Andy Murray suffers agonising defeat to Daniil Medvedev in Qatar Open final

Andy Murray’s quest for a first ATP title in four years fell agonisingly short after defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open final.

The Scot has rolled back the years in Doha this week, and reached the final after saving five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka on Friday, but the Russian, also a former world No 1, was too strong in another gruelling contest.

Defending a perfect career record (2-0) against the three-time Grand Slam champion, Medvedev closed out the contest after snatching a decisive break at four games apiece in the second set.

Murray, whose last ATP Tour title came in Antwerp in 2019, saved a championship point, but eventually fell 4-6, 4-6 in one hour and 46 minutes.

Reacting to defeat, Murray said: “It was an incredible week. It didn’t finish how I wanted.

(REUTERS)

“I had some amazing matches, created some great memories, fantastic to be back in the final, one of my favourite players to watch and one of the best players on the tour.

“It’s great for me to get that opportunity to play somebody on that level, some things to work on. I’m proud of my week.”

Andy Murray of Great Britain returns to Daniel Medvedev (AP)

While Medvedev added: “I’m pretty happy to come from indoor to play matches here, I’m happy with my level.

“I appreciate playing against Andy, I was in the gym warming up, I started doing the last excercises, it was 5-4 and 40-0, 25 minutes later you were still in the tie-breaker and you won it.

“Today I thought I had match point, I thought that was not a good sign, but I have to have one to win.”