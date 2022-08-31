Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava: live score and latest updates from US Open - GETTY IMAGES

Here's Simon Briggs, our tennis correspondent, with Raducanu's reaction to her first-round defeat. "It’s obviously really disappointing, really sad to leave here," she said after losing to Cornet.

"It's probably my favourite tournament. But also, I mean, in a way happy because it's a clean slate. I'm going to drop down the rankings. Climb my way back up. In a way the target will be off my back slightly."

... here's Molly McElwee's analysis of Raducanu's failed US Open title defence, in case you'd like some pre-match reading.

After a promising straight-sets win against Francisco Cerundolo, the 24th seed, in the first round of the US Open, Andy Murray is about to face youngster Emilio Nava in the second.

Still only 20, Nava is a rising star of American tennis. Murray, 15 years his senior, is vastly more experienced, but it will be an interesting match-up between players at very different stages of their careers.

Though Murray has struggled with cramping for much of the hard-court season, he showed little sign of physical discomfort against Cerundolo. Having edged the first set 7-5 he powered through the second and third, winning both 6-3.

"It felt like five sets," he said afterwards, having secured his first straight-sets win at a grand slam since Wimbledon five years ago. "They were very tricky conditions, very hot and humid. Just really happy to get through that one."

It's another sweltering day at Flushing Meadows, so Murray will have to manage his hydration carefully to avoid any recurrence of his cramping problems. He will be hoping to push deep into the tournament, not least because it is the 10th anniversary of his US Open win – the first of his three slams – in 2012.

"It seems like a long time ago when I won here," he said after his win against Cerundolo. "A lot has happened in my career since then but it was huge moment for me."

It may be a decade since Murray beat Novak Djokovic in that five-set epic, but the US Open could still provide him with a platform for some memorable late-career performances. He is not the only British player in action today, mind, with Harriet Dart up against Dalma Galfi later on and Jack Draper set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are also still in contention, but Emma Raducanu has made an early exit after losing 3-6, 3-6 to Alize Cornet. Murray could be the first British representative to make it into the third round, having not made it that far at the US Open since 2016.