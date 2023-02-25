Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE: Qatar Open build-up and latest updates

Andy Murray faces Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open final looking to end an incredible week.

After saving five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka on Friday, beating the Russian and former world No 1 will bring the Scot his first ATP Tour title since Antwerp in 2019.

As for most of this week following a series of fine wins over Lorenzo Sonego, Alexander Zverev, Alexandre Muller and Lehecka, Murray is a big underdog today.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, defeated Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the semi-finals.

The Russian has a 2-0 career record over Murray, both times outdoors on a hard court, most recently in Miami last year (6-4, 6-2). Follow live build-up to Murray vs Medvedev in the Qatar Open final below:

Andy Murray plays Daniil Medvedev in Qatar Open final at 15:00 GMT

Russian has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Briton

Murray rallied after five match points to beat Lehecka in Friday’s semi-final

Murray reacts to beating Lehecka to reach Qatar Open final

14:39 , Jack Rathborn

Who’s ready for another Murray rollercoaster then?

An incredible run in Qatar comes to an end today, with the biggest test of all.

Murray 9/2 to win today, Medvedev very short at 1/8.

If you think Murray can save a match point AND win, well, you can back it at 20/1.

Ice in his veins 🥶



All five match point saves as @andy_murray produces another *stunning* comeback! pic.twitter.com/8CjZBktAvl — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 24, 2023

Qatar Open: Andy Murray on the art of saving match points

14:26 , Jack Rathborn

“There is a certain calmness to those situations because you have been in them a lot in a short period of time,” Andy Murray said on those crucial match points saved.

“You know how you need to try and play and it becomes a little bit of a habit.”

(REUTERS)

Qatar Open: Judy Murray reacts to Andy Murray’s semi-final win

14:05 , Jack Rathborn

Qatar Open: Andy Murray reacts to reaching final

13:50 , Jack Rathborn

“I don’t know, that was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” he said.

“I knew it was his first time serving for a final so I had to keep the pressure on because I know how difficult it can be to serve matches like that out, but I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around.

“I feel all right just now although obviously the adrenaline is pumping after a match like that.

“I’m sure there’ll be a bit of fatigue tomorrow but I have a great team behind me. My physio has a job on his hands tonight.”

Andy Murray saves five match points to reach Qatar Open final

13:42 , Jack Rathborn

Andy Murray saved five match points in yet another marathon encounter to somehow reach the final of the Qatar Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion went the distance again – all six of his wins this year have gone to deciding sets – in an astonishing 6-0 3-6 7-6 (6) victory over rising Czech star Jiri Lehecka.

Serving at 5-3 down in the decider, Murray had to save two match points before Lehecka moved 40-0 up on his own serve in the next game.

What happened next was scarcely believable, even by Murray’s standards, as he repelled all three match points to level the set at 5-5, before beating a shellshocked Lehecka in the tie-break.

“I don’t know, that was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” the 35-year-old Scot said on Amazon Prime.

