Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie live: Score and latest updates from the Cincinnati Open

Norrie has won the toss and elected to bat receive.

And we're not far from the opening game of this all-British encounter.

Murray and Norrie

Have only faced each other once before on the ATP Tour and it's Murray who won that encounter. It came in 2019 in Beijing with the Scot winning in three sets.

But it's Norrie who goes into this clash as favourite. He's the world No 11 (to Murray's current ranking of 47) and has two titles this year to the all-time great's none.

Here's what Murray had to say about his opponent ahead of today's match.

"Cam's one of the best in the world and I want to beat him."

Unlike at Lord's the weather is in fine fettle

In Cincinnati. Blue skies and temperatures approaching 30 degrees later on. Delightful...

Before we focus on Murray vs Norrie

Let's have a quick look at last night's battle of the US Open winners - or in other words Emma Raducanu's impressive win over Serena Williams.

It was easily Raducanu's most composed and authoritative performance since her memorable win at Flushing Meadows, and, hopefully, will prove to be a confidence-boosting victory. She goes against Victoria Azarenka in what should prove to be a tough encounter.

But it was a night that really belonged to Serena Williams - for many the GOAT...For Serena fans it was a tough watch with the 23-time grand clam winner in the home straight of her remarkable career.

Here's a good read from Fiona Tomas on what is likely not to be a fairytale ending to Serena's brilliant career.

The Battle of Britain

Andy Murray is expecting no shocks when he faces compatriot Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati today.

The two Britons face each other in the second round of the Masters tournament after both were taken to gruelling three-setters by foes new and old.

Three-time grand slam champion and Duracell Bunny Murray survived a thrilling encounter with long-time rival Stan Wawrinka. The Scot showed a lot of courage and grit, two characteristics he's shown in spades throughout his career, in the deciding set, battling back from an early break to ultimately claim victory 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4.

That's set up a Battle of Britain with him facing the world No 11 and British No 1 Norrie. And knowing each other well, Murray is predicting no surprises out on court today.

"He is very different to how Stan plays, being a lefty," Murray said. "[He's] flat on the backhand, heavy topspin on the forehand. We have spent a little bit of time on the court together, so there won't be many surprises out there for me."

One thing Murray may be concerned about was the toughness and physicality of his win over Wawrinka.

"The court is pretty lively when the weather is like this. Physically I feel tired," he said.

"I had some issues with cramp during the match, the same as Washington, so that is something I need to get on top of.

"I tried to take the ball on a little more and finish points at the net. I wasn't that successful when I came up, but the intention was there. I was a little more offensive on the second-serve return. Last game I was just fighting, trying to find a way through."

Norrie booked his place in the round of 32 contest after eventually coming through his match against rising star Holger Rune.

The world No 11's path to victory mirrored Murray's as he ultimately overcame his teenage opponent 7-6 (5),4-6, 6-4.

Stay here for all the action from what is likely to be a hugely intriguing clash between the two Brits.