Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini: Start time in UK and how to watch Italian Open match

Andy Murray will be back on a clay court in Rome (Getty Images)

Fresh from winning his first title in nearly four years, Andy Murray returns to court as he takes on Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open.

The former world number one beat Tommy Paul in the final of an ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday after taking a late wildcard into the tournament to continue his preparations for the French Open, which begins on 28 May.

The Scot will hope to further build on that success in Rome this week at the site of his last top tier clay court crown.

But he faces tough first round opposition in the form of veteran Fognini, ever a danger on this surface.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini?

The first round match between Andy Murray and Fabio Fognini is the fourth match scheduled on Centre Court on Wednesday 10 May, and will not start at 6pm BST at the earliest. The winner will face Miomir KecmanoviÄ, the 30th seed, in the second round.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match, and all of the action from the Italian Open, live on Amazon Prime Video.

What are the odds?

Andy Murray win 1/2

Fabio Fognini win 7/4

Italian Open schedule

The 2023 Italian Open takes place over two weeks, starting on Monday 8 May and running until Sunday 21 May.

The women’s singles final will be held on Saturday 20 May and the men’s final on Sunday 21 May.