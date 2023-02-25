Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE: Qatar Open result and reaction

Daniil Medvedev maintained his winning roll to beat Andy Murray in the Qatar Open final and claim his second title in successive weeks on Saturday.

Veteran Murray, bidding for his 47th career title but first since 2019, pushed the Russian hard but succumbed 6-4 6-4 in a battle of former world number ones.

Medvedev also triumphed in Rotterdam last week and now has 18 Tour-level titles in his locker.

He started strongly and was immediately into his baseline rhythm to win the majority of the long exchanges, moving into a 4-1 lead with two breaks of serve.

Murray, who saved five match points on Friday against Jiri Lehecka to reach his 71st ATP final, also fell behind in the second set but hit back with a break of serve.

The British three-times Grand Slam champion had the momentum at 4-4 40-0 but Medvedev suddenly rediscovered his brick wall-like resilience to reel off five successive points, sealing a crucial service break as Murray over-cooked a volley.

Former U.S Open champion Medvedev double-faulted on his first match point in the following game but a superb lob completed the job when he had another opportunity soon afterwards against a weary-looking Murray.

“It was a very tough match because it was windy and we struggled for rhythm,” world number eight Medvedev said on court. “Today was a big fight. Sometimes we were both playing bad, sometimes we both played well.”

For Murray, 35, it was his fourth ATP final since returning to the tour after having hip surgery in 2018 and, while he has lost three of those, he remains a force to be reckoned with.

Qatar Open final 2023: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

Andy Murray reacts to defeat and lessons learned from Qatar Open

Daniil Medvedev reacts to victory in Qatar Open final

GAME, SET, MATCH! Medvedev secures title with stunning lob [MUR 4-6, 4-6 MED]

BREAK! Medvedev rallies with Murray missing to hand the break and a chance to serve out the match [MUR 4-6, 4-5 MED]

BREAK! Murray in typical fashion digs deep for a crucial break back in the second [MUR 4-6, 3-3 MED]

BREAK! A familiar start to the set as Medvedev snatches an early break [MUR 4-6, 0-1 MED]

SET! Medvedev’s big serve and clever drop shot win first set in Doha [MUR 4-6 MED]

BREAK! Medvedev earns early break after four break points vs Murray in opening game [MUR 0-1 MED]

Story continues

Qatar Open final: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

17:35 , Jack Rathborn

Immense respect between Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev, more battles ahead on this evidence.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

17:20 , Jack Rathborn

Medvedev: “It was a great final, no matter the result, I really liked my week in Doha.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

17:19 , Jack Rathborn

Medvedev: “I’m pretty happy to come from indoor to play matches here, I’m happy with my level.

“I appreciate playing against Andy, I was in the gym warming up, I started doing the last excercises, it was 5-4 and 40-0, 25 minutes later you were still in the tie-breaker and you won it.

“Today I thought I had match point, I thought that was not a good sign, but I have to have one to win.”

(REUTERS)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

17:16 , Jack Rathborn

Murray: “It was an incredible week. It didn’t finish how I wanted.

“I had some amazing matches, created some great memories, fantastic to be back in the final, one of my favourite players to watch and one of the best players on the tour.

“It’s great for me to get that opportunity to play somebody on that level, some things to work on. I’m proud of my week.”

Qatar Open: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

17:10 , Jack Rathborn

Medvedev has a moan about the tennis balls used this week.

He says he felt the issue in Australia and that it has caused injuries, including wrist problems, for some of the players.

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 4-6, 4-6 Daniil Medvedev - game, set, match!

17:06 , Jack Rathborn

Medvedev serves it out!

He failed to convert a championship point, but Murray was beaten in the end with sublime lob.

It’s back-to-back titles for the Russian.

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 4-6, 4-5* Daniil Medvedev

16:49 , Jack Rathborn

Murray looking to hold again and move to within one game, a break could be fatal here with Medvedev able to immediately serve it out.

Murray at the net, you love to see it, lovely variety to the gameplan at this stage. 15-0.

Then a slam at the net, a routine couple of points then, 30-0.

Now to 40-15 and a good chance to hold and move to within four points of one set apiece.

But Medvedev punishes Murray’s forehand, 40-30.

Bit of an argument at the net there, Medvedev hammers the ball at the net into Murray’s hip. The Scot turns as Medvedev apologises profusely. Break point.

He’s taken it, Murray misses at the crucial moment.

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 4-6, 4-3* Daniil Medvedev

16:43 , Jack Rathborn

Now then, he did the hard part, now Murray must hold..

The backhand teaser down the line, and Medvedev bites, he sends the ball wide. 30-0.

The momentum has certainly shifted here, Murray’s strategy is clicking, he’s anticipating the movement of Medvedev much better now.

(REUTERS)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *4-6, 3-3 Daniil Medvedev

16:37 , Jack Rathborn

Another lengthy rally but this time Murray on top, 0-15. The crowd finally getting into this, they’ve been fairly quiet.

A sudden halt to the point, Medvedev asks for a challenge. He’s right, you know, 15-15.

Then Murray on the move nets on a backhand cross court. 30-15 in a flash.

Incredible hitting from Medvedev, Murray’s scambling is almost as good. But the drop shot kills Murray there. 40-15.

Now then, Murray fighting back, and Medvedev’s silky, two-handed backhand is wide. Break point.

WOW! That is just sensational, he’s broken him back from a desperate position.

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 4-6, 2-3* Daniil Medvedev

16:32 , Jack Rathborn

Murray hammers a forehand wide and offers Medvedev a good start to the game. 0-15.

But the forehand fires this time, 15-15. Vital moment in the game coming up, needs to string a run of holds together and force Medvedev to surge to the finish line on serve.

He gets the hold and a change of ends, time to have a drink and consider when he attacks the Medvedev serve, he’ll need to take some risks either in the next service game for the Russian or the one after you’d think.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *4-6, 1-3 Daniil Medvedev

16:27 , Jack Rathborn

So unlucky! Murray is ready to pounce and move to 0-30, but a little flick off the top of the net catches him off guard. 15-15, Medvedev apologises.

Every chance Murray has, Medvedev is quick to find a great first serve, 30-30.

But that was wayward from the Russia, 30-40...

Murray ready to celebrate, but NO!

Medvedev’s backhand pass, cross court, silence in Doha, it’s sublime, a one in 20 shot perhaps.

And then Murray smashes the net with the volley after coming in. No composure for Murray here.

Too good from Medvedev, he smashes a backhand down the line, another winner and the gap widens again.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 4-6, 1-2* Daniil Medvedev

16:25 , Jack Rathborn

Murray with some character there, rattling off a hold to stop the rot.

Now both men take a drink. It’s a long way back for Murray still...

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *4-6, 0-2 Daniil Medvedev

16:21 , Jack Rathborn

That’s a solid hold from Medvedev, who turns and spins with the backhand after being sent well wide of the court.

Murray can’t control the ball back in play and it’s a significant 2-0 lead to start the second set.

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 4-6, 0-1* Daniil Medvedev

16:14 , Jack Rathborn

Medvedev won the ace count in that first set 5-0.

Murray serves here and will hope to build a lead. Medvedev is launching some incredible returns, his confidence is up.

Murray facing a break point already, just like in the opening game of the first set. Hammered into the net and Murray looks dejected.

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 4-5* Daniil Medvedev - game, set Medvedev!

16:09 , Jack Rathborn

Stunning from Medvedev, disguised backhand drop shot with Murray way out of position, the spin after it bounces on the line takes it away from the court too.

Then an ace, three set points coming...

Another unreturned serve, game, first set Medvedev!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 4-5* Daniil Medvedev

16:01 , Jack Rathborn

The diving, passing forehand fro Medvedev drifts wide, Murray was beaten and breathes a sigh of relief.

Remarkable rally! Murray can’t pick it up on the baseline and nets, he loses a desperate challenge, 15-15.

But the Scot storms back, soft hands at the net, the backhand volley wins him the point.

Brilliant from Murray to hold, now then, 4-5 and Medvedev must put this away on serve.

Murray has won all 12 points at the net. A blueprint?

(REUTERS)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *3-5 Daniil Medvedev

15:55 , Jack Rathborn

Can Medvedev hold his nerve here? To spurn a two-break lead in the first would be a real concern.

But that’s a magical backhand winner cross court, superb.

Murray growing in confidence and that’s a brilliant drop shot to earn break point. This is a stunning comeback.

But what strength from Medvedev, a bookming 183kmph serve is unreturned. Then the Murray lob goes long, it’s game point to the Russian.

Murray challenges that call, but it’s game Medvedev and one game from a first set after 44 minutes.

Daniel Medvedev of Russia returns to Andy Murray (AP)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 3-4* Daniil Medvedev

15:52 , Jack Rathborn

Murray mixing up the depth well now, could this change the momentum of the match?

Now with a break point to pile on the pressure.

What a hold!

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *2-4 Daniil Medvedev

15:44 , Jack Rathborn

Murray shouting at himself at the changeover.

The Russian has been excellent and now his service game creeps him up to 40-15, two game points.

Murray still not losing hope in this first set, fetching a horrid drop shot from the Russian and then hammering it deep to erase a second game point. Deuce.

Murray spurns a break point with a big backhand long as Medvedev scrambled to the net.

He’ll get another chance, sensational return from way out wide. TAKES IT, 2-4!

(REUTERS)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 1-4* Daniil Medvedev

15:39 , Jack Rathborn

A key moment in the match then, Murray has been grinding, as you’d expect, with 1-3 about as bad as he could expect from his game so far.

Can’t lose spirit here, but he’s dragged back to 30-30 after a looping forehand from Medvedev changes up that rally.

An in to out forehand from Murray across the court is too wide, chance Medvedev to secure the second break. 30-40.

And Murray can’t pick that ball off the baseline, scooping into the net, 1-4.

(REUTERS)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *1-3 Daniil Medvedev

15:35 , Jack Rathborn

And here we go again, break point for Murray, stepping into the second serve and swatting a backhand cross court past Medvedev.

But that’s some serve from the Russian, who puts away the subsequent forehand.

Those heavy forehands from Medvedev working well to break Murray down in the battle from the baseline.

And it’s a hold, more disappointment for Murray, who trails 3-1 after 21 minutes.

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 1-2* Daniil Medvedev

15:31 , Jack Rathborn

Frustration for Murray, 0-15 and looking to jump on a second serve, but he nets. 15-15.

A really competitive game this, Medvedev coming to the net and swatting one away with a lovely forehand.

Murray’s backhand slice working nicely though! Break point coming, 30-40.

Murray livid after a booming Medvedev serve saves the break point, then an unforced error at deuce. But we’re back at deuce because Medvedev cannot convert the backhand with Murray out of position.

Daniel Medvedev of Russia returns to Andy Murray (AP)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 1-2* Daniil Medvedev

15:29 , Jack Rathborn

That’s better, some cheap points for Murray!

He rattles off a hold to earn a foothold in this game.

Now for some drinks.

Andy Murray of Great Britain returns to Daniel Medvedev (AP)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *0-2 Daniil Medvedev

15:25 , Jack Rathborn

Medvedev showing real torque in these ground strokes.

Races into a 30-0 lead...

That was routine, a hold and Medvedev leads 2-0.

(REUTERS)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 0-1* Daniil Medvedev

15:21 , Jack Rathborn

Magic from Murray!

The sliced backhand drop shot to save 2/3 break points.

Still not out of the woods yet, but what a rally there, he held his nerve and adjusted well.

Now an unreturned first serev, deuce. Immense character, three break points saved in the first game.

Another incredible rally, real whip fro Medvedev on that vicious forehand, opens up the court with Murray unable to find depth.

Then the hop and a skip to put away the backhand on the rise. Lovely. A fourth break point coming up...

Murray nets, game and a break for Medvedev after an eight-minute game!

(REUTERS)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *0-0 Daniil Medvedev

15:16 , Jack Rathborn

Murray serving here then, we’re underway!

A slow start, and Medvedev takes a 0-30 advantage after Murray nets with the forehand cross court.

And a failed challenge sees Murray on second serve, a terrible start, this.

A lengthy rally then ends with a backhand slice hitting the net for Murray, three break points already!

Qatar Open: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

15:12 , Jack Rathborn

Murray, once again, opts to change sides.

Both men warming up now, Murray with more than 10 hours of tennis from 12 sets in four matches in his legs this week.

Can he recover in time to topple Medvedev?

Qatar Open: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

15:10 , Jack Rathborn

OK, so after some traditional song and dance, it’s time for some tennis.

Murray in the white and black sash, Medvedev in red.

The Russian is looking for back-to-back titles after victory in Rotterdam. He’s won eight in a row...

Qatar Open: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

15:05 , Jack Rathborn

Here comes Andy Murray, he steps out on court.

The two-time champion receives an outstanding reception.

It’s almost go-time!

Qatar Open: Andy Murray details why he is involved in so many marathon matches

14:52 , Jack Rathborn

“Yeah, well, I think obviously like today I could help myself more by starting the match quicker, but also, you know, if I look at also like some of the players that I have played against this year, you know, they’re not easy matches.

“Zverev, granted, he’s coming back from injury, but, you know, still a very difficult match. Sonego, I think in these conditions, can play very well. I think the other night he played a solid match. Berrettini in the first round of the Australian Open, like, that’s never going to be easy.

“Yeah, like I said, obviously I would like to have quicker matches, but, you know, sometimes, it happens this way, and I’m sure that’s not going to continue throughout the rest of the season. It’s just a period that I’m going through where the matches are difficult.”

Qatar Open final: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

14:39 , Jack Rathborn

Who’s ready for another Murray rollercoaster then?

An incredible run in Qatar comes to an end today, with the biggest test of all.

Murray 9/2 to win today, Medvedev very short at 1/8.

If you think Murray can save a match point AND win, well, you can back it at 20/1.

Ice in his veins 🥶



All five match point saves as @andy_murray produces another *stunning* comeback! pic.twitter.com/8CjZBktAvl — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 24, 2023

Qatar Open: Andy Murray on the art of saving match points

14:26 , Jack Rathborn

“There is a certain calmness to those situations because you have been in them a lot in a short period of time,” Andy Murray said on those crucial match points saved.

“You know how you need to try and play and it becomes a little bit of a habit.”

(REUTERS)

Carlos Alcaraz on expectation to fight Novak Djokovic for world No 1

14:18 , Jack Rathborn

Carlos Alcaraz insists there is no “pressure” to battle Novak Djokovic for the world No 1 ranking.

“I am not a kid or a player who is happy with little things,” Alcaraz said.

“I always want more, and we will look for it this week. The truth is that I don’t feel any pressure to fight with [Novak] Djokovic to be the No. 1.

“The truth is that I hope to have a beautiful year with beautiful tournaments, to be honest. I’ll have a little pressure because I’ll defend some important titles and play at a great level.

“But as I have said before, I’ll have to play match by match, enjoying it, more than having results. That is what I hope.”

(REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic refuses to call Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest rival’

14:12 , Jack Rathborn

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has cooled talk of a rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, insisting that Rafael Nadal still deserves to be his “biggest rival” on the ATP Tour.

“Alcaraz is playing at a great level,” Djokovic said in Belgrade. “I mean, especially after several months of absence from the tour with injuries that he was struggling with.

“It’s amazing that he is able to find the top level right away. That is actually a characteristic of a mature player. He doesn’t have so much experience, but he is showing maturity very early on, and with the way he handles himself on and off the court.

“He is a great guy and has a very good team of people around him. He deserves all his success and he is, I think, bringing some new, fresh energy into tennis, you know. He is a very dynamic player and personality and is very liked all around the world. So he deserves everything.

“I cannot call him my main rival. My main rival is still Nadal, you know, even though Alcaraz is obviously No. 2 [in the world rankings]. He was No. 1, he has won a Slam.

“He is arguably the next biggest thing in our sport or he is already there. I just feel the rivalry with Nadal is something that is difficult to eliminate just because someone is doing great things in the last year and a half, you know.“Nadal has been the biggest rival, and he probably will remain the biggest rival I ever had in my career.”

Carlos Alcaraz in action in Rio de Janeiro (AP)

Qatar Open: Judy Murray reacts to Andy Murray’s semi-final win

14:05 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic hoping for special permission to play in Indian Wells and Miami

14:00 , Jack Rathborn

World number one Novak Djokovic is hopeful of being given special permission to play the upcoming tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic is currently unable to enter the United States as he is unvaccinated against Covid-19.

But, with current restrictions due to end in April, Djokovic wants dispensation to enter the country and play the ‘Sunshine Double’.

“I’m waiting for a reply, it’s not on me. I will know soon,” Djokovic, who has not played in America since 2021, said at a press conference in Belgrade on Wednesday. “Everything is in process. I’m thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami tournament and communities for their support publicly.

“They would like me to be able to play in their tournaments. I’m very thankful for that because I have a big desire to be there, I haven’t played there for a couple of years. I’m looking forward to a positive decision coming soon, but it’s not in my hands. Right now that is all that I can say.

“All I can do is hope at the moment. My position is the same, I wish for a positive result.”

Novak Djokovic is hoping to play over the coming weeks (AP)

Qatar Open: Andy Murray reacts to reaching final

13:50 , Jack Rathborn

“I don’t know, that was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” he said.

“I knew it was his first time serving for a final so I had to keep the pressure on because I know how difficult it can be to serve matches like that out, but I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around.

“I feel all right just now although obviously the adrenaline is pumping after a match like that.

“I’m sure there’ll be a bit of fatigue tomorrow but I have a great team behind me. My physio has a job on his hands tonight.”

Andy Murray is in the final in Doha (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

Andy Murray saves five match points to reach Qatar Open final

13:42 , Jack Rathborn

Andy Murray saved five match points in yet another marathon encounter to somehow reach the final of the Qatar Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion went the distance again – all six of his wins this year have gone to deciding sets – in an astonishing 6-0 3-6 7-6 (6) victory over rising Czech star Jiri Lehecka.

Serving at 5-3 down in the decider, Murray had to save two match points before Lehecka moved 40-0 up on his own serve in the next game.

What happened next was scarcely believable, even by Murray’s standards, as he repelled all three match points to level the set at 5-5, before beating a shellshocked Lehecka in the tie-break.

“I don’t know, that was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” the 35-year-old Scot said on Amazon Prime.

Andy Murray saves five match points to reach Qatar Open final