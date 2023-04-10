Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur LIVE: Monte Carlo Masters score and updates

Andy Murray begins his clay court swing and Monte Carlo Masters campaign against Alex de Minaur on Monday, after the opening round began on Sunday.

Murray was last seen on the hard courts of Miami when he lost to Dusan Lajovic in the first round, going down in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

De Minaur has a 2-0 record in matches against the Scot, winning in Zhuhai outdoors and last year’s Laver Cup indoors.

Earlier on Monday, British No 1 Cameron Norrie lost in straight-sets to Francisco Cerundolo but Jack Draper came through his match against Sebastian Baez.

Andy Murray opens his clay court season at the Monte Carlo Masters

He plays Alex de Minaur in his first round match

Murray gets himself on the board (Murray 1-4 De Minaur*)

15:08 , Kieran Jackson

The former World No 1 finally holds, to 30, as he finally finds his range both on serve and with a few attacking groundstrokes.

De Minaur still with the double break though...

De Minaur stretches his lead (*Murray 0-4 De Minaur)

15:04 , Kieran Jackson

It’s all a bit doom and gloom at the moment for Andy Murray.

De Minaur holds to 15, with the game closed out after Murray misses a routine forehand volley at the net.

Murray yet to get on the board. And he’s only won five points so far!

Andy Murray broken again (Murray 0-3 De Minaur*)

14:58 , Kieran Jackson

De Minaur breaks Murray once again!

De Minaur hits two drop shots to perfection to stay in touch in the game, before Murray nets again with his backhand at 30-30.

And at break point, Murray sends a forehand well long - and De Minaur in complete control!

All in all, Murray yet to get going here. Then again, we know he loves a gruelling, three-set battle... why not skip the first set altogether?!

De Minaur holds to love in his first service game (*Murray 0-2 De Minaur)

14:53 , Kieran Jackson

Very dominant stuff from Alex de Minaur early on here!

Murray struggling to find his range, on both forehand and backhand, while the Aussie seals the hold to love with another convincing overhead!

Andy Murray broken in first game (Murray 0-1 De Minaur*)

14:50 , Kieran Jackson

First blood to Alex De Minaur!

De Minaur wins a lung-buster of a second point with an overhead, before Murray double faults at 15-15.

Murray brings it back to 30-30 but then sends a forehand long and a backhand into the net.

Lack of first serves an issue for the Brit in that game...

Andy Murray out on court in Monte Carlo

14:43 , Kieran Jackson

Andy Murray is now out warming up on Court Rainier III!

He faces Alex de Minaur, 11 years his junior, who has a 2-0 record against the Brit - but they’ve never played on clay!

Murray won the toss and elected to serve!

Cameron Norris lost in the first round in Monte Carlo

14:31 , Kieran Jackson

A disappointing day for the British No 1 in Monte Carlo - he lost in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, to Argentine player Francisco Cerundolo.

Jack Draper did win, though, beating Sebastian Baez 6-3 7-5 on Court des Princes!

Murray set to take to court in Monte Carlo in 10 minutes

14:24 , Kieran Jackson

With Matteo Berrettini having seen off the challenge of Maxime Cressy on Court Rainier III, Murray should be on court in around 10 minutes!

Now all British eyes will be on Murray in the principality...

Andy Murray begins his clay court swing at the Monte Carlo Masters!

14:20 , Kieran Jackson

