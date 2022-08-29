Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo live: Score and latest updates from US Open 2022 first round

andy murray vs francisco cerundolo live score us open 2022 latest - GETTY IMAGES

Murray vs Cerundolo starts at 4pm BST

03:14 PM

Francisco Cerundolo vs Andy Murray

Murray will be flying the British flag today at Flushing Meadows but there are a lot of other players representing Britain at the event.

Of course there is defending champion Emma Raducanu in the women's singles event and in the men's singles there's the likes of Jack Draper and British number one Cameron Norrie.

Norrie, who will play Benoît Paire tomorrow, said: “Just same goal, to try make the second week again and then go from there, but it’s kind of seeing the draw and seeing the other guys out there it’s absolutely packed. It is so strong, so I’m gonna have to keep progressing and keep playing at an even higher level to hang with these guys.”

03:07 PM

British star Andy Murray has been reflecting on his previous glory at the US Open in the build-up to the first round match.

He won the trophy back in 2012 and he has said:

“At the time, that was a huge moment for me,” he said. “I’d been put under a lot of pressure to try and achieve that.

“A lot of what I’d achieved in my career up to that point it felt, to me anyway, kind of irrelevant because of the questions I’d continued to get asked about winning slams. Am I good enough? Am I fit enough? And am I mentally strong enough?”

03:00 PM

Murray to take on tough first round

Former world number one Andy Murray will face 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the first round of the US Open and if that wasn't tough enough the British player has been suffering with cramp.

Murray, who won the Grand Slam trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2012, says he is taking precautions to try to ensure it doesn't impact his game this afternoon.

“I’ll probably try to monitor it closer when I’m playing the match and just be a bit more precise with that stuff,” Murray said. “Usually I’m pretty good with it but it’s quite a fine balance to make sure that you are getting the right fluids and stuff when you’re on court.”

Murray last won a Grand Slam title in 2016 at Wimbledon and he is coming up against a rising star in Cerundolo. The Argentinian won his first career title in July at the Nordea Open and he has risen to world number 27. So the match, which is due to start at 4pm BST, is certainly a veteran against the new kid on the block.

Murray did not only focus on his game in the media rounds as he hailed Serena Williams, who has implied this year's US Open will be her last.

"Serena is much bigger than tennis," Murray added. "She is a proper global sports superstar pretty much everywhere she goes and I think she will go down as the greatest female player of all time."

Williams gets her US Open campaign underway against Danka Kovinić at midnight.