Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava: live score and latest updates from US Open

Will Magee
·3 min read
Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava: live score and latest updates from US Open - GETTY IMAGES
Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava: live score and latest updates from US Open - GETTY IMAGES

04:26 PM

More from Raducanu

Here's Simon Briggs, our tennis correspondent, with Raducanu's reaction to her first-round defeat. "It’s obviously really disappointing, really sad to leave here," she said after losing to Cornet.

"It's probably my favourite tournament. But also, I mean, in a way happy because it's a clean slate. I'm going to drop down the rankings. Climb my way back up. In a way the target will be off my back slightly."

04:17 PM

In other news, umm

04:17 PM

A reminder

... that the US Open is being shown on Amazon Prime, hence why it's impossible to find on regular telly.

04:09 PM

While we wait

... here's Molly McElwee's analysis of Raducanu's failed US Open title defence, in case you'd like some pre-match reading.

04:01 PM

All eyes on Murray

After a promising straight-sets win against Francisco Cerundolo, the 24th seed, in the first round of the US Open, Andy Murray is about to face youngster Emilio Nava in the second.

Still only 20, Nava is a rising star of American tennis. Murray, 15 years his senior, is vastly more experienced, but it will be an interesting match-up between players at very different stages of their careers.

Though Murray has struggled with cramping for much of the hard-court season, he showed little sign of physical discomfort against Cerundolo. Having edged the first set 7-5 he powered through the second and third, winning both 6-3.

"It felt like five sets," he said afterwards, having secured his first straight-sets win at a grand slam since Wimbledon five years ago. "They were very tricky conditions, very hot and humid. Just really happy to get through that one."

It's another sweltering day at Flushing Meadows, so Murray will have to manage his hydration carefully to avoid any recurrence of his cramping problems. He will be hoping to push deep into the tournament, not least because it is the 10th anniversary of his US Open win  – the first of his three slams – in 2012.

"It seems like a long time ago when I won here," he said after his win against Cerundolo. "A lot has happened in my career since then but it was huge moment for me."

It may be a decade since Murray beat Novak Djokovic in that five-set epic, but the US Open could still provide him with a platform for some memorable late-career performances. He is not the only British player in action today, mind, with Harriet Dart up against Dalma Galfi later on and Jack Draper set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are also still in contention, but Emma Raducanu has made an early exit after losing 3-6, 3-6 to Alize Cornet. Murray could be the first British representative to make it into the third round, having not made it that far at the US Open since 2016.

Over to you, Andy - GETTY IMAGES
Over to you, Andy - GETTY IMAGES
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US Open LIVE: Latest updates as Andy Murray faces Emilio Nava in second round

    Murray is hoping to reach the third round of a grand slam for just the second time since 2018

  • Pete Buttigieg recounts terrifying health ordeal that nearly took his infant son’s life

    "Parenting is lots of things, and one of those things is terror," writes Buttigieg.

  • Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from 'Magical Maine' with Twin Barbara Bush Coyne and Their Kids

    Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Coyne are making memories with their families

  • Trump posts dozens of memes attacking Biden, the FBI, and others as the former president's allies beg him to keep quiet

    The former president took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday morning to share another onslaught of content promoting his election lies.

  • Some documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago were so sensitive that FBI agents needed a special clearance to look at them, DOJ says

    The DOJ said in a new court filing that highly-classified information was haphazardly stored with Trump's personal belongings.

  • Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

    In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day," Lisa Marie Presley penned an emotional essay about what she's learned in the time since her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canadian men rebound at volleyball worlds with 3-set sweep of China

    Canada's men's volleyball team recovered from a sweep at the hands of Italy in its world championship opener by defeating China 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 in Pool E action on Monday in Ljubljana, Slovenia. "I'm happy with the 3-0 win; that matters for a lot of reasons," Canada head coach Ben Josephson said in a statement released by Volleyball Canada. "Fatigue and recovery in this tournament are a big deal as well we know there are a lot of teams vying to get into the next round and every set will matt

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.