Murray's second round match against the human trebuchet and No20 seed John Isner from Centre Court. The two veterans (35 plays 37) have never met on grass before but played eight matches before Murray's last singles title at Wimbledon, the Scot winning all eight and dropping only four sets. Nine of the 24 sets they completed in those eight meetings did go to tie-breaks, though, so we could be in for another long night and the frequent switching between BBC One and Two that infuriates both those who want to watch and viewers who can't bear sport impinging on the normal schedule.

Isner, who has hit 13,688 aces on the ATP Tour including 54 in his first set win and is only 40 shy of Ivo Karlovic's career record, says he has always found Murray's defences difficult to penetrate. "Andy is a different animal. He's much harder to ace because his anticipation is just amazing," he said Isner.

"He's so comfortable on the grass, more comfortable than I am. He has a lot more wins at this tournament than I do.Grass maybe is his best surface, it's probably not my best surface. But it does a lot of good on my serve."

Andy Murray with coach Ivan Lendl during a practice session on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - John Walton/PA Wire
Andy Murray with coach Ivan Lendl during a practice session on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - John Walton/PA Wire

Murray, however, who came back from dropping the first set to beat James Duckworth  4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 in Monday's first round, is concerned about losing his rhythm against Isner.

"You're not necessarily always in control of them [the matches]. You can go four or five service return games where you're not getting any opportunities," Murray said.

"But for whatever reason, I've always played well against them [big servers]. The match-ups have been good for me."

Last year Murray endured/enjoyed a topsy-turvy second round victory over Oscar Otte, coming from 2-1 down and finally wrapping up victory at 10.27pm. It took every ounce of grit he had to get through but left him looking thoroughly spent for his third-round match against Denis Shapovalov. The question that remains when watching Murray's glorious raging against the dying of the light is how much of himself he leaves out there each match. Isner is always a stern test but the real one may come if he manages to win: can he recover in time.

