Andy Murray vs James Duckworth Wimbledon 2022 live: score and latest updates from the first round

07:04 PM

Murray* 3-2 Duckworth (*denotes server)

Much better service game by Murray as he races to 40-0 and holds when Duckworth's defensive backhand goes wide.

07:02 PM

Murray 2-2 Duckworth* (*denotes server)

Back-to-back backhands by Duckworth into the net and Murray has two chances to immediately break back, 15-40.

Duckworth saves the first but not the second as he nets a sliced backhand.

This has the makings of being a very long match with many breaks.

06:57 PM

Murray* 1-2 Duckworth (*denotes server)

Problems for Murray as he slips to 0-30. Then a deep backhand by Duckworth is unreturned by Murray, three break points.

Tame Murray forehand into the net and Duckworth breaks. To my eye, Murray looks a bit stiff out there.

06:55 PM

Murray 1-1 Duckworth* (*denotes server)

Already shaping up to be a very nice match to watch with Duckworth eager to get to the net after every opportunity. But he nets a low volley to make it deuce.

Nevertheless, the Australian holds on with Lleyton Hewitt watching in his box.

06:48 PM

First Set: Andy Murray* 1-0 James Duckworth (*denotes server)

Murray makes a nice start racing to 30-0 but is pegged back after back-to-back winners by Duckworth.

But the two-time Wimbledon holds when Duckworth nets a sliced backhand.

06:44 PM

Head-to-head

Murray has won the two previous occasions they have met. The last being in 2019.

06:38 PM

Here we go

Racket in hand, Murray strides onto Centre Court through the new entrance and he gets a warm reception from the fans.

It's getting a bit chilly now in SW19 I have to admit.

06:29 PM

Success for Raducanu

US Open champion Emma Raducanu showed grit and determination to beat Alison van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4 in her first round match on Centre Court.

04:29 PM

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Wimbledon

Andy Murray takes on Australian James Duckworth in the first round of Wimbledon today and he hopes the return of Ivan Lendl can help inspire him to more Wimbledon heroics.

The two-time champion gave a positive assessment of his form and fitness having faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain suffered in the final of the ATP tournament in Stuttgart two weeks ago.

Murray showed his prowess on grass once again to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios and was matching last year's Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini prior to sustaining the injury.

He was forced to pull out of the cinch Championships at Queen's Club and was unable to practise at full tilt at the start of this week but has made encouraging progress since.

"It's gone well," said Murray. "I've been able to gradually progress my training this week and got to play a few sets, a lot of points. The last few days have been good.

"I think I showed a couple weeks ago that there was still good tennis left in me. I beat a guy in the top five in the world, was neck and neck with Berrettini, who is one of the best grass-court players in the world, before the injury.

"I played well against Kyrgios as well. The first set was a good level. And I've been doing pretty well in practices. I know the tennis is in there, I just need to bring it out during the event now.

"Obviously having Ivan on my team helps. We've had a lot of success in the past. We know each other well. He still believes in me. There's not loads of coaches, people out there, that have done over this last period, and he has. That definitely helps me."

Murray announced in March that Lendl had agreed to return for a third spell as coach having guided him to all three of his grand slam titles before the Scot experienced his long-term hip issues.

Murray has managed to play consistently for the last year but struggled to find the tennis and results of which he felt he was still capable.

He parted ways with long-term coach Jamie Delgado - who originally worked alongside Lendl - late last season and admitted he struggled to find a replacement who shared his optimism for the future.

The 35-year-old said: "For the most part, when I had had conversations with coaches, the potential of working with someone, it had come off most of the time and worked out, whereas this time round, I got turned down by a lot of coaches.

"That obviously was difficult to deal with because there's obviously good coaches out there. I don't know how many that are top-level coaches that maybe you'd really want to work with if you're trying to win the major events.

"That's also why I'm grateful that Ivan has come back to work with me and help me try and achieve what it is I want to achieve."

