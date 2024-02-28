Andy Murray ‘unlikely to play past summer’ as tennis retirement nears

Andy Murray waves goodbye after his defeat to Ugo Humbert on Wednesday (REUTERS)

Andy Murray has said it is “likely” he will retire from tennis after this summer’s Olympic Games, with this year’s Wimbledon Championships set to be his last.

The 36-year-old was beaten in the second round of the Dubai International on Wednesday and said afterwards that he is “bored” of answering questions about his future.

Murray earlier told the Today Programme that he wants to play another Olympic Games before he retires, after suggesting on Monday that he was entering the “last few months” of his career.

But the three-time grand slam champion and two-time Wimbledon winner then said after his straight-sets defeat to Ugo Humbert in Dubai that he is unlikely to keep playing past the summer.

More follows