Andy Murray vs Holger Rune LIVE: Latest scores and updates from pre-Wimbledon exhibition

Andy Murray continues his Wimbledon preparations as he takes on rising star Holger Rune at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham.

The 36-year-old has looked impressive on grass this season following titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, before he was bundled out of Queen’s in the first round by eventual finalist Alex de Minaur.

Rune is one the game’s rising stars but the 20-year-old is still finding his feet on grass: the Dane only won his first match on grass last week at Queen’s, before going on to reach the semi-finals where he also lost to De Minaur.

Murray has opted for extra match practice ahead of his return to SW19, where he will be unseeded in Friday’s draw. Hurlingham frequently attracts the world’s best players and Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are also involved this week.

Murray looking to build-up practice ahead of start of Wimbledon next week

The 36-year-old won titles at Surbiton and Nottingham before Queen’s exit

Wimbledon seeds revealed

13:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And here are the names to know ahead of things getting underway at Wimbledon next week - Carlos Alcaraz is the first men’s top seed not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray in 20 years.

Introducing your Ladies' and Gentlemen's singles top 10 seeds at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rwt9EIl1Y2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2023

13:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Down in Eastbourne, meanwhile, Katie Boulter saw her preparations dented by defeat to Petra Martic, though the ambitious British number one remains confident she is in good shape ahead of Wimbledon.

13:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We are deep in the thick of Wimbledon warm-up action, with the grass courts around the United Kingdom all abuzz over the last fortnight. This week’s exhibition at Hurlingham may lack the competitive stakes of Queen’s, Nottingham and Eastbourne but nonetheless offers some of the top men’s professionals useful time on the west London lawns - and Cameron Norrie looked in good touch against Frances Tiafoe yesterday.

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

How can I watch Andy Murray vs Holger Rune?

It will be available to watch live on the Hurlingham Club website.

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Andy Murray vs Holger Rune?

The match is the opening match of the day at Hurlingham lub and gets underway from 2:30pm on Wednesday 28 June.

13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray has opted for extra match practice ahead of his return to SW19, where he will be unseeded in Friday's draw. Hurlingham frequently attracts the world's best players and Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic this week.

