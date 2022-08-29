Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo live: Score and latest updates from US Open 2022 first round

andy murray vs francisco cerundolo live score us open 2022 latest

04:48 PM

Andy Murray 5-2 Francisco Cerundolo* (* denotes the next server)

Murray does well close to the net, even a stretching Cerundolo can't return the drop shot.

The British player is getting more frustrated with every mistake he makes. Another roar is heard as he hits the net following a good serve.

Cerundolo hits the next with the next spell of play, Murray 30-15 ahead. And again the Argentine can only return the serve to the net with Murray now on game point. Cerundolo sends his shot out and Murray is just a game away from the first set.

04:44 PM

Andy Murray* 4-2 Francisco Cerundolo (* denotes the next server)

A break for the players allows them to take on water with commentators reporting a humid day in New York.

Play is back underway and Cerundolo hits the net, a common theme this afternoon, to give Murray a 15-0 advantage. But the Brit's next shot is ruled out the level the scores.

Murray does well to stop an ace but the rally ends with him hitting the net. The Brit once again hits the net and a scream of frustration comes from Murray as his opponent now has game point. Murray then puts the ball out.

04:39 PM

Andy Murray 4-1 Francisco Cerundolo* (* denotes the next server)

Cerundolo comes off the better after yet another rally but Murray uses a deep shot which gets past the Argentine.

Cerundolo pushes his next shot out, frustration starting to show and the crowd showing support to Murray may not be helping. Again the 24-year-old's shot is out and Murray has game point.

A powerful forehand pushes Murray to one side of the court and Cerundolo makes sure he can't return his next shot to put the game 40-30. But Murray seals the game in the next point.

04:32 PM

Andy Murray* 3-1 Francisco Cerundolo (* denotes the next server)

After a slight break play is back underway. Murray goes 15-0 up, the Brit has found his feet in this match now.

Cerundolo's incredible forehand sees him level the scores, that shot is impressive every time he plays it.

Murray wins two points in quick succession and he is once again on the verge of breaking Cerundolo. And he does it! The Argentine tries to finesse Murray close to the net but the Brit pings it over his head.

04:29 PM

Andy Murray 2-1 Francisco Cerundolo* (* denotes the next server)

Murray takes the first points of the game for the first time in this match. Cerundolo once again hits the net.

However, he doesn't immediately build as Murray sends his shot out. A huge rally once more ends in a beautiful shot from Murray - he returns a drop shot and runs back to return an overhead shot to take the point.

Cerundolo's powerful forehand comes into play to level it 30-30 but it is Murray who has game point first as the Argentina again hits the net. And there it is, Cerundolo hits the net once more and Murray takes the game.

04:23 PM

Andy Murray* 1-1 Francisco Cerundolo (* denotes the next server)

Cerundolo gets the first points of the second game as his shot hits the net but rolls over to Murray's side of the court. But the Argentine hits the net once again, this time the roll isn't kind and it's 15-15.

The 24-year-old won the next two points in quick succession with the afternoon looking like a long one for Murray. The Brit is playing well but so far Cerundolo is doing enough to keep control.

Or is he? Cerundolo tries a clever move but he under hits the drop shot and hits the net, 40-30. And again he hits the net and the game is sent to deuce. Murray has the advantage as he runs Cerundolo around the court and the Brit pushes a backhand over his opponent.

Break point here for Murray and he does it. What his opponent do he can do too.

04:17 PM

Andy Murray 0-1 Francisco Cerundolo* (* denotes the next server)

Murray is the first server of the match and after a strong rally, over ten shots back and forth, it is the Argentine who wins the first points as Murray hits it out.

Another strong rally between the pair this time see Murray come up trumps with Cerundolo's shot sailing out of play. Murray doubled down with a cracking serve and Cerundolo hit it out to put Murray 40-15 ahead.

An amazing rally with both players making the other run around the court ends with a superb light close net shot from Cerundolo. This is a cracking match already! The Argentine levelled the scores to deuce with Murray hitting the net and Cerundolo had a break point with Murray's return shot just out of play. And he has done it! Murray pushes it out after coming up to the net.

04:04 PM

Moments away...

There isn't a huge crowd here but both players came out to a great reception.

We are just moments away from getting underway.

04:02 PM

Here we go!

They are out and preparing to get this first round match underway.

10 years since Murray won the US Open, can he get his campaign off to a good start? Or will Cerundolo take the win? We will soon find out.

03:59 PM

No sign of players yet...

Both players are due out on court at 4pm BST but we haven't seen them yet.

The commentators are discussing the British prospects and they are pipping Cameron Norrie as the British man to watch. Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Murray will be trying to prove they are the ones we should have our eyes on...

03:52 PM

Raducanu garnering attention

Defending champion Emma Raducanu is the focus of the coverage in the build-up into this match, which isn't surprising with her success last year being one of the best British tennis moments of all time.

She has had a good build-up, including beating Serena Williams. Raducanu will open her campaign against Alizé Cornet tomorrow.

03:45 PM

Who will take the win?

There is less than 15 minutes until the players are due out on court at Flushing Meadows.

It could be a fairly even contest but the more likely of tales is Andy Murray looking at an early exit. Can he overcome Cerundolo? We will find out shortly.

03:38 PM

Murray's verdict on Draper's potential

Andy Murray has had his say on up and coming star Jack Draper and the verdict is glowingly positive.

Murray said of his compatriot to the ATP website: “He doesn’t have huge weaknesses in his game. For a lot of guys his size that are lefties that I’ve played against in the past, maybe [they] don’t return that well.

"But he is a good returner for a big guy. The two most important fundamental shots in the game he does well. He serves well, returns well."

03:30 PM

Cerundolo used to tough first rounds

Francisco Cerundolo has experience at Grand Slams but not only that, he has been dealt a tough first round before.

At this year's Wimbledon he faced Rafael Nadal in the opening round. Though the Argentine fell to defeat, he did push Nadal to four sets and didn't let the 22-time Grand Slam winner have it all his own way.

So while Cerundolo does face a three-time Grand Slam champion in Andy Murray, it may be the Brit who has a tough day at the office.

03:22 PM

Will cramp hurt Murray's chances?

We are just over 40 minutes away from the match getting underway. Murray has suffered with cramp in the build-up but sweat tests have not shown any reason for it, will it affect him today?

03:14 PM

Which other Brits are at the US Open?

Murray will be flying the British flag today at Flushing Meadows but there are a lot of other players representing Britain at the event.

Of course there is defending champion Emma Raducanu in the women's singles event and in the men's singles there's the likes of Jack Draper and British number one Cameron Norrie.

Norrie, who will play Benoît Paire tomorrow, said: “Just same goal, to try make the second week again and then go from there, but it’s kind of seeing the draw and seeing the other guys out there it’s absolutely packed. It is so strong, so I’m gonna have to keep progressing and keep playing at an even higher level to hang with these guys.”

03:07 PM

Murray on previous US Open win

British star Andy Murray has been reflecting on his previous glory at the US Open in the build-up to the first round match.

He won the trophy back in 2012 and he has said:

“At the time, that was a huge moment for me,” he said. “I’d been put under a lot of pressure to try and achieve that.

“A lot of what I’d achieved in my career up to that point it felt, to me anyway, kind of irrelevant because of the questions I’d continued to get asked about winning slams. Am I good enough? Am I fit enough? And am I mentally strong enough?”

03:00 PM

Murray to take on tough first round

Former world number one Andy Murray will face 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the first round of the US Open and if that wasn't tough enough the British player has been suffering with cramp.

Murray, who won the Grand Slam trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2012, says he is taking precautions to try to ensure it doesn't impact his game this afternoon.

“I’ll probably try to monitor it closer when I’m playing the match and just be a bit more precise with that stuff,” Murray said. “Usually I’m pretty good with it but it’s quite a fine balance to make sure that you are getting the right fluids and stuff when you’re on court.”

Murray last won a Grand Slam title in 2016 at Wimbledon and he is coming up against a rising star in Cerundolo. The Argentinian won his first career title in July at the Nordea Open and he has risen to world number 27. So the match, which is due to start at 4pm BST, is certainly a veteran against the new kid on the block.

Murray did not only focus on his game in the media rounds as he hailed Serena Williams, who has implied this year's US Open will be her last.

"Serena is much bigger than tennis," Murray added. "She is a proper global sports superstar pretty much everywhere she goes and I think she will go down as the greatest female player of all time."

Williams gets her US Open campaign underway against Danka Kovinić at midnight.