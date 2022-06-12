Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini live: Score and latest updates from the Stuttgart Open final

andy murray v matteo berrettini live score stuttgart open final 2022 latest - AP

Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini, Stuttgart Open final, live from 2pm

Murray reaches Stuttgart Open final as Nick Kyrgios makes racial abuse allegation

01:10 PM

Andy Murray wins the toss

And elects to serve, as both players warm up on Centre Court.

Murray is yet to drop a set in Stuttgart, but Berrettini is the number two seed at the competition, and has been in feisty form himself. Historically, the pair are extremely evenly matched, both having taken one win and two sets a piece from their two meetings.

They play out the final minute of the warm up, and they're ready to go.

01:01 PM

Two masters of the grass court surface

4 - Since 2015, only Roger #Federer (8) and Novak #Djokovic (6) have reached more finals on grass than Matteo #Berrettini and Andy #Murray (4, level with Marin Cilic). Clash. pic.twitter.com/kufSqyNobQ — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 11, 2022

12:58 PM

Less than five minutes to go

Until we hit Centre Court at the Tennis Club Weissenhof in Stuttgart. Can victory over last year's Wimbledon finalist bring Murray a step closer to a seeded place in SW17 in two weeks time?

12:50 PM

Murray speaks ahead of the final

It has been a long time since the last final [on grass]. A lot of ups and downs, but I kept going and kept working and finally managed to get to another one. I am proud of the effort I have put in.

Andy Murray - Tom Weller/Avalon

12:35 PM

Murray's winning moment

A Murray Milestone 👏@andy_murray reaches a 70th career final after defeating Kyrgios 7-6 6-2 in Stuttgart#BOSSOPEN @theweissenhof pic.twitter.com/8ji5w1qemv — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 11, 2022

12:25 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of today's Stuttgart Open final between Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini.

Murray will be playing his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 when he faces second-seeded Italian Berrettini in today's final.

Murray stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals on Friday, the first win for Murray in six years against an opponent ranked in the top five.

It's the second final of 2022 for Murray, who lost to Aslan Karatsev at the hard-court Sydney Tennis Classic in January, and the first time that he has reached two finals in the same season since 2017. Murray, who has struggled to get back to his best following hip surgery, last won a tour singles title at the European Open in Belgium in 2019 and has a 46-23 record in finals.

Berrettini prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve. Berrettini saved a set point in the first-set tiebreaker and needed three match points to close out the win.

Murray and Berrettini each won one of their two career meetings, with Berrettini the victor in their only grass-court match at Queen's Club last year.

Murray got through his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios yesterday, but the Australian said he faced racist abuse from the crowd during the loss.

The Australian posted on Instagram following the 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Murray that he had heard abusive comments from the stands.

"When is this going to stop? Dealing with racial slurs from the crowd?" he wrote on Instagram. "I understand that my behavior isn't the best all the time _ but 'you little black sheep' 'shut up and play' little comments like this are not acceptable. When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalised. This is messed up."

Kyrgios was given a point penalty for breaking his racket at the end of the first-set tiebreaker, and then a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second set after he approached the crowd and appeared to ask: "What did you say?" Kyrgios then sat down and did not continue the match until he had spoken with the tournament supervisor.